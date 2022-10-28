MIAMI - In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats and a good omen for the GOP in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday - one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade - with more than 1.5 million registered voters - has been a Democratic stronghold along the state's Gold Coast with largely blue Broward and Palm Beach counties for a generation. They had provided a bulwark of reliably Democratic votes against less-populated Republican counties across...

