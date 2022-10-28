ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker campaign rocked by accuser’s shocking move

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in a pivotal election that could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber after next week’s midterm elections. The campaign has been as bruising as you would think with both sides...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Miami

Republican turnout surging in traditionally blue Miami-Dade

MIAMI - In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats and a good omen for the GOP in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday - one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing.The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade - with more than 1.5 million registered voters - has been a Democratic stronghold along the state's Gold Coast with largely blue Broward and Palm Beach counties for a generation. They had provided a bulwark of reliably Democratic votes against less-populated Republican counties across...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

