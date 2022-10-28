ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Lazio vs Salernitana: Official Starting Lineups Announced

The starting lineups for this evening’s Serie A clash between Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio and Davide Nicola’s Salernitana have been announced. The Biancocelesti are keen to follow up on their 2-1 win over FC Midtjylland on Thursday with another positive result in front of their adoring home fans today.
Idaho8.com

Arsenal, Man United prove Guardiola right with PL wins

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says he can sense the coming tide and the Manchester City manager will be even more convinced of the new threats to his team’s dominance after the latest round of Premier League games. On a weekend when City briefly moved to the top of the table Guardiola once again finds himself looking up to Mikel Arteta’s team. Arsenal won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest to retake first place. Guardiola will also be looking over his shoulder to Manchester United which beat West Ham 1-0 in the second game on Sunday to move up to fifth. Guardiola also sees fourth-place Newcastle as a growing threat.
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip

Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
Yardbarker

Chelsea star wants to leave club in January with destination already decided

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech wants to leave the club in January and has his sights set on a move to AC Milan. That’s according to Todofichajes, who reports that the winger is in very advanced negotiations with the Rossoneri after they failed to get a move over the line on Deadline Day during the last window.
Idaho8.com

Milan falls to shock loss at Torino; Atalanta beats Empoli

MILAN (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan fell to a surprise second loss of the season in Serie A with a 2-1 defeat at Torino. Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk netted in two first-half minutes for the hosts before Junior Messias pulled one back for Milan in the 67th following a bad mistake by Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić. Milan’s only other league defeat was at home to Napoli on Sept. 18. Milan is third in the standings after Atalanta leapfrogged it earlier Sunday with a 2-0 win at Empoli. League leader Napoli is five points ahead of Atalanta and six points ahead of Milan after it beat Sassuolo 4-0 on Saturday.
Idaho8.com

De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United but it required heroics from goalkeeper David de Gea to secure a 1-0 win for the hosts against West Ham in the Premier League. The victory moves United up to fifth in the league after Erik ten Hag’s team was pushed to the limit by the visitors. Rashford’s 38th-minute header saw him arrive at a personal landmark. He became the first United player to reach a century of goals since all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney. De Gea produced three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in his homeland that he has been cut from Spain’s World Cup squad.
FOX Sports

Openda nets hat trick as Lens beats Toulouse 3-0 in France

PARIS (AP) — Lois Openda came on as a substitute and scored a hat trick to give Lens a 3-0 win over Toulouse in the French league on Friday that provisionally put his team two points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Openda entered the game in the 56th minute and...
ESPN

Inter Milan cruise to home win against Sampdoria

Internazionale eased to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sampdoria side at the San Siro on Saturday, extending their winning Serie A streak to four games. Goals from Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa sent Simone Inzaghi's side up to fifth place on 24 points, level with Atalanta and Lazio who play Empoli and Salernitana, respectively, on Sunday.
The Independent

Orel Mangala hopes Nottingham Forest form can force him into Belgium World Cup squad

Orel Mangala hopes to force his way into Belgium’s World Cup squad with his performances for Nottingham Forest.Mangala, who has won two caps for his country, has been hit by injury following his summer move from Stuttgart but is back fit and now wants to use the final three games before the tournament in Qatar to live his dream.While he has not spoken to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez about his chances, the midfielder knows that the national team have received good feedback.“It is still one of my dreams to play in the World Cup so I will try to show...
Yardbarker

PSG leading Juventus in the race for Ukrainian talent

PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now. It is only a matter...
Yardbarker

Elimination from all European competition could be an advantage for Juventus

Juventus crashed out of the Champions League after their 4-3 loss to Benfica in Lisbon last night. They must earn a result against PSG while hoping Maccabi Haifa does not do better in their game against Benfica if they want to play in the Europa League this term. The Bianconeri...
Yardbarker

Napoli man says beating Juventus is his dream

Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae, has revealed he dreams of beating Juventus, which is a result their fans want. The Partenopei are having a superb season and are at the top of the Serie A table. They have pulled off some stunning wins this term and will be confident of victory...
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp admits his worry over Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes

Jurgen Klopp is concerned Liverpool could miss out on Champions League qualification after his team’s disappointing season took another hit yesterday. The Reds lost their fourth game of the season at the hands of Leeds United on Saturday night as Jesse Marsch’s side scored an 89th-minute winner to give the away side a 2-1 win and end Liverpool’s long reign of dominance at Anfield.
Yardbarker

Report outlines Conte’s January transfer plans, Levy has given his green light

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their squad when the transfer window reopens in January. According to reports from Football Insider, Antonio Conte has demanded backing in the transfer market during the mid-season, and he wants to bring in a versatile defender, a forward and a midfielder. While Tottenham have...
Yardbarker

Watch the Best Moments of Lionel Messi In PSG’s Win Over Troyes (Video)

Lionel Messi continues to be the catalyst for the Paris Saint-Germain attack. The 35-year-old dragged the French giants to a 4-2 win against Troyes on Saturday at the Parce des Princes. First, Messi scored a great goal from outside the box to level the scoring at 2-2 after the capital...
Yardbarker

“We will always welcome everyone to be part of our great club,” Callum McGregor

Celtic once again are supporting the Show Racism the Red Card campaign and while the message is one that every Celtic supporter agrees with wholeheartedly it’s also true that many Celtic supporters have serious misgivings about this particular organisation’s Scottish operation for the way that they seem to be mute when it comes to calling out anti-Irish racism that sadly remains a prominent feature in Scottish life for many people of Irish decent.

