Yardbarker
Lazio vs Salernitana: Official Starting Lineups Announced
The starting lineups for this evening’s Serie A clash between Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio and Davide Nicola’s Salernitana have been announced. The Biancocelesti are keen to follow up on their 2-1 win over FC Midtjylland on Thursday with another positive result in front of their adoring home fans today.
Idaho8.com
Arsenal, Man United prove Guardiola right with PL wins
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says he can sense the coming tide and the Manchester City manager will be even more convinced of the new threats to his team’s dominance after the latest round of Premier League games. On a weekend when City briefly moved to the top of the table Guardiola once again finds himself looking up to Mikel Arteta’s team. Arsenal won 5-0 against Nottingham Forest to retake first place. Guardiola will also be looking over his shoulder to Manchester United which beat West Ham 1-0 in the second game on Sunday to move up to fifth. Guardiola also sees fourth-place Newcastle as a growing threat.
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus travel diaries from Lecce trip
Ahead of Saturday’s away encounter at Lecce, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded the latest edition of its travel diaries series. The Bianconeri had just returned from their midweek trip to Lisbon, but had to travel south on Friday for a meeting against the Giallorossi. After arriving to Lecce,...
Yardbarker
Chelsea star wants to leave club in January with destination already decided
Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech wants to leave the club in January and has his sights set on a move to AC Milan. That’s according to Todofichajes, who reports that the winger is in very advanced negotiations with the Rossoneri after they failed to get a move over the line on Deadline Day during the last window.
Idaho8.com
Milan falls to shock loss at Torino; Atalanta beats Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan fell to a surprise second loss of the season in Serie A with a 2-1 defeat at Torino. Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk netted in two first-half minutes for the hosts before Junior Messias pulled one back for Milan in the 67th following a bad mistake by Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić. Milan’s only other league defeat was at home to Napoli on Sept. 18. Milan is third in the standings after Atalanta leapfrogged it earlier Sunday with a 2-0 win at Empoli. League leader Napoli is five points ahead of Atalanta and six points ahead of Milan after it beat Sassuolo 4-0 on Saturday.
Idaho8.com
De Gea in great form as Man United beats West Ham 1-0
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United but it required heroics from goalkeeper David de Gea to secure a 1-0 win for the hosts against West Ham in the Premier League. The victory moves United up to fifth in the league after Erik ten Hag’s team was pushed to the limit by the visitors. Rashford’s 38th-minute header saw him arrive at a personal landmark. He became the first United player to reach a century of goals since all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney. De Gea produced three spectacular saves to provide the perfect response to reports in his homeland that he has been cut from Spain’s World Cup squad.
FOX Sports
Openda nets hat trick as Lens beats Toulouse 3-0 in France
PARIS (AP) — Lois Openda came on as a substitute and scored a hat trick to give Lens a 3-0 win over Toulouse in the French league on Friday that provisionally put his team two points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Openda entered the game in the 56th minute and...
ESPN
Inter Milan cruise to home win against Sampdoria
Internazionale eased to a 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Sampdoria side at the San Siro on Saturday, extending their winning Serie A streak to four games. Goals from Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa sent Simone Inzaghi's side up to fifth place on 24 points, level with Atalanta and Lazio who play Empoli and Salernitana, respectively, on Sunday.
Orel Mangala hopes Nottingham Forest form can force him into Belgium World Cup squad
Orel Mangala hopes to force his way into Belgium’s World Cup squad with his performances for Nottingham Forest.Mangala, who has won two caps for his country, has been hit by injury following his summer move from Stuttgart but is back fit and now wants to use the final three games before the tournament in Qatar to live his dream.While he has not spoken to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez about his chances, the midfielder knows that the national team have received good feedback.“It is still one of my dreams to play in the World Cup so I will try to show...
Marsch ‘sick of losing’, City sweat on Haaland, Conte’s VAR blast – as it happened
Jesse Marsch expressed anger at Leeds’ poor form while Pep Guardiola revealed his star striker faces a fitness test
Yardbarker
PSG leading Juventus in the race for Ukrainian talent
PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now. It is only a matter...
Yardbarker
Elimination from all European competition could be an advantage for Juventus
Juventus crashed out of the Champions League after their 4-3 loss to Benfica in Lisbon last night. They must earn a result against PSG while hoping Maccabi Haifa does not do better in their game against Benfica if they want to play in the Europa League this term. The Bianconeri...
Yardbarker
Napoli man says beating Juventus is his dream
Napoli defender, Kim Min-Jae, has revealed he dreams of beating Juventus, which is a result their fans want. The Partenopei are having a superb season and are at the top of the Serie A table. They have pulled off some stunning wins this term and will be confident of victory...
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp admits his worry over Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes
Jurgen Klopp is concerned Liverpool could miss out on Champions League qualification after his team’s disappointing season took another hit yesterday. The Reds lost their fourth game of the season at the hands of Leeds United on Saturday night as Jesse Marsch’s side scored an 89th-minute winner to give the away side a 2-1 win and end Liverpool’s long reign of dominance at Anfield.
Report: Atletico Madrid Interested In Signing Chelsea's Armando Broja
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Armando Broja from Chelsea.
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag keen to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo drama
Ronaldo returned to the pitch with a goal on Thursday night, having been dropped following his recent strop against Tottenham
Yardbarker
Report outlines Conte’s January transfer plans, Levy has given his green light
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their squad when the transfer window reopens in January. According to reports from Football Insider, Antonio Conte has demanded backing in the transfer market during the mid-season, and he wants to bring in a versatile defender, a forward and a midfielder. While Tottenham have...
Yardbarker
Watch: Neville’s hilariously awkward reaction as Ronaldo ignores him on Sky Sports panel
Gary Neville cut an awkward figure on the sidelines as Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie @CRedknapp on the Sky Sports panel but completely ignored his old former teammate. This came before Manchester United’s 1-0 win over David Moyes’ inconsistent West Ham outfit in the English top-flight.
Yardbarker
Watch the Best Moments of Lionel Messi In PSG’s Win Over Troyes (Video)
Lionel Messi continues to be the catalyst for the Paris Saint-Germain attack. The 35-year-old dragged the French giants to a 4-2 win against Troyes on Saturday at the Parce des Princes. First, Messi scored a great goal from outside the box to level the scoring at 2-2 after the capital...
Yardbarker
“We will always welcome everyone to be part of our great club,” Callum McGregor
Celtic once again are supporting the Show Racism the Red Card campaign and while the message is one that every Celtic supporter agrees with wholeheartedly it’s also true that many Celtic supporters have serious misgivings about this particular organisation’s Scottish operation for the way that they seem to be mute when it comes to calling out anti-Irish racism that sadly remains a prominent feature in Scottish life for many people of Irish decent.
