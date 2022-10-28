Orel Mangala hopes to force his way into Belgium’s World Cup squad with his performances for Nottingham Forest.Mangala, who has won two caps for his country, has been hit by injury following his summer move from Stuttgart but is back fit and now wants to use the final three games before the tournament in Qatar to live his dream.While he has not spoken to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez about his chances, the midfielder knows that the national team have received good feedback.“It is still one of my dreams to play in the World Cup so I will try to show...

1 DAY AGO