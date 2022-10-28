Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
How Much Does Email Marketing Cost?
Originally Posted On: https://latestdownnews.com/2022/10/22/how-much-does-email-marketing-cost/. The email marketing industry was valued at $1.12 billion in 2020, and that number has only grown since. It is expected to grow even more in the coming years. With the price that high, you can see that a lot of businesses are probably using email...
ffnews.com
New Cyber MGA Converge Partners With CyberCube to Bolster Proprietary Underwriting Ecosystem
Converge is partnering with CyberCube to provide customers with deeper data and risk solutions, delivering improved business outcomes at lower premiums. Integrating CyberCube’s platforms into Converge’s ecosystem will enhance the quality and depth of the analysis provided to clients across a spectrum of industries and sectors to confidently mitigate risk and strengthen cyber protection.
KTEN.com
How to use Dynamic QR Code and track usage/performance on your Digital Signs
Originally Posted On: https://www.optisigns.com/post/how-to-measure-qr-code-usage-performance-on-your-digital-signs. Digital signage offers business owners and their team’s incredible flexibility when it comes to sharing up-to-date information. However, the great obstacle remains object hyperlinking, which means connecting physical objects to your internet sources. In comes the QR Code, connecting your audience to your social media channels, online stores, products, and services information.
CFPB Eyes Open Banking’s Data Rules and ‘New Regulatory Approach’
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is facing legal challenges to its very structure and its reach — and where it gets it funding. But for now, at least, the rulemaking (or something like it) continues, shaping consumer finance, competition, open banking and data sharing. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra...
ffnews.com
Cogo: 8 in 10 banking customers want to know the carbon impact of their spending
New research has found that nearly 8 in 10 (75%) UK mobile banking users want to know more about the carbon impact of their spending. The findings indicate that there is an unfulfilled appetite in the UK retail banking market for green banking features and products. The research, run by...
How IoT can help startups rocket their journey to the next level
This is 2022 and almost everything in the world today is driven by the internet. In fact, the world has advanced from the basic nuances of the internet and the focus is now changing to the Internet of Things. We all know and would agree that the IoT is among the most spectacular and fascinating fundamentals of the ongoing digital revolution. We are dwelling in times where cars are now internet enabled. Needless to say, we will get to see some massive transformations riding on IoT in the coming years. The future indeed belongs to IoT and the world must embrace the transition before it is too late.
salestechstar.com
Talabatey Integrates First Orion’s ENGAGE Technology to Brand Mobile Communication
Leading food delivery provider aims to increase operational efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls. First Orion, the leading provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, announces its partnership with Talabatey, the largest app-based food delivery service in Iraq. Integrating First Orion’s Branded Communication solution into the Talabatey app allows the food delivery service to increase efficiency and customer trust by branding outbound phone calls to its customers.
TechCrunch
Topline Pro grabs $5M to help home service businesses scale online
New York-based Topline Pro, formerly ProPhone, does this by leveraging generative artificial intelligence to provide a way for these businesses to get discovered, build trust among customers and generate repeat customers. The interface creates a custom website with search-engine optimization that can go live the same day. It showcases the...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Payer, AmEx team up on B2B payments acceptance in Nordics
Swedish B2B technology company Payer has forged an alliance with American Express (AmEx) to promote the adoption of digital payments across the Nordic countries including Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. Under the tie-up, firms that use Payer to make digital B2B transactions can accept payments through American Express Cards. The...
FinTechs Deliver Enterprise-Level AP/AR to SMBs as Economy Softens
Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have to wear more than one hat — sometimes, it’s three, four or five. And to manage their financial responsibilities while staying abreast of the competition, they’re increasingly looking for enterprise-level capabilities in terms of platforms and payments. “SMBs want...
Octopus Network: An Interoperable Substrate Hub Built with NEAR Smart Contracts
Octopus Network developed a novel method of connecting Substrate-based blockchains to NEAR Protocol smart contracts. Though cross-chain bridging solutions have become more of a necessity, most bridges only offer a two-way peg solution. Two protocols are a unique exception in this regard: Interchain’s Cosmos and Parity's Polkadot. Cosmos and...
KTEN.com
How Do Your Private Email Messages Travel the Internet (How Email Works)?
Originally Posted On: https://blog.telios.io/how-do-your-private-email-messages-travel-the-internet-how-email-works. Email (or electronic mail as it was first called) is decades old but it is still enduring. Today, more than 50 years after Ray Tomlison developed the ARPANET’s networked email system (and so the first email), we are still using it. Most people know how...
salestechstar.com
Instnt Launches Instnt Access to Help Businesses Onboard Customers With a Single Click
Instnt, the AI-managed customer acceptance platform that helps businesses accept and onboard more good customers for good, with up to a $100 Million fraud-loss protection and liability shift, launched Instnt Access™, the first portable KYC SaaS solution that lets customers sign-up and sign-on to any product or service with a single click, without having to go through multiple sign-ups, repeated personal data collection and re-authentication friction.
CNET
Learn to Negotiate With Your Internet Service Provider and Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Pew Research Center data from 2021 revealed that approximately 90% of all US adults found the internet either "essential" or "important" during the pandemic. How is it not 99.9%? Our internet connections have been crucial for work, school and family ties. But what happens when the cost of that internet connection starts to creep up? If you don't qualify for Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program program, then one solution may be an old-fashioned negotiation.
