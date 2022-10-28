ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Considerations For A Smooth Minnesota Deer Hunting Opener

Minnesota's Rifle Deer Season for 2022 kicks off on November 5th. In just over a week at the time of writing this families and friends will be gathering at deer camps. For many it's a tradition to they have participated in for years. The night before opener where we hunt is usually chaotic and loud with a lot of booze and so much BS you could float a canoe on it right out the deer shack door.
Minnesota Lottery: Powerball $1 Billion for Tonight’s Drawing

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its second highest total ever, and its just the second time in the game's 30 year history that the jackpot has reached a billion dollars. No one matched all six numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to at least $1,000,000,000 for tonight's drawing. Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $87 million dollars.
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $825 Million

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing could be the second highest in the history of the multi-state game of chance. As of Saturday afternoon, the big prize stood at $825 million. A single winner opting for a cash payout would receive $410 million, before taxes. The drawing will take place at 10 PM and Minnesota cuts off the sale of Powerball tickets at 9 PM.
Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Southern Minnesota Trick-or-Treating Forecast

This southern Minnesota Halloween forecast is for all the kids who had their costume vibes devastated by having to wear a winter weather gear under their getup. No pirate should have to wear a winter coat under his puffy shirt, eye patch, and wooden sword. No princess should need to layer up with a snow suit under her gown and tiara. And no, Batman cannot effective fight crime wearing mittens and snow boots.
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota

A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
Now It’s Raining Mud in Minnesota?

We're used to rain, snow, sleet, and hail but now there's actual mud falling from the sky in Minnesota?. Mother Nature has been known to throw a lot at us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? I mean, one of the nice features of living in Minnesota is the fact that we get to experience four distinct weather seasons every year. (Heck, sometimes every WEEK.)
Nothing Scary About Southern Minnesota Halloween Forecast

There's nothing scary about the weekend and Halloween weather forecast for southern Minnesota (unless you're hoping for rain). The expanding and deepening drought across the southern part of the state is serious business, and we really need some significant rounds of precipitation -- but it doesn't look like that's coming any time soon.
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
MANTORVILLE, MN
Could You Pass A State Standardized Test?

UNDATED (WJON News) - The grades are in, and Minnesota kids are not scoring as well on standardized tests as they were before the pandemic. The National Assessment of Educational Progress reports Minnesota placed 12th in the nation in standardized testing with just over 30% of students scoring above proficient in mathematics, reading, science, and writing skills.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Hunters to Make Deer Stand Safety a Priority

Minnesota deer hunters will soon be hitting the woods in force, with firearm season beginning Saturday, November 5 across the state. While hunters know to be extremely careful when it comes to handling a firearm, one aspect of the hunt can get overlooked: deer stand safety. That's why the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters to also make deer stand safety a priorty.
Minnesota Lottery: Powerball Soars to Its 2nd Highest Jackpot Ever

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to its second highest total ever, and the fifth highest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to at least $800 million for Saturday tonight's drawing. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $64 million dollars.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
$9 Million In Frozen Meat Stolen in Midwestern States

OMAHA, NEB. (WJON News) -- Authorities say $9 million worth of meat was stolen in a number of Midwestern states - including Minnesota - by an organized crime ring. Officials began investigating a report of several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska in June. The initial investigation estimated the total loss was $1 million.
