Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dolores (DJ) Eileen Johnson
Dolores (DJ) Eileen Johnson, 84, of Vincent, died Oct. 28, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Dolores was born on Sept. 25th, 1938 in Belpre, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Floyd Shirley Way and Elnora Sloter Way. Dolores was a 1956 graduate of Vincent High School and worked...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nora Ellen Moore
Nora Ellen Moore, 94, of Oak Grove (Marietta) passed away at 4:20 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at The Arbors of Marietta. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Monday from 4 until 7 p.m.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mildred Victoria Crihfield
Mildred Victoria Crihfield, 94 of Statts Mills, WV, passed away Oct. 29, 2022, in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant following a brief illness. Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Mount Carmel Church, Statts Mills. Burial will follow in the Fisher Cemetery, Statts Mills. Visitation will be one hour prior to time of service at the church.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Daniel Lee Winter
Daniel Lee Winter, 55, of Talbott, TN, formerly of Ripley, WV, passed away Oct. 10, 2022. A memorial service to celebrate Daniel’s life will be held Saturday, November 5th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Jimmy Compton officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nancy Ann Clark
Nancy Ann Clark, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky and grew up in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1961. She was also a long-time resident of Slidell, Louisiana. Those who knew Nancy were familiar with her infectious smile, her giving nature and big heart.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lena Elizabeth Lacey
Lena Elizabeth Lacey, 94, of Belpre, Ohio, died on October 28, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on March 20, 1928, and was the daughter of the late George and Hattie Cunningham Baker. She had worked for the Belpre High School as a cook. She had been a member of the St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Belpre, Ohio. She enjoyed baking cookies, pies and cakes.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Billie C. Cox
Billie C. Cox, age 87, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg. He was born on June 21, 1935, at Five Forks, Ritchie County a son of the late Harley C. and Susan Ware Cox. Bill had been owner...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Phillip James Belt
Phillip James Belt, 71, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Oct. 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. There will be a family and friends celebration of Phil’s life at a later date. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Belt family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider
Regina A. “Jeanie” Caltrider, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Caltrider family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Rotary takes pride in wreath program
BELPRE — The Belpre Rotary Club and local veterans each December participate in the Wreaths Across America program at the Cedarville Cemetery. The cemetery on Cemetery Drive between Cross and West streets overlooks the Ohio River and is the final resting place for many American Revolutionary War soldiers. “When...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Scouts hold Camporee at Camp Kootaga
PARKERSBURG — The Kootaga District of the Buckskin Council held its fall Camporee the weekend of Oct. 21 at Camp Kootaga. More than 120 Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and leaders attended the weekend event where units cooked all their meals over a campfire and got a quick lesson on camping in cooler temperatures.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Local students nominated to service academies
WASHINGTON — Four students from Wood, Jackson and Wetzel counties are among the 41 nominated to U.S. service academies by Sen. Joe Manchin. * Chase Trembly, Williamstown High School, to the Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy. * Sara Ellem, Parkersburg South High School to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Lions Club holds race to benefit sight program
PARKERSBURG — The Lions Club of Parkersburg hosted its 2022 Halloween 5K Run and Walk for Sight Saturday morning at City Park. Participants were given the opportunity to not only win a medal for their finish in the race but also take home a trophy for best costume. Before...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To those students who were winners in the Wood County Schools Vaping Prevention Campaign contest. “Each year for about 25 years, at least, Wood County Schools has celebrated Red Ribbon Week during the last week of October,” said Cathy Grewe, coordinator of assessment and student services. “That is to discourage adolescent drug use, and encourage healthy choices.” And increasingly, students are understanding vaping is a very unhealthy choice. Kudos to those who had the creativity to spread the word.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
A recipe for fun times
A few times a year I am reminded how fortunate I am that my job includes activities such as the News and Sentinel Half Marathon, our newspapers’ annual food drives, The Marietta Times Regional Spelling Bee and most recently, our annual cookbook tasting party. Yes, all those wonderful recipes...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Funding database subject of class
PARKERSBURG — A free class about a database that will aid non-profit groups find funding will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. The Foundation Directory Online is among the most comprehensive prospect research tools for fundraisers with more than 239,000...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Train Club conducts annual autumn show
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held its 27th annual Fall Train Show, on Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the main campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Event-goers tracked along the many displays, which told stories of the railroads’ significance throughout the history of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre City Schools levy back on November ballot
BELPRE — Belpre residents will once again vote on a school levy this November. The levy in May failed to pass by 83 votes with 989 against and 906 for. The concept for the levy stays the same, with the money going to the construction of a consolidated PreK-12 school, but the amount has changed.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa receives awards
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has received two awards. The downtown Parkersburg landmark has received the 2022’s Best Historic Site in “WV Weddings Magazine” and was named West Virginia’s Most Haunted Hotel by Thrillist, a New York-based media company. Sydney Weber, wedding and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State hangs on, dramatically topples WV State
GLENVILLE — Sean Scott’s interception of Donovan Riddick ended West Virginia State’s final drive here Saturday afternoon inside Morris Stadium as Glenville State managed to run out the final 5:26 of the affair en route to a 31-30 Mountain East Conference victory. GSU (5-4, 4-4), which returns...
