Dolly Parton to re-record Stairway to Heaven for her rock album: “I’m going to redo that really on the money”

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Jackson Wrote for Other Artists
In a career spanning more than four decades, Michael Jackson wrote more than 150 songs and produced a number of artists across genres. Already penning several songs for his 1979 Quincy Jones-produced solo album Off the Wall—including “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” which he wrote on his own—Jackson’s songwriting continued to flourish under the tutelage of Jones, who would work with Jackson on two more of his seminal albums Thriller and Bad.
Stevie Nicks Said She Would Have Left Fleetwood Mac to Join This Band
Stevie Nicks once said she would have quit Fleetwood Mac to join another rock and roll band.
The Beatles Song John Lennon ‘Was Always Bitterly Ashamed Of’
John Lennon was ‘bitterly ashamed’ of his performance in a song with The Beatles, but he was still proud of the final result
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Watch Leslie Jordan Sing About Going to Heaven a Day Before His Death: ‘Love. Light. Leslie’
The day before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a hymn about going to heaven. On Sunday, the beloved Will & Grace actor shared a video where he’s singing, “When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder” on his Instagram. The hymn’s message takes a more poignant meaning following his death. In the video, Jordan can be seen seated next to his producer Danny Myrick, who played guitar as Jordan began to sing. “Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick,” the late actor captioned the post, while teasing new music. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be...
'Mortified' Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry saying they made out next to passed-out Eddie Van Halen with Taylor Swift lyrics
Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's memoir that they made out. Using the lyrics to Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero," she addressed Perry's claim on TikTok. "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote.
Dolly Parton Mourn’s ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn’s Death in Emotional Tribute
Country icon Dolly Parton tweeted about the late legend and her close friend Loretta Lynn following her passing this morning. Loretta Lynn passed away this morning. She died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. Since then, many have taken to social media to mourn and share memories about the star.
Elvis Presley's Last Words Before Death Heartbreaking: Late King of Rock and Roll Had One Last Wish
Elvis Presley's last words continue to haunt those who have heard them. Presley's sudden death left everyone in deep shock, especially since the King of Rock and Roll still had plans for his personal life and career when it happened. He died on Aug. 16, 1977 at 1:30 p.m inside his Memphis mansion, with doctors saying that he died of a heart attack due to his addiction to prescription barbiturates.
Stevie Nicks Said She Never Really Recovered From Her Breakup With Joe Walsh: ‘There Was No Other Man in the World For Me’
Stevie Nicks and Joe Walsh broke up despite her love for him. She said that it was very difficult to recover from the split.
Dolly Parton’s Sister, Stella, Explains Why She Calls Herself a ‘Loner’ in Her Family
Stella Parton believes she’s the family “loner” because she had to pave her way to success with less “talent” than her megastar older sister, Dolly. Stella is one of 13 siblings, most of who went into show business. And while Dolly may be the most well-known of the Partons, Stella has been extremely successful in her own right.
Stevie Nicks Admits She ‘Resented’ This Line in a Popular Fleetwood Mac Song
Stevie Nicks admitted that she “resented” a line from a certain Fleetwood Mac song written by Lindsey Buckingham.
Willie Nelson Looks Almost Unrecognizable In This Rare Footage From Back In 1962
It truly is insane to think about how long Willie Nelson has been playing music. We’re talking about a career that’s spanned 66 years, along with 98 studio albums, and appearances in over 50 movies and television shows. Not to mention, the man is 89 years old and...
Stevie Nicks Said Lindsey Buckingham ‘Disappeared From [Her] Life’ After They First Met
Stevie Nicks opened up about when she first met Lindsey Buckingham, years before they joined Fleetwood Mac together.
Stevie Nicks Once Exposed the Real Reason John and Christine McVie Divorced
Stevie Nicks once exposed the real reason her Fleetwood Mac bandmates John and Christine McVie broke up.
Terrence Howard Found It Hard Working With Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Iron Man’ Because She Was ‘so Beautiful’
Terrence Howard collaborated with Gwyneth Paltrow for the first time in ‘Iron Man’, but it was difficult for him to work with her because of her looks.
Why The Monkees’ Songwriter Once Felt Davy Jones Was ‘the Most Accomplished Actor’ of the Group
A songwriter said The Monkees' Davy Jones possessed "endless potential ... and also lots of layers to his personality."
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
