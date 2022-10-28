Read full article on original website
sftimes.com
Man arrested after hiding in closet of woman’s Benicia home
A man was arrested after he was found hiding inside a woman’s closet in Benicia early Sunday morning. According to the Benicia Police Department, a woman living on the 1300 block of West K Street called officers around 2:45 a.m., reporting that there are noises from a bedroom. When...
Petaluma man arrested for DUI with two small children in the vehicle
PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with two young children in the vehicle, according to authorities.On Saturday night at approximately 9:13 p.m., a citizen called Petaluma police to report a possible DUI driver, providing a description of the vehicle including the license plate number. Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was entering the parking lot of the apartment complex where the vehicle is registered. Officers observed the car hitting the curb while the driver attempted to park. Officers contacted the driver, later identified as Eric PabloGarcia, and...
eastcountytoday.net
CHP Investigating Sunday Morning Shooting on Highway 4 Near Hillcrest in Antioch
On Sunday, October 30, at approximately 1:20 AM, officers assigned to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Contra Costa Area Office were dispatched to a possible freeway shooting on the Hillcrest off ramp from eastbound SR-4. During the shooting, the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle struck and sustained non-life...
sftimes.com
Man shot near grocery store in Balboa Park
A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening. According to the San Francisco Police Department, just after 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a shooting. On the scene, the...
2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
Catalytic converter thief arrested after suspect tries to run away in Belmont
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter on Saturday, the Belmont Police Department (BPD) announced on Twitter. Police said the theft happened on Davey Glen Road. When officers arrived at the scene, the unidentified man tried to run away. However, the man was then arrested then […]
eastcountytoday.net
Oct 16-22: Antioch Police Calls
– Two men face felony charges in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found burned near a trail in Antioch. Ashton Montalvo, 32, and Deangelo Laraye Boone, 39, both face a two-count felony complaint for arson and mutilation. Montalvo has two special allegations due to a prior conviction for first degree residential burglary — Full Story.
pioneerpublishers.com
Pleasant Hill Police make arrest in Oct. 24 ATM robbery case
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Oct. 29, 2022) — On October 24, PHPD officers responded to a report of a robbery of a citizen on Contra Costa Blvd. The crime took place in front of the ATM machines at a Wells Fargo Bank. During the investigation following the incident, PHPD detectives...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 21-27
The following is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 1399 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
South San Francisco Police halt catalytic converter theft in progress
Police stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief in his tracks on Friday night, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Police Department.
Fox40
Multi-vehicle collision blocks all Interstate 80 lanes near Dixon
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 blocked all lanes of traffic for about an hour Monday morning. California Highway Patrol said six cars were involved in the crash in a westbound lane near Dixon Avenue around 6:00 a.m. CHP said some of the vehicles’ occupants...
calcoasttimes.com
Alleged would-be thieves from Bay Area arrested in SLO
Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area
2 dead, 3 injured following two separate shootings, double stabbing overnight
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two men are dead and three are injured following two separate shootings and a double stabbing that occurred overnight, according to the San Jose Police Department Twitter. On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., two victims were transported to local hospitals following a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court. […]
AOL Corp
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating his girlfriend's murder killed himself in a Northern California jail, authorities said. Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Chia was booked...
Catalytic converter thieves who pulled gun on victim wanted by police
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) — The American Canyon Police Department is looking for two men who stole a catalytic converter before leading police on a chase on Tuesday. Police released an image (above) of the two suspects and their vehicle. At about 5:40 p.m., police said an American Canyon resident who lives on Iron Horse […]
californiaexaminer.net
After Being Arrested, Lili Xu’s Boyfriend Kills Himself
Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles -- ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
