Man shot near grocery store in Balboa Park
A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening. According to the San Francisco Police Department, just after 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a shooting. On the scene, the...
eastcountytoday.net
CHP Investigating Sunday Morning Shooting on Highway 4 Near Hillcrest in Antioch
On Sunday, October 30, at approximately 1:20 AM, officers assigned to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Contra Costa Area Office were dispatched to a possible freeway shooting on the Hillcrest off ramp from eastbound SR-4. During the shooting, the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle struck and sustained non-life...
2 dead, 3 injured following two separate shootings, double stabbing overnight
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two men are dead and three are injured following two separate shootings and a double stabbing that occurred overnight, according to the San Jose Police Department Twitter. On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., two victims were transported to local hospitals following a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court. […]
sftimes.com
Man arrested after hiding in closet of woman’s Benicia home
A man was arrested after he was found hiding inside a woman’s closet in Benicia early Sunday morning. According to the Benicia Police Department, a woman living on the 1300 block of West K Street called officers around 2:45 a.m., reporting that there are noises from a bedroom. When...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Arrest Man in Connection With Homicide
San Jose police arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting and killing one man and wounding another Saturday night. Officers were dispatched at 11:26 p.m. to the intersection of Kaufmann Ct. and Melbourne Blvd. They found two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men died.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Search for Stabbing Suspect
Police are searching for the person responsible for the stabbing of a woman left for dead in San Jose Friday night. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on South 22nd Avenue, between East Williams and East San Antonio streets in the Brookwood Terrace neighborhood. Police said the woman was taken...
Stabbing leaves woman with life-threatening injuries in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday night. The incident occurred at 8:24 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. 22nd Street in the Brookwood Terrace neighborhood, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. As of Friday night, police said the suspect in the incident was still at large.
SFist
Sunday Links: Mountain Lion Takes Stroll Through San Mateo Neighborhood in Broad Daylight
An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot following an altercation Friday night in Santa Rosa, according to a Facebook post by Santa Rosa Police Department. Shortly before 9 p.m., SRPD received a call about a person with a gunshot wound near Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard. Police officers arrived in the area and […]
Man stabbed to death in broad daylight
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified. The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
Man attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco Friday night
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART's Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station.Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station.Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim.Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down onto the track as the train was coming.The located victim was injured and alert. They were taken to the hospital and placed under involuntary 5150 hold.According to California state law, a person who may be a danger to themselves or others as a result of a mental health disorder can be taken into custody for up to 72 hours for assessment, evaluation and crisis intervention.There was no evidence of foul play.
NBC Bay Area
Shooting Death of East Bay Dentist Appears to be Murder-for-Hire: Officials
The August shooting death of a well-regarded dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon appears to be a murder-for-hire, officials said Friday, adding that two suspects had been arrested. Dr. Lili Xu was shot and killed Aug. 21 in the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue. The two suspects who were arrested –...
KTVU FOX 2
73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland's Little Saigon dentist
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned. One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August. Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the...
AOL Corp
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating his girlfriend's murder killed himself in a Northern California jail, authorities said. Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Chia was booked...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
californiaexaminer.net
After Being Arrested, Lili Xu’s Boyfriend Kills Himself
The lover of slain Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in detention on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) revealed to KRON4. The guy, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO...
berkeleyside.org
2 men charged with murder in Telegraph Avenue shooting
Update, Oct. 28: Prosecutors have charged the two suspects arrested earlier this week as part of the investigation into a deadly shooting near UC Berkeley. Berkeley police Detective Jennifer Wilson wrote in court documents that 23-year-old Michael Monrroy-Ramos and 24-year-old Andy Gutierrez-Rebollo had been “involved in a brief physical confrontation” with a group that included divinity student Isamaeli Mata’afa just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 8. As the group walked away, near the intersection of Telegraph and Durant avenues, police allege that both Monrroy-Ramos and Gutierrez-Rebollo opened fire, fatally wounding Mata’afa and injuring the three others he was with.
reelsf.com
Petaluma man arrested for DUI with two small children in the vehicle
PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with two young children in the vehicle, according to authorities.On Saturday night at approximately 9:13 p.m., a citizen called Petaluma police to report a possible DUI driver, providing a description of the vehicle including the license plate number. Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was entering the parking lot of the apartment complex where the vehicle is registered. Officers observed the car hitting the curb while the driver attempted to park. Officers contacted the driver, later identified as Eric PabloGarcia, and...
