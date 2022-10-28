Update, Oct. 28: Prosecutors have charged the two suspects arrested earlier this week as part of the investigation into a deadly shooting near UC Berkeley. Berkeley police Detective Jennifer Wilson wrote in court documents that 23-year-old Michael Monrroy-Ramos and 24-year-old Andy Gutierrez-Rebollo had been “involved in a brief physical confrontation” with a group that included divinity student Isamaeli Mata’afa just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 8. As the group walked away, near the intersection of Telegraph and Durant avenues, police allege that both Monrroy-Ramos and Gutierrez-Rebollo opened fire, fatally wounding Mata’afa and injuring the three others he was with.

