Saturday Evening Thoughts
Good evening, folks. It’s a Saturday evening on Halloween Weekend and the weather is awesome, so I’m going to keep this post fairly short. Y’all actually believe that? I get to talking weather and I’m off to the races. 🤣. I have no changes to the...
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
