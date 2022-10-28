On the Monday following the team’s Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns, the Atlanta Falcons placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on the injured reserve list. Patterson was electric to start the season, racking up 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 5.9 yards per carry. Four weeks after undergoing a cleanup procedure on his left knee, Patterson is eligible to come off injured reserve just in time to join a first-place Falcons team.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO