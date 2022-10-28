ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Camp, MO

carthagenewsonline.com

MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Ben Holladay Bottled-in-Bond Missouri Straight Bourbon

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Holladay Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
1070 KHMO-AM

There is a town called Frankenstein in Missouri

Halloween is upon us and so it is time for me to investigate a town in Missouri that you think would embrace the spooky holiday full on. Welcome to Frankenstein, Missouri, not home to Dr. Frankenstein or his monster...sadly. If you didn't know there is a town in Missouri known...
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 28th, 2022

(Statewide) -- The latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 42-percent report severe or exceptional drought conditions. The monitor shows a new area of extreme drought – from southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau down to Portageville. Parts of southwest Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought, but it does not appear to be as widespread as last week. A line from the Kansas City area all the way over to central Missouri’s Boone County continues to have extreme drought conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says while this week’s rain was much needed and appreciated, the long-term effects of the drought are still being felt by landowners and farmers. The agency says it needs those affected to continue to report local conditions.
suntimesnews.com

The late Curt Vogel is inducted in the the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY – On Friday, October 28, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inducted the 2022 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. The class includes six Missouri veterans, including Curt Vogel of Perryville who was honored posthumously. Curt M. Vogel (posthumous),...
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are currently looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
fourstateshomepage.com

Worker killed in Missouri bridge collapse identified

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon. Connor Ernst, a 22-year old from California, Missouri, was pouring concrete when the bridge collapsed. Ernst and three other construction workers were trapped in a...
KEARNEY, MO
KYTV

Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.

NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
