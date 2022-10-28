Illinois residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has the REAL ID emblem, a gold star, as seen in the picture below:. This is needed in order to fly commercially starting on May 3, 2023. You also won't be able to go to a military base, Federal building, or any other place where a Federal ID is required, unless your Driver's license has this gold star. Otherwise, you will have to carry a valid U.S. passport.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO