wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
Drought disrupts "irreplaceable" Mississippi River shipping corridor
St. Louis, Missouri — The Mighty Mississippi might need a new nickname. North of Memphis, the river looks more like a desert than a river, as barge traffic up and down the crucial corridor is slowed or stranded amid a historic drought. Paul Rohde, who represents the river's shipping...
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
More Cougar Sightings Across The Tri-States; Recent Sightings In Illinois, 1 Hit By Vehicle
It's been a very active year for big cats in the tri-state area. Several Cougar sightings across Iowa and Wisconsin in the past few weeks have led to yet another Cougar sighting. This time in western and west-central parts of Illinois. In fact, the Illinois DNR said the mountain lion...
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
Food Stamps Schedule: Illinois Link Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Pritzker, Durbin rally Central Illinois Democrats
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker fired up Democrats in Central Illinois on Saturday evening, urging a strong get-out-the-vote effort from the party faithful assembled in the final 10 days until Election Day. Pritzker, speaking at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters in Springfield, was joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, 13th Congressional...
Central Illinois Proud
Colder temperatures and winter weather may be on our minds, but don’t forget Illinois’ second severe weather season
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – After our spring and summer severe weather season winds down, it’s easy to become complacent in late summer as the risk of severe weather decreases in Central Illinois. It’s not unusual for our storm readiness to take a backseat as we head into the holiday season.
COVID-19 cases increase across Illinois
(WTVO) — The expected fall COVID-19 surge has begun, as cases are starting to rise again. Thirty-eight counties across Illinois are at an elevated level, up from 26 last week. The state recorded more than 13,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 deaths since last Friday. There are currently more than 1,000 people hospitalized, and […]
Watch the Sparks Fly When Wind Takes Down Power Line in Illinois
Never underestimate the wind in Illinois. Doubt me? Watch a video that shows what happened when a gust took down a power line causing a major power outage in northern Illinois early Tuesday morning. Yahoo News is the place where I first saw this wild video shared. The McHenry Police...
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
wmay.com
Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots
A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
Illinois, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately
We love our dogs. Sid & Sarge are great dogs. But I'll be honest...your dog isn't my favorite. I have to warm up to new dogs. Which does two things: It makes the dog anxious and allows my family to make fun of me when they see I'm skittish around new dogs.
Candles in Pumpkins Banned in the State of Illinois?
Halloween weekend is upon us, and many people will be carving pumpkins to create jack-o'-lanterns if they haven't already done so. Traditionally, most people illuminate their pumpkins with a small candle to give them that spooky and exciting effect. But is it against the law in Illinois to use a candle to illuminate your jack-o-lantern?
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
Here’s the best dive bar in Illinois – and every state, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
Illinois Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID to Fly on Planes
Illinois residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has the REAL ID emblem, a gold star, as seen in the picture below:. This is needed in order to fly commercially starting on May 3, 2023. You also won't be able to go to a military base, Federal building, or any other place where a Federal ID is required, unless your Driver's license has this gold star. Otherwise, you will have to carry a valid U.S. passport.
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
