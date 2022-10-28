Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. retailers fill store shelves with leftover holiday inventory
NEW YORK, NY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Ghost of Christmas Past haunts U.S. store shelves, sales floors and stockrooms this year. Retailers were sitting on $548.8 billion of inventory in July, a 21.6% increase from last year, according to U.S. Census data.
Supply chain expert signals ‘very dismal’ 2023 for US retailers
Alba Wheels Up founder and president Salvatore Stile argues businesses will get "crushed" by excess inventory and a looming rail strike causing an imbalance in the supply chain.
NASDAQ
European Shares Seen Tad Higher As Investors Brace For Fed Meet
(RTTNews) - European stocks look set to open higher on Monday after a broad-based rally on hopes for a slowdown in some central banks' rate hikes sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday. Asian markets traded broadly higher as optimism over corporate earnings offset weak China data...
Retail sales fall in Great Britain as shoppers rein in food spending
Retail sales in Great Britain fell more steeply than expected in September as soaring prices prompted consumers to rein in spending and many stores lost trading on the day of the Queen’s funeral. The Office for National Statistics said retail sales dropped by 1.4% in September, against a forecast...
Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season
Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.
Black Friday deals 2022 — date and best early sales
Black Friday deals are showing up earlier than ever. Here's what's worth buying now along with what to expect in the coming weeks.
Publix announces major self-checkout update but customers are left divided over the move
PUBLIX has introduced self-checkout to almost half its stores - and it says more are coming. Media relations manager for Publix, Lindsey Willis, confirmed that the grocery store will be adding self-checkouts whenever "there is space." Willis said that more than 600 stores of the Lakeland-based chain already have self-checkouts.
CNBC
Walmart overhauls its intimates and sleepwear line to keep pace in a competitive market
Walmart is relaunching and renaming its best-selling intimates and sleepwear line. The new brand, Joyspun, debuts as the discounter gears up for the holidays and is attracting more shoppers with its low-priced groceries. Sales of intimates and sleepwear have grown significantly during the pandemic as retailers catered to consumers' desire...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Will Halloween Trading Serve Up Treats for Investors?
Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up, except for China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which fell 0.77% and 1.18%, led by Energy Materials and Health Technology names. South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.11%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 1.17%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 1.26%, and India’s Sensex closed 1.31% higher. Japan’s Nikkei set the pace, up 1.78%, led by Technology stocks and boosted by a weak Yen, which added to exporting companies overall.
Walmarts Adds Item To Help Customers Across The U.S
Until recently, it was hard for about 30 million Americans across the U.S. to get one essential item. It meant many went without this product. Or they had to encounter extra costs when buying it. (source)
9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October
This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
Time Out Global
Starbucks releases an exclusive Japan-only Christmas collection
Starbucks never fails to surprise us with its seasonal creations. Autumn has already brought us the popular pumpkin spice latte as well as a cutesy-spooky range of Halloween mugs and tumblers. Next up, of course, is Christmas, and Starbucks has just revealed the festive collection that will only be available in Japan.
Black Friday deals are already here! See Walmart, Target, more
Retailers are rolling out holiday deals earlier than ever this year. Many stores have Christmas items on shelves across from Halloween decorations and some shoppers say it’s too early.
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $20,000 in Right Now
If you're investing in the stock market and feeling tired of all the volatility, you're not alone. Companies across a variety of industries have been contending with choppiness for months on end. While there's no way to tell when it will all start to die down, you can strengthen your...
NASDAQ
Down 32%, This Towering Growth Stock Is Starting to Look Like a Bargain
Most stocks have lost ground this year, leaving many to trade at much more attractive valuations. That's certainly the case for American Tower (NYSE: AMT). Despite this year's headwinds, the global tower and data center operator has continued to grow its cash flow. With its share price falling, it's beginning to look like a bargain, especially given the dual growth catalysts it sees ahead.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
NASDAQ
2 Super Growth Stocks Down 44% and 58% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Legendary investor Shelby Davis once said, "You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don't realize it at the time." That insight is particularly valuable in the current situation. Economic uncertainty has dragged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, and variables like rising interest rates and geopolitical conflict could certainly make things worse in the near term.
Comments / 0