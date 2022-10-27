Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
40 Years for Co-defendant in Aspen Hill Murder
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge John Maloney sentenced defendant, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C., to life in prison suspend all but 40 years and five years of supervised probation upon release. A jury convicted Byrd and co-defendant, Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, last month on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in 2013, and multiple related charges. Bellamy is scheduled for sentencing on December 13th.
Wanted in Franklin County: Unlawful Contact with Minor, Firearm Discharge Conspiracy, Others
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Eric G. Ebersole is wanted for Unlawful contact with a minor, and also corruption of minors. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime Watch.
Operators of Maryland liquid removal company sentenced for falsified info on where they disposed waste
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The operators of a Montgomery County-based liquid waste removal company were sentenced in a Prince George's County court Thursday for making false statements about the disposal of fats, oils and grease waste. Jack Thomas Leigh and Jack Loson Leigh, both of North Potomac, pleaded guilty...
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
local21news.com
DUI man flees on foot after smashing into utility pole in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Officials arrested a man who was allegedly involved in two separate hit and runs and attempted to flee from the second on foot, according to Chambersburg Police Department . Police say that 40-year-old Edgar Angel-Perez had been drunkenly driving his car when he lost control...
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Arrest Men On Gun Charges Following Two Traffic Stops In Montgomery County
(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack arrested two men on gun charges following separate traffic stops this week in Montgomery County. At about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, during the course of the crash investigation, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a ghost gun. The driver of the vehicle, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and related charges. Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center before being released after posting $16,000 bond.
Trooper stable after being struck by passing vehicle
A trooper struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash this morning is in stable condition this afternoon at Hershey Medical Center. The trooper was hit by a passing motorist at about 5:14 a.m. today at the scene of a crash on Black Gap Road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road, Greene Township, Franklin County. The operator of the striking vehicle did stop at the scene, making it a hit and run incident.
York County 18-Year-Old Will Donate Organs Following Deadly Strike By Maryland Driver
A community had been rallying for York County teen Dylan Flickinger after he was struck by a Maryland driver and seriously hurt, but on Thursday, Oct. 27, he was pronounced deceased by the York County coroner's office, as stated in a release on Friday, Oct. 28. The 18-year-old Hanover resident...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree
(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
Man Wanted After Trying To Lure Children To His Vehicle Outside Maryland Middle School
Police are investigating reports of a suspicious person who reportedly attempted to approach minors before and after school in several Maryland communities, authorities say. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a concerned parent reported that the suspect was driving a silver sedan attempting to approach minors in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks communities surrounding Severna Park Middle School, according to Anne Arundel County police.
DWI Bus Driver Slapped With 18 Safety Violations In Pumpkin Patch Field Trip Crash
What started off as a fun holiday outing for a group of students in Virginia led to a host of charges for their bus driver, who is in hot trouble with the law for allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the way back from a pumpkin patch, police say. Maryland...
Waldorf Woman Wanted For Escape After Failing To Serve Court-Ordered Sentence In St. Mary's
An alert was issued by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office as they attempt to track down a woman who is wanted for escape after failing to fulfill the terms of her sentence. Heather Ann Thompson, 29, of Waldorf, allegedly failed to report to the St. Mary's County Detention and...
WTOP
1 dead, 3 injured after late night crash in Ellicott City
One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, late Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, a 2020 RAV4 traveling west on Rogers Avenue in Ellicott City was struck near the intersection of Route 29 by the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, which was moving east in the same westbound lane.
Maryland Officials Issue Warning After Card Skimmers Found, $700K In SNAP Benefits Stolen
A community-wide warning has been issued about skimming devices after at least three skimming devices have been recovered in Prince George's County in the last week, authorities say. Skimming devices can be placed at point of sale terminals inside of retail stores, grocery stores, convenience stores or any location where...
thecatoctinbanner.com
The History of Jacob’s Church
Jacob’s Church, located on Harbaugh Valley Road in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, celebrated its 200th Anniversary in September. It was a two-day event, with old time dress, music, and folks talking about the history, food, and fellowship of the church, along with historic displays of the Church. Joan Fry, Danny Harbaugh, and Pastor Richard Daughtridge all gave unique historical interpretations of the church’s steadfast history. Joan Fry’s research is presented below.
abc27.com
18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover dies
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County, has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to borough police and the coroner’s office,...
Company 7 Responds to Building Fire, Electrical Fire, Gas incident, Motorcycle Accident & Car Fire
Yesterday the crew with Fayetteville Fire Company 7 made five runs for a variety of fires, accidents, and a gas incident. Pictures and information are from Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook here. The run log. 07:12 Yesterday Squad 7 responded to Millers Sunoco on LWW in Hamilton Twp for a...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
Trader Joe's Opens Up Newest Maryland Location
The first Trader Joe's in Prince George's County has opened its doors to customers, bringing the community a fresh new option for groceries. The College Park supermarket is a part of the Aster College Park mixed-used community at 4429 Calvert Road. The 11,000 square foot store is the 10th Maryland store to open.
thecatoctinbanner.com
Local Fall Festivals for All
As autumn arrived with lowering temperatures, beautiful crisp weather beckoned our visits to the numerous festivals held amid this breezy season! Thurmont’s Catoctin Colorfest, Sabillasville’s Mountain Fest, Rocky Ridge’s Ridgefest, Fort Ritchie’s Fall Fest, and Catoctin Furnace’s Fallfest, are only a handful of the invigorating events that filled our festival schedule in October.
