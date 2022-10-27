ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

40 Years for Co-defendant in Aspen Hill Murder

Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge John Maloney sentenced defendant, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C., to life in prison suspend all but 40 years and five years of supervised probation upon release. A jury convicted Byrd and co-defendant, Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, last month on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in 2013, and multiple related charges. Bellamy is scheduled for sentencing on December 13th.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Arrest Men On Gun Charges Following Two Traffic Stops In Montgomery County

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack arrested two men on gun charges following separate traffic stops this week in Montgomery County. At about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop of I-495 at University Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, during the course of the crash investigation, troopers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a ghost gun. The driver of the vehicle, Devin Jones, 21, of Germantown, Maryland, was arrested at the scene. He is charged with illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and related charges. Jones was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center before being released after posting $16,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Trooper stable after being struck by passing vehicle

A trooper struck by a passing vehicle while investigating a crash this morning is in stable condition this afternoon at Hershey Medical Center. The trooper was hit by a passing motorist at about 5:14 a.m. today at the scene of a crash on Black Gap Road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road, Greene Township, Franklin County. The operator of the striking vehicle did stop at the scene, making it a hit and run incident.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in week-long car vandalism spree

(Updated at 3 p.m.) Arlington County police have arrested a 37-year-old Maryland man after a week-long spree of vehicle vandalism. Police announced this afternoon that the suspect was arrested last night and found with a BB gun in his car. The arrest, which appears to have taken place at the 7-Eleven parking lot at 201 S. Glebe Road, happened after police say they were able to identify a “possible suspect vehicle.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Man Wanted After Trying To Lure Children To His Vehicle Outside Maryland Middle School

Police are investigating reports of a suspicious person who reportedly attempted to approach minors before and after school in several Maryland communities, authorities say. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a concerned parent reported that the suspect was driving a silver sedan attempting to approach minors in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks communities surrounding Severna Park Middle School, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 3 injured after late night crash in Ellicott City

One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, late Saturday night. In a news release, Howard County police said that around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, a 2020 RAV4 traveling west on Rogers Avenue in Ellicott City was struck near the intersection of Route 29 by the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, which was moving east in the same westbound lane.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

The History of Jacob’s Church

Jacob’s Church, located on Harbaugh Valley Road in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, celebrated its 200th Anniversary in September. It was a two-day event, with old time dress, music, and folks talking about the history, food, and fellowship of the church, along with historic displays of the Church. Joan Fry, Danny Harbaugh, and Pastor Richard Daughtridge all gave unique historical interpretations of the church’s steadfast history. Joan Fry’s research is presented below.
FAIRFIELD, PA
abc27.com

18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover dies

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County, has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to borough police and the coroner’s office,...
HANOVER, PA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Trader Joe's Opens Up Newest Maryland Location

The first Trader Joe's in Prince George's County has opened its doors to customers, bringing the community a fresh new option for groceries. The College Park supermarket is a part of the Aster College Park mixed-used community at 4429 Calvert Road. The 11,000 square foot store is the 10th Maryland store to open.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

Local Fall Festivals for All

As autumn arrived with lowering temperatures, beautiful crisp weather beckoned our visits to the numerous festivals held amid this breezy season! Thurmont’s Catoctin Colorfest, Sabillasville’s Mountain Fest, Rocky Ridge’s Ridgefest, Fort Ritchie’s Fall Fest, and Catoctin Furnace’s Fallfest, are only a handful of the invigorating events that filled our festival schedule in October.
THURMONT, MD

