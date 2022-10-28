Beaumont, CA - As the Halloween holiday approaches, warnings are being sent from Federal and Local Law Enforcement agencies regarding the possibility of the lethal drug fentanyl being passed around in Halloween candy this year. While we have not received reports of this trend locally, we want to make sure we warn parents of the dangers of fentanyl and to be extra cautious this coming Halloween. Fentanyl is in our community and just like the greater Riverside County area, our law enforcement and fire department personnel are seeing firsthand the deadly effects of this potent narcotic. Fentanyl is a highly lethal synthetic opioid and just two milligrams can be deadly.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO