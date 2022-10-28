ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Meet the teacher encouraging her students one affirmation at a time

By Yi-Jin Yu
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181VBh_0ipmmwoq00

A Georgia teacher is on a mission to inspire both her young students and her followers online.

Known by her students as Miss P., Anyunna Phillips strives to instill confidence and build up her kindergartners at Barack H. Obama Elementary Magnet School of Technology in Atlanta. She also shares snippets of her classroom life with tens of thousands of followers through her @cool.missp Instagram account.

Among her popular posts are affirmation videos with her students. One video post with more than 20,000 likes features several of her kindergarteners walking up to a mirror in their classroom and proudly reciting affirmations such as "I'm strong!" and "I'm not afraid of anything!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWvzN_0ipmmwoq00
Courtesy Anyunna Phillips

"I want them to feel empowered and to know that they can do anything," Phillips told "Good Morning America."

Phillips is a passionate teacher who has been teaching for the last seven years and first turned to education to make a difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eNZF_0ipmmwoq00
Courtesy Anyunna Phillips

"I want my kids, my students to really learn how to be good people in this world," she said of her goal as an educator. "I really want to build them up, build up that confidence, that self-belief, self-love. Those are all the things that I'm pretty big on."

"They know I believe in them and I'm just really trying to get them to believe in themselves as well," she added.

The students' top five affirmations, according to Phillips, include "I'm loved," "I can do anything," "I'm strong," "I'm brave" and "I'm special."

For Phillips and her students, she said, reciting affirmations "sets the tone for the day." Throughout the rest of the school day, she makes it a point to remind the kids of what they said to themselves earlier that morning.

"It doesn't just end here at the mirror," Phillips said. "I remind them of those affirmations."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDd80_0ipmmwoq00
Courtesy Anyunna Phillips

"It gives them that spark and they light right back up, like, 'I can do anything,' " she said.

Phillips said she's noticed the affirmations and the friendly reminders not only boost her students' moods but also their overall mental health and social and emotional learning.

"It resonates with you even more when you say it to the mirror," Phillips explained. "So I tell them, 'Go to the mirror and tell yourself something good.' And they go, they do it … and it is working for them. I can see the growth. I can see the development each day."

As for the ripple effects, she said she's felt the impact of those affirmations herself, saying it's a positive practice she encourages fellow teachers and adults to try for themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xa5fg_0ipmmwoq00
Courtesy Anyunna Phillips

"The response on Instagram has been overwhelming. It's been amazing," Phillips said. "So many people are sending so many positive messages or they're sharing their own stories … and they have said I've inspired them to just keep going and keep trying."

Phillips told "GMA" she's also been overwhelmed by the responses she's received from sharing her posts on social media.

"What keeps me going for posting is the fact that I get so much feedback of how I'm helping other teachers and things of that nature," Phillips said. "If my posts can help anyone or inspire anyone, I'll post."

"I can't believe I'm in a position to really share with the world and kind of be a positive light for the world," she added.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sun Journal

School system declines to provide reason why all 5th-grade teachers left Graham A. Barden

Recently, all three 5th-grade teachers at Graham A. Barden Elementary School in Havelock resigned, leaving the school to temporarily fill the vacancies with substitute teachers. Questions remain as to why the three teachers resigned from their positions with the school. Craven County Schools has declined to provide additional information about why the teachers left, citing state personnel laws. ...
HAVELOCK, NC
KOCO

Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
NORMAN, OK
Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Daily Mail

Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'

An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
CBS Sacramento

Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom

SACRAMENTO —  Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOMU

Students express concern after white supremacist flyers found on MU's campus

COLUMBIA - Students are expressing concern after flyers promoting white supremacy were found throughout campus this week. An MU student organization, Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted to its Instagram account Monday, with photos of the flyers that were found taped to light poles. Mizzou YDSA's post reads, "WHITE...
COLUMBIA, MO
GMA

GMA

72K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy