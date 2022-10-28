Elon’s world: He promises Twitter won’t be a “free-for-all hellscape”

At least Elon Musk finally seems aware of the challenge he’s set out for himself. At the end of a long and winding road to the acquisition of Twitter, the bazillionaire now told advertisers he wants to build “a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner.” The social network, he emphasizes, “cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!” Rather, the place must be “warm and welcoming to all.”

We welcome the change of tone not too long after Musk seemed to think that the only responsible path was to allow “free speech” on the private platform — which is to say, letting loose all manner of lies and disinformation as though that’s the righteous way to live up to American ideals.

The truth is, on privately run apps that billions of people use to express themselves many times a day, far too many people are intent on engaging in bullying, vile misogyny, racism, incitement, pernicious lies and other nastiness. The only way to make such an environment “warm and welcoming to all” is to have community guidelines and then take them seriously. The very nature of Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other networks prevents content from being pre-screened, and that only underscores the importance of laying out terms and then following through with consequences for chronic violators.

We won’t object if Musk adjusts dials here and there to allow for more or less of a particular type of speech. The social network badly handled the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020. If it were up to us, we’d let Donald Trump, awful as he is, return to the platform. People who have their accounts locked or content taken down are also owed clear and consistent explanations about why they’re penalized. We’d hope he ushers in more transparency and responsiveness.

But if Twitter is going to be a town square, it simply must have rules. And those rules simply must be enforced.