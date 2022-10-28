ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Elon’s world: He promises Twitter won’t be a “free-for-all hellscape”

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

At least Elon Musk finally seems aware of the challenge he’s set out for himself. At the end of a long and winding road to the acquisition of Twitter, the bazillionaire now told advertisers he wants to build “a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner.” The social network, he emphasizes, “cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!” Rather, the place must be “warm and welcoming to all.”

We welcome the change of tone not too long after Musk seemed to think that the only responsible path was to allow “free speech” on the private platform — which is to say, letting loose all manner of lies and disinformation as though that’s the righteous way to live up to American ideals.

The truth is, on privately run apps that billions of people use to express themselves many times a day, far too many people are intent on engaging in bullying, vile misogyny, racism, incitement, pernicious lies and other nastiness. The only way to make such an environment “warm and welcoming to all” is to have community guidelines and then take them seriously. The very nature of Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other networks prevents content from being pre-screened, and that only underscores the importance of laying out terms and then following through with consequences for chronic violators.

We won’t object if Musk adjusts dials here and there to allow for more or less of a particular type of speech. The social network badly handled the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020. If it were up to us, we’d let Donald Trump, awful as he is, return to the platform. People who have their accounts locked or content taken down are also owed clear and consistent explanations about why they’re penalized. We’d hope he ushers in more transparency and responsiveness.

But if Twitter is going to be a town square, it simply must have rules. And those rules simply must be enforced.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Like Trump, Elon Musk reveals a vapid mind super-charged by wealth and ego

It took less than 48 hours for Elon Musk to reveal just how dangerous his new toy can be to this world. Replying to a tweet from former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the man worth more than $210bn with more than 112 million Twitter followers spread a dangerous conspiracy theory intended to distract people from an attempted political assassination just one week before a major US election.
Daily News

Twitter owner Elon Musk posts unfounded conspiracy about Paul Pelosi attack

Elon Musk continues to cook up controversy as Twitter’s new owner. The billionaire pointed to an unfounded conspiracy theory Sunday in reference to the attack last week on the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Musk tweeted a link to a Santa Monica Observer article claiming Paul Pelosi was involved with a male sex worker, according to the Daily Beast. “There is a tiny possibility ...
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Kanye West has been an equal opportunity offender, but only now he’s being canceled

On a scale of 1 to 10, 1 being, say, James Corden and 10 being R. Kelly, how close are we to completely canceling Kanye West? Because after offending everyone from Jared Kushner to Taylor Swift, the only people left in his corner have names like North, Chicago and Trump. How far has West gone off the deep end? Any day now, you can expect him to reverse himself and say George Bush actually ...
The Guardian

What drove the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband?

Surely I’m not the only person haunted by visions of 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, the husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi, struggling with an intruder in the early hours this past Friday. It’s not hard to imagine the terror that Pelosi must have felt as he made his coded phone call to the police, telling them that someone had broken into his San Francisco home. And it’s all too easy to picture his assailant, David DePape, calling out, “Where’s Nancy?”, the same cry that went up from the insurrectionists roaming the halls of the US Capitol on 6 January.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily News

Howie Mandel defends Meghan Markle’s ‘Deal or No Deal’ ‘bimbo’ comments

While some people were highly critical of Meghan Markle for comparing her “Deal or No Deal” job to being treated like a “bimbo,” the game show’s host gave her a co-sign. Comedian Howie Mandel, who hosted the popular series from 2005 to 2019, defended the embattled Duchess of Sussex, who a week earlier faced backlash for saying she felt objectified during her short stint as a suitcase model. “I ...
Daily News

How soon we forget: The refugee story Rep. Malliotakis scorns is ultimately her own

While buses of migrants were arriving continuously in New York, courtesy of a political stunt by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, New Yorkers proved that the Republican governor who so fears and loathes desperate people seeking help was simply projecting when he thought we would react with similar disgust. Instead, we stepped up, providing assistance to those in need and making clear that we don’t hate ...
TEXAS STATE
Daily News

‘Where’s Nancy?’: Intruder attacks Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, at San Francisco home

A hammer-wielding intruder broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning and brutally assaulted her husband, sending him to the hospital, authorities said. Paul Pelosi, an 82-year-old businessman, was expected to fully recover, and his attacker was arrested, according to the speaker’s office. The San Francisco Police Department identified the suspect as ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily News

Music to our ears: Reclaiming aural art not silenced by the Nazis

As a contemporary musician whose name we shall not repeat faces an ongoing reckoning for spreading anti-Semitic nonsense, we salute a fresh effort by a European music publisher to rescue the work of composers silenced by history’s worst crime against Jews. The company, G. Schirmer, is working with a division of the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna called Exilarte to let the world ...
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy