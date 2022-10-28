ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Valley, OR

Isabella Ellsworth crowned Miss Oregon Teen USA 2023

By Ellen Spitaleri
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOObx_0ipmkfzJ00 Former Rose Festival princess, Happy Valley senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School moves on to national pageant

When Happy Valley resident Isabella Ellsworth was named the winner of the Miss Oregon Teen USA pageant on Oct. 15, her mother said she was happy and excited for her daughter.

"She did it; she worked so hard and I got to experience this with her," Kristin Ellsworth said.

Then she wondered what her daughter was thinking.

But her daughter did not have much time for thought, as she was instantly surrounded by her fellow contestants, who told her how happy they were that she won and they knew she would do great things with her title.

"I'm still getting messages from them days later," Isabella said, adding that her favorite part of the competition was getting to know the other girls. And not surprisingly, what she is most looking forward to at the national competition in 2023, is meeting all the other contestants from the 50 states.

'Super Bowl of pageants'

"Everyone has heard of the Teen USA and the Miss USA pageants; it's the Super Bowl of pageants," Isabella said, adding, "I want to walk that stage, soaking in the moment."

As the state winner, the 17-year-old senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley earned two special awards: a $300 academic scholarship from Pageants NW for having nearly a 4.0 GPA and the $400 Girl Boss Award, which is sponsored by NanaMacs clothing company. The Girl Boss Award is given to a delegate who is fearlessly going after her dreams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0ipmkfzJ00

She also won a $2,000 scholarship from the Charles W. Herbster Foundation, which supports academic development and assisting students in pursuing a two-year, four-year or graduate degree.

Izzy's Gear for Girls

At the state pageant, Isabella competed in interview, fitness and evening gown. Contestants come to the competition with an initiative that promotes an issue they are passionate about: Isabella's is Izzy's Gear for Girls.

She collects all types of sports equipment, and gives that to young girls who otherwise would not be able to afford it.

"Sports are expensive and money should not be an issue" for girls to be able to be part of a sports team, she said, adding that she now hopes to expand her initiative statewide.

In her pre-pageant interview, she also said that she is proud of her generation because of its diversity and duty to the planet.

"It is not only about recycling, it is about how we treat one another. My generation doesn't care about skin color — we are accepting of one another," Isabella said.

Rose Festival princess

Last spring, Isabella was chosen the
first Rose Festival princess from Nelson High School , which opened in 2021.

"In my school, traditions are just being named. This was so special; I hope it inspires other girls and starts a new tradition," she said.

She said the experience definitely helped her develop the poise, speaking skills and confidence that she needed to compete in the Miss Teen USA Pageant.

"Our travels and going out into the community talking to strangers was rewarding, but it also pushed me out of my comfort zone and I gained new experiences," Isabella said.

Nursing program

As a senior, Isabella is already on the road to making her dream of becoming a pediatric nurse come true, as she is currently enrolled in the Health Services Program at Owen Sabin-Ben Schellenberg Professional Technical Center.

When she was in third grade, she had to spend some time in the hospital, and the way that the pediatric nurses took care of her changed her outlook.

"I want to treat kids, how they treated me," Isabella said.

On Nov. 1, she took one more step in her journey, when she began shadowing a nurse in the post anesthetic and short-stay departments at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. She will be observing at first, but hopes to get in some hands-on experience as well, she said.

Helping others

At Nelson High School, Isabella is an ASB officer, National Honor Society officer and a member of the varsity softball team.

Isabella is so busy, her mother noted, that some days she looks at her daughter and asks if she is OK.

"Her one weakness is she never says no. But she always gets through it," Kristin said.

In addition to her school activities, Isabella is also a member of PDX Concierge, a student-run, free grocery delivery service focused on helping the elderly, immunocompromised and disabled.

"A couple of her clients only call her because she always makes sure their order is correct," Kristin said.

As for Isabella's new state title, "it is not about the crown or the sash. She has a heart of gold, so she will be pushing her initiative and doing more, helping other people."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
EUGENE, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla man, daughter die in wreck

The family for Jon Mickey has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs, other related expensesA single-vehicle crash on Oct. 23 along Dryland Road near Canby left a Molalla man and his 2-year-old daughter dead, and another child hurt. The accident, in the 29000 block of Dryland Road, saw the pickup truck go down an embankment and slide into a tree. The truck was smoking and three people were trapped inside when rescue crews arrived. Jon Mickey, and his daughter Ella, were pronounced shortly after the accident was discovered. Ella's 4-year-old brother, Beau, was rushed to the hospital where he continues to progress. In the aftermath of the accident, Samantha Peterson has organized a gofundme drive to help with the funeral expenses and medical costs involved. "Our family is devastated and need your help with thoughts, prayers, love, and cost surrounding this event," Samantha wrote on the fundraising page. To donate to the cause, got to gofundme.com under "The loss of our loved ones Jon and Ella." {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
kpic

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Top Four Things To Do On The Oregon Coast In Fall

We love visiting the Oregon coast in fall. Fall usually means bad weather on the coast, and that means less crowds at your favorite coastal restaurants, trailheads, and other coastal destinations. Here are our top four things to do on the Oregon coast this autumn. 1. Find Peace And Tranquility...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Mother seeks help finding missing son

Miles Stanton, 21, who recently moved to Tualatin, hasn't been heard from since Oct. 20. Search planned for Saturday.A Salt Lake City mother is hoping to find out where her 21-year-old son may have gone after family and friends lost contact with him on Thursday, Oct. 20. That's when Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin three weeks ago, was last seen at an Aurora 76 gas station. He was officially reported missing by his roommate on Monday, according to Stanton's mother, Laura Stanton. "It's the worst nightmare. It's surreal. I'm literally right now, sitting over — standing over...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year

The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Saddler Smith made Prineville famous

Demand for his saddles began to expand, and he received orders from as far away as Mexico and British ColumbiaPrior to the turn of the century, the saddle and harness shop was one of the most important businesses in Central Oregon. It was as important as the mechanic shop and auto accessory shops of today. During those days that the horse reigned supreme, E.H. Smith, better known as "Saddler" Smith, established a wide ranging reputation for his saddles. He learned the saddle-making trade in California and came to Portland, Oregon and worked for a pioneer saddler in that city for...
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Oregonian

So much for ‘undying gratitude’: Steve Duin column

With Veterans’ Day hard upon us, we turn now to another tortured, conflicted, desecrated corner of the city, the ghost town that is the Rose Quarter. Yes, ghosts abound. The cheerful illusion of an “entertainment district.” Those 7-foot mirages, Greg Oden and Sam Bowie. The unsettling echoes of Portland’s earliest Black community and neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders

I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie Poetry Series to feature Tiel Aisha Ansari on Nov. 9

Reading at Ledding Library highlights importance of oral tradition for 'Sufi warrior poet' who works for Portland Public SchoolsTiel Aisha Ansari will read from "Dervish Lions," her most recent collection of poems, at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Ledding Library's Community Room as part of the Milwaukie Poetry Series. She will also read poems from "The Day of My First Driving Lesson" and some newer, uncollected works. Ansari calls herself a "Sufi warrior poet," and her poems have been featured in a variety of collections. She works as a data analyst for Portland Public Schools, is president emerita of...
MILWAUKIE, OR
tualatinlife.com

Couple walks thousands of miles primarily in one Tualatin park

Many people walk for their health or as a way to enjoy being outside, but no matter what their purpose, they usually don’t keep track of their miles. Meet Phil and Sharon Roberts, who do keep track of their miles and in the last 5 ½ years have walked an impressive 9,500 miles, one step at a time, in and around Jurgens Park.
TUALATIN, OR
Clackamas Review

Celebrating 29 years, Krayon Kids presents 'Imagination Station'

Production with cast of 27 runs from Nov. 4-19 in the Barclay Theatre in Oregon CityIt's time to let your imagination run wild, while watching "Imagination Station," the latest production from Krayon Kids Musical Theatre Co. Featuring a cast of 27 youth ages 5-18, the original musical runs from Nov. 4-19 at the Barclay Theatre in Oregon City. The action takes place on Halloween night in an old boxcar where ghosts and mysteries abound. J.W. Wilson's grandfather stored all his inventions in this boxcar, and the boy's discovery of this magical place leads him to journey through time to medieval...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas Community College fires theater teacher after complaints

Jim Eikrem accused by students of barging into dressing room, directing girl to wrestle for 'uncomfortable' time period.Jim Eikrem has been terminated from Clackamas Community College following several complaints from students and staff regarding his conduct. Eikrem's termination comes in the wake of allegations levied by several individuals involved with the CCC theater program. Allegations include inappropriate conduct involving several minors who participated in the spring production of "Number the Stars," refusing to accommodate or affirm the gender of transgender students, and harassment of students and staff within the program. Sue Goff, the dean of Arts and Sciences for...
CLACKAMAS, OR
West Linn Tidings

Crumbl Cookies coming to West Linn

Popular cookie shop hopes to open at the West Linn Central Village in February Crumbl Cookies, the popular dessert chain famous for decadently-flavored cookies like caramel corn, chocolate cupcake and buttermilk pancake, will open in West Linn in the new year. Dave and Kristy Wiser and Talon and Lindsey Cullimore, a real estate team from Utah, plan to open the cookie shop next to Sports Clips at the West Linn Central Village in February. "We could open it in a few different places in the Portland area, and, just driving around, we really liked West Linn," Dave Wiser said. Wiser added that they recently submitted business permit applications with the city of West Linn and that residents can expect to see "coming soon" signs on the shop in the next couple of weeks. "We really like the cookies and we like the (Crumbl) business plan," he said. Talon Cullimore added that he likes how easy it is to order and deliver the cookies. Crumbl currently has locations in Lake Oswego, Beaverton, Wilsonville, Hillsboro, Sherwood and Clackamas. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
The Bee

Noted chef killed in Powell Boulevard crash

Near Cleveland High School a bicyclist tangled with a semi, and did not survive. The investigation is continuingA collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer truck and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard, in the vicinity of the intersection of S.E. 26th Avenue, on Tuesday, October 4, brought Central Precinct officers to shut down that portion of the highway for an investigation. The crash location was very near Cleveland High School and Powell Park, at 11:49 a.m. that morning. At the location, officers saw a stopped semi in the eastbound lanes, and also a female bicyclist, who was found to be dead....
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg mourns death of beloved city councilor

After weeks of hospitalization, Denise Bacon was taken off life support on Oct. 21 Newberg is in mourning. On Oct. 21 at 5:35 p.m., beloved city councilor and community advocate Denis Bacon died surrounded by friends and family after battling lung complications for weeks in the hospital. She was 56, celebrating her birthday just a few days prior. Bacon, who served on the City Council for 14 years up until her death, was admitted to St. Vincent's Hospital in September after a case of COVID-19 intensified symptoms of her autoimmune disorder. A bout of pneumonia followed and, while...
NEWBERG, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
461
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy