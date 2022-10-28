ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mom-of-two leaves her husband of 14 YEARS for a stranger she believed was her 'soulmate' - only to be ghosted by him

A woman ends her marriage of 14 years after meeting a man for a night, only to be ghosted by him later. Amanda Trenfield felt disconnected from her husband after 14 years of marriage which prompted her to tag along with him on his 3-day long work trip. But at dinner on the first night of the trip, Amanda and her husband bumped into Jason, with whom she felt an ‘instant spark’ stronger than she felt ever before. A month after this encounter she left her husband in search of her ‘soulmate’ only to be rejected by him.
DIY Photography

Tourists kill seal pup in quest for perfect selfie

Would you kill an innocent animal just to get your perfect selfie with it? That’s where we are at apparently in the humanity stakes. Tourists accidentally killed a seal pup after throwing it into the ocean and then dragging it out again for a selfie with it. The incident...
msn.com

These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews

We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
KTLA.com

Master carver Alan Silva shares pumpkin carving tips, tricks

Master carver and photographer Alan Silva joined us live with pumpkin carving tips and cool creations to help get in the Halloween spirit. Follow Alan on Instagram for more pumpkin carving tips and ideas. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 28, 2022.
Houston Chronicle

The best time to book holiday travel? 'Basically now.'

According to the travel industry, it’s time to get nervous about the holidays, specifically Thanksgiving and Christmas travel. Travel’s recovery, while good for the economy, means that reservations and rates for everything from flights to hotels, vacation rental homes and rental cars will likely be higher than last year when the emergence of the omicron variant dashed many holiday plans, and in some cases even higher than in 2019.
KTLA.com

Musk wants a Twitter ‘everything app.’ What’s that?

Earlier this month, Elon Musk tweeted that “buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”. Clearly Musk, who as of Friday is Twitter’s new owner, is casting around for ways to recoup his $44-billion investment. Many observers expect him to quickly introduce subscription features, such...
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z

With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
disneydining.com

Plan a Toddler Friendly Trip to Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground

If you are the parent of a toddler and looking to plan a fun family weekend with a rhythm right for your crew, we got you! A visit to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground is a great idea for families of all ages but is an especially great choice for folks traveling with little ones. The cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground provide a beautiful vacation retreat in the woods of central Florida but close to the heart of the magic at Walt Disney World Resort. Let’s plan a toddler friendly trip to Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground!
vinlove.net

One day to go to all new destinations in Mang Den

KON TUM – Thanh Hang suggests new places with beautiful natural scenery in Mang Den and a one-day discovery schedule. Nguyen Thanh Hang, 24 years old, from Hanoi, moved to Mang Den to live and work for 8 months. Here, she spends the weekends, separating herself from work, exploring every corner of this resort town.
KTLA.com

Preview of 10th Anniversary Corgi Beach Day

Megan Telles was live in Huntington Beach with a preview of Corgi Beach Day, taking place on Oct. 29. Corgi Beach Day is a pet-centric, family-friendly festival that welcomes corgis and honorary corgis (all dogs are welcome) for a fun day filled with activities and competitions. It’s described as the biggest breed-specific event in the world.
tinyhousetalk.com

UK Couple Overhauls Bus in 1 Month for US Tour

Nick and Harri are a 23-year-old British couple who graduated from university in 2020, just in time for the world to close down. They decided vanlife would be the best way to make lemonade out of lemons. After traveling in Europe, they decided to come to the US and build out a bus in just one month!

