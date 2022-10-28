Read full article on original website
truth hurts*
2d ago
Kids being kids. How are parents not at fault for letting this type of behavior and party exist in their home. Knowingly or unknowingly.
Jason Burns
2d ago
if he was chasing you with that many people in your car then where is the video of it. because use kids video tape every damn thing.
UPDATE: Stolen Car Chase Ends In Fiery Crash, Two In Custody On Route 3
A stolen car chase from Belleville to Rutherford before dawn Sunday ended with a fiery crash and two arrests, authorities said. Three occupants bailed out of the stolen SUV and fled into a nearby residential area following the crash on eastbound Route 3 just west of Orient Way shortly before 1:30 a.m. Oct. 30, the witnesses said.
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash on Long Island
Investigators say Donnell Hill, 50, lost control of his Dodge Charger while speeding down Jerusalem Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday night.
Police: Man found fatally stabbed in Town of Wallkill, no arrests
News 12 is told that officers were in the area of Brookline Avenue in the Town of Wallkill for more than six hours on Sunday.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Hit-and-run driver who got out of car, looked at dying woman, then fled wanted by police
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police are searching for an Elizabeth man who struck and killed a 28-year-old woman on Route 70 last Saturday. According to police, Miltciades Oviedo, 74. before fleeing the scene, got out of his car and looked at the dying woman. He then returned to his car and sped off. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was killed as a result of the crash. When police and EMTs arrived, they tried to save Ms. Fisher, but she later died at the hospital. “Upon arrival, [officers] found Ms. Fisher lying in the roadway,” the Toms River Police Department said. “First The post Hit-and-run driver who got out of car, looked at dying woman, then fled wanted by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Long Island husband and wife fatally struck by car while crossing the street
A Long Island couple was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.
NBC New York
5 Wanted for Staten Island High School Shooting Fled in Stolen Car: Cops
The five suspects being sought in Tuesday's shooting of a 14-year-old student outside a Staten Island school took off in a reportedly stolen vehicle, according to authorities. New surveillance images released by the NYPD on Saturday show the silver 2004 Toyota Corolla officials said was reported stolen on Monday, one day before the shooting, and used to flee the scene.
Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash
HOLMDEL, NJ – A man fleeing police in a stolen car attempted to carjack several drivers after exiting his crashed vehicle that had just burst into flames. According to police, Justin F. Chacon, 33, with addresses in Old Bridge and Brooklyn, was charged with three counts of first-degree Carjacking and single counts of third-degree Motor Vehicle Theft, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Resisting Arrest. The incident happened on Route 35 early Wednesday morning. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Holmdel Township Police Department The post Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
NBC New York
Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting
A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
Suffolk police: Officer injured in Copiague shooting
Homicide Squad detectives say a Babylon park ranger was involved in a shooting in Copiague around 4:45 p.m.
Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say
Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
Investigators: Driver in fatal Hyde Park tractor-trailer crash had drugs in his system
Police say Craig Allen Dickson, of Hopewell Junction, slammed into Junior's Lounge.
NBC New York
‘My Kids Are All Up There!' NYC Fire Victims ID'd as Neighbor Tells of Dad's Tragic Rescue Bid
The three children and adult killed in an inferno that devoured a Bronx home a day ago have been identified, as the father who tried so desperately to hammer down a door -- then break a window -- grapples with profound loss. Officials on Monday identified the victims in the...
Yonkers police: Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in accident
It happened at the intersection of Yonkers Avenue and Prescott Street just before 11:30 a.m.
NBC New York
3 Hospitalized After Shooting at Busy NYC Intersection: Police
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
Armed, Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Bridgeport Murder Caught, Police Say
A man who was considered armed and dangerous and wanted for a stabbing homicide in Fairfield County has been apprehended by police. Lawrence Blue, age 45, of Bridgeport, was caught hours after the word went out on Saturday, Oct. 29, that he was wanted for the early morning stabbing death of 23-year-old Justice Hunter of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.
Friend-Turned-Foe Stabs 27-Year-Old Woman In Hillside Liquor Store: Police
A 23-year-old woman stabbed her 27-year-old friend-turned-foe multiple times inside of a North Jersey liquor store Friday, Oct. 28, the victim's dad told police. The victim was at Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street in Hillside when she began arguing with Daja Harris, who was there with two other females and two other males waiting outside around 9 p.m., Hillside police said.
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
Belleville police chase ends with crash in East Rutherford Sunday morning
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – A Sunday morning police chase that started in Belleville ended with a crash and bail on Route 3 in East Rutherford early Sunday morning. After crashing the SUV, the three occupants ran from the vehicle, which then began to catch on fire. K9 officers from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department were able to find two of the three suspects. The third escaped capture. Police did not say why the suspects were being pursued by officers. The crash occurred on Route 3 near Orient Way at around 1:30 am. The post Belleville police chase ends with crash in East Rutherford Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
