Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
Related
bcinterruption.com
UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles
On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
UConn clamps down on Boston College 13-3
Freshman quarterback Zion Turner threw for a season-high 173 yards and a touchdown as UConn held off visiting Boston College
fordhamsports.com
Football Falls at Holy Cross in Overtime
Worcester, Mass. – It was billed as one of the top games of the week in NCAA FCS football. And it lived up to the hype. Holy Cross scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime to defeat Fordham, 53-52, on Fitton Field in the annual Ram-Crusader Cup game.
spectrumnews1.com
The regular season wraps up on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. - The final week of the high school football regular season did not disappoint as key match ups took center stage Friday night. West Boylston (7-1) took care of business with a 41-0 win over Littleton (1-7). The Lions likely ensured the top seed in division seven for the state playoffs with the convincing win.
westernmassnews.com
Frontier student-athlete breaking barriers and making history
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week for our Friday Night Frenzy story, we’re speaking with a student-athlete from Frontier Regional High School who is breaking barriers and making history in the process. “I know a lot of people doubt girls playing this game, and I heard a lot of...
Physicality, finesse lead No. 1 Ludlow boys soccer to victory over No. 4 Agawam in Western Mass. Class A semifinals
LUDLOW – With a lot on the line, the tensions ran high in Saturday afternoon’s Class A Semifinals matchup between No. 1 Ludlow boys soccer and No. 4 Agawam, with physicality defining the match. Yet, the Lions overcame the pressure, defeating Agawam 4-0 and earning a spot in the Western Mass. Class A Championship.
spectrumnews1.com
Burncoat High School sweethearts excited for 50th reunion
WORCESTER, Mass. — This weekend old friendships and stories will come back to life as dozens of former Burncoat High School classmates reconnect for their 50th reunion. Ahead of Saturday’s event, Spectrum News 1 spoke with former high school sweethearts Sandy and Bob Ackerman, Class of ‘71, at Burncoat about their memories together.
worcestermag.com
Bruce Arnold, co-founder of Orpheus, remembered by Worcester friends and musicians
Bruce Arnold, a founder of the Worcester rock group Orpheus and the writer and lead vocalist of its atmospheric 1968 hit "Can't Find the Time," "had a big heart and tons of passion," recalled his friend and fellow bandmate and Worcesterite Howie Hersh. Arnold was also extremely animated, "like standing next to a ball of fire," Hersh said.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Professor speaks in Holyoke to discuss future status of Puerto Ricans
An audience at the Holyoke Public Library showed deep interest on Saturday in what Puerto Rican educator and scholar Charles Venator-Santiago had to say about the future status of Puerto Ricans.
Worcester police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital
Worcester police are investigating the scene of a shooting after the apparent victim walked into a hospital. According a Worcester Police spokesperson, officers responded to the scene on Cutler Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Shortly, after the victim walked into a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
COMING SOON: New broadcast set at 22News in Chicopee
Some changes are coming to the 22News broadcast to improve your newscast experience.
Springfield Police Department remembers Paul Mawaka
On Sunday, the city of Springfield remembers Springfield Officer Paul Mawaka.
westernmassnews.com
Thunderbirds fans react to new traffic plans in place for downtown Springfield events
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Thunderbirds were back on the ice Saturday, one day after the city unveiled new measures designed to help manage the high volume of traffic the city often has during big events downtown. The T-Birds were looking to add one more win to this season’s record...
wmasspi.com
Longmeadow Daze: A Lesser Rally for the Post-Lesser Era…
Longmeadow Daze is an occasional series about Longmeadow politics & government. LONGMEADOW—This well-heeled, even patrician suburb of Springfield was once a Republican paradise. The GOP held sway over nearly every state and local office. Not it is an as integral part of the local Democratic coalition. On Tuesday outgoing State Senator Eric Lesser, State Rep Brian Ashe and the Democratic Town Committee were rallying for Ludlow State Rep Jake Oliveira in his quest to matriculate to the Senate.
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus from ‘puppy mills’ up for adoption in New England
More than 60 dogs and puppies, including French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, have been relocated to adoption centers in New England after being surrendered from Midwestern commercial breeding facilities — commonly called “puppy mills.”. Groups such as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the Dakin Humane...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site
WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 30, 2022 edition
Popowich Family Investments LLC, to Popco Real Estate LLC, 66 Ramah Circle South, $450,000. Christopher R. Mader to David North, 88 Doane Ave., $283,000.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0