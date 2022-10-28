ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bcinterruption.com

UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles

On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
fordhamsports.com

Football Falls at Holy Cross in Overtime

Worcester, Mass. – It was billed as one of the top games of the week in NCAA FCS football. And it lived up to the hype. Holy Cross scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime to defeat Fordham, 53-52, on Fitton Field in the annual Ram-Crusader Cup game.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

The regular season wraps up on the 'Frenzy'

WORCESTER, Mass. - The final week of the high school football regular season did not disappoint as key match ups took center stage Friday night. West Boylston (7-1) took care of business with a 41-0 win over Littleton (1-7). The Lions likely ensured the top seed in division seven for the state playoffs with the convincing win.
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Frontier student-athlete breaking barriers and making history

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week for our Friday Night Frenzy story, we’re speaking with a student-athlete from Frontier Regional High School who is breaking barriers and making history in the process. “I know a lot of people doubt girls playing this game, and I heard a lot of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Burncoat High School sweethearts excited for 50th reunion

WORCESTER, Mass. — This weekend old friendships and stories will come back to life as dozens of former Burncoat High School classmates reconnect for their 50th reunion. Ahead of Saturday’s event, Spectrum News 1 spoke with former high school sweethearts Sandy and Bob Ackerman, Class of ‘71, at Burncoat about their memories together.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Bruce Arnold, co-founder of Orpheus, remembered by Worcester friends and musicians

Bruce Arnold, a founder of the Worcester rock group Orpheus and the writer and lead vocalist of its atmospheric 1968 hit "Can't Find the Time," "had a big heart and tons of passion," recalled his friend and fellow bandmate and Worcesterite Howie Hersh. Arnold was also extremely animated, "like standing next to a ball of fire," Hersh said.
WORCESTER, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
wmasspi.com

Longmeadow Daze: A Lesser Rally for the Post-Lesser Era…

Longmeadow Daze is an occasional series about Longmeadow politics & government. LONGMEADOW—This well-heeled, even patrician suburb of Springfield was once a Republican paradise. The GOP held sway over nearly every state and local office. Not it is an as integral part of the local Democratic coalition. On Tuesday outgoing State Senator Eric Lesser, State Rep Brian Ashe and the Democratic Town Committee were rallying for Ludlow State Rep Jake Oliveira in his quest to matriculate to the Senate.
LONGMEADOW, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester holds groundbreaking for development at former Table Talk Pies site

WORCESTER, Mass. - City and state leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester. Developers are planning to build a mixed-use development at the 120 Washington Street property. The project is led by Boston Capital Development. They plan to add 83 units of affordable housing as part of phase one of the project.
WORCESTER, MA
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
389K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy