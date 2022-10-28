Read full article on original website
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
Why Etsy Stock Tumbled Today
This is the week that Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) will drop its latest earnings release -- specifically, on Wednesday after market hours -- and judging by Monday's action, investors aren't filled with confidence about it. The company's shares fell by over 4% on the day, a notably deeper plunge than the 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index.
Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Surging Ahead of Earnings
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock rode high on a weak market day today -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) company were trading 4.9% higher as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Monday. The beleaguered company is trying hard to find a footing in the highly competitive EV industry. It started...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bond yields rise as focus shifts to Fed, rate outlook
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A global stock index fell and U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday as investors prepared for the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick with its aggressive approach to raising interest rates this week. The dollar advanced across the board. Even though they declined for...
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Australian Market Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market modestly higher on Tuesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to nearly the 6,900 level, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, led by some gains in technology, materials and energy stocks, even as traders cautiously await the RBA's rate decision later in the day.
Why GameStop and AMC Are Rising Today
Meme stocks are running higher this morning, even as the market falls. Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were rising 5% and 2.8%, respectively, while the movie theater operator's preferred shares AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE) went from an early gain to a 1% loss as of 10:34 a.m. ET on Monday.
Asian Markets Trading Mostly Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, amid higher global bond yields even as traders are cautious as they await the US Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points, its fourth straight rate hike, to fight soaring inflation. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday.
Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Monday, tracking gains in other markets in Europe, despite worries about rising inflation and looming rate hikes. Investors also digested a report showing a less-than expected increase in Swiss retail sales in the month of September. The benchmark...
Soft Start Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 10 points or 0.15 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 7,100-point plateau although it's expected to turn lower again on Tuesday.
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Singapore Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 120 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,100-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Why Nu Holdings Stock Rocketed 8.8% Higher Monday
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) soared on Monday, finishing the day up 8.8% at $5.00 per share. The Brazil-based online bank had gained as much as 11.1% at about 2:24 p.m. ET. The stock price is down about 46% year to date. It was one of the day's top performers as...
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher, Fed in focus
BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares may kick off November trading on a higher note on Tuesday, after rising for three straight sessions, tracking gains in broader Asia as investors turn focus to the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore...
Why TAL Education Group Stock Blasted Higher Today
The trading week started out very well for the rather volatile Chinese stock TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL). The company's shares zoomed nearly 8% higher on the day, following a pair of recommendation upgrades from two different analysts. So what. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) analyst Lucy Yu ticked up...
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $49.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.28% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) closed at $470.12, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had...
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) closed at $6.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. By 1:54 p.m. ET the stock was still down 6.4%. The social media titan continues to suffer the consequences of its troubling third-quarter financial results, while an outage on its Instagram platform compounded matters today.
