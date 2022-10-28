Read full article on original website
WCAX
Rutland Halloween Parade celebrates its 62nd year
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday evening marked the 62nd Annual Halloween Parade in Rutland. Always a huge success according to the Rutland Department of Recreation, this tradition began in 1960 and is still stronger than ever. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters and their families lined the streets of downtown Rutland to watch...
WCAX
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
WCAX
Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across the green mountain state gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Marshall Webb. The service took place at the Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms. Webb, along with his siblings, co-founded Shelburne Farms as an educational organization in 1972. More recently, he served as its carbon drawdown coordinator. Webb passed away this past August while trying to protect his grandchildren while swimming through turbulent weather. The celebration honored his life and the impact he had on so many.
Dartmouth
The Nugget Theater: Panning for Gold
The Nugget Theater’s deceptively quaint exterior masks an interesting piece of Hanover history. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. The Nugget Theater has a humble appearance that blends into Hanover’s quaint Main Street, but the theater has endured its fair share of drama. From being the subject of chaotic student traditions like the Freshman Rush and peanut pelting, to freak accidents like a 1944 explosion, the Nugget is a rich piece of Hanover’s history that hides in plain sight.
NECN
Vermont Couple Invites Community Into Personal Haunted House for Charity
Owners of one home in Vermont truly take it to the max when it comes to their Halloween decorating — decking out their property from floor to ceiling to benefit charity. "It’s a passion that we have for this," said Gary Spaulding, who lives in what has to be the most famous house on Bellevue Avenue in Rutland.
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
Addison Independent
Ways of Seeing: Passing along psychic vibes
Religions are split in their opinions about psychics. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Addison Independent
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
WCAX
Fairfax community welcomes home Jamie Cameron
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - A community held a rousing welcome home for a Fairfax man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. Jamie Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off of Main Road in Huntington when he was shot… the person who fired claimed he mistook Cameron for a bear. Cameron then spent 49 days in the hospital trying his hardest to recover. But he’s finally made it back home and the warm welcome he’s received from his community members is something he says he’ll always remember.
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
The Valley Reporter
Select board will incorporate proposed rec hub connection into VTrans study
Members of the team working to develop the Mad River Recreation Hub at the Localfolk Smokehouse in Waitsfield will be asking the state for feedback on changing the route proposed to connect the rec hub to Irasville. This comes after the select board, this week, passed a motion calling for...
WCAX
WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner
Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
US News and World Report
16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont
From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
WCAX
Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For four years, the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception has done nothing but take up space in the heart of Burlington. A consultant for parishioners says they want to remove the building for a few reasons, but mostly because it’s biblical. Because of a declining congregation...
Granville shelter-in-place ends
Residents in the area of East Main Street in the village of Granville no longer need to remain indoors, police said.
nbc16.com
Father, daughter sue Vermont school district for 'retaliation' over discomfort with trans student
RANDOLPH, Vt. (TND) — A high school student and her father are suing a Vermont school district, claiming they were wrongfully retaliated against for expressing discomfort over a biologically male student using a girls' locker room. Blake and Travis Allen have each let the Orange Southwest Unified School District...
colchestersun.com
‘Reveling in the moment:’ Colchester’s Sally Hoerr lands spot on brand new professional hockey team in Montreal
Sally Hoerr decided she wanted to try for professional hockey much later than most people. Originally from Colchester with roots in Colchester Hockey, Hoerr was in her final year as a player at Liberty University when she began traveling to showcases for professional teams, one in New Jersey and another in Buffalo. She received no’s from both.
mynbc5.com
Work on Burlington's 'pit' to begin as developers plan CityPlace affordable housing
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As Vermont faces a housing crisis, the long-anticipatedCityPlace development is beginning to move forward again. During a time of increasing inflation and higher costs of living, affordable housing is on the mind of many Vermonters. "Everyone understands that there is an acute shortage of housing in...
Addison Independent
Letter to the Editor: Advertisement did not reflect candidate’s true views
Shame on anyone sending out a flyer with my picture on it. When I was told by its author that it was being done, I replied in a timely manner that I did not agree with the premise, it being sent or printed, did not want to be any part of it and not to include me. For someone to be allowed to use my name, pictures and faux endorsement of a stance is beyond the pale. For anyone to share the ad knowing it’s false, speaks more about their character than mine.
Dartmouth
New town manager Alex Torpey and community respond to issues facing Hanover
Four months into his tenure as Hanover’s chief executive, Torpey offers insight on the town’s housing and energy policies. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. On June 27, Alex Torpey began his tenure as the town manager of Hanover. In the four months since...
