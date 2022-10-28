When they started pushing agendas instead of just teaching they lost a ton of respect. Not my problem. And they get paid better than most workers. They suck, they are whiny and I don’t give a rip if they quit
This has been a problem for many years, it has just developed into a huge problem. Poor parenting and entitled spoiled disrespectful kids. Sadly nothing will improve it just isn’t important to the parents kids or our government
Sadly, we've allowed children to get away with too much over thr years. Teachers spend most of their days handling behavior issues and very little teaching. This in turn affects the other students that are actually there to learn. Couple that with lack of support from administration and weak pay, then you have a terrible storm. But trust me on this, our school system isn't the only thing failing their employees, students, parents, and taxpayers. Corporate America as a whole has quit caring about their employees. Through Covid, they showed their true colors and people won't stand for it. They would rather devote 8+ hours a day of effort to something they can create and build, than give effort to an employer that doesn't give two flips about them. And trust me, these people aren't being replaced because this next generation of workers understands their value and won't have it anymore.
