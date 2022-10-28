Now on the docket for the Carlisle Auctions Lakeland, Florida auction. In 1964, the Mustang created an all new segment in the automotive market. Attention was immediate and profound, and the Mustang quickly became one of America’s favorite cars. With three assembly plants working around the clock to accommodate the market, Ford added to its successes with an all new K-Code Fastback model in 1965. The K-Code Mustang featured a 271-horsepower 289-cid High-Performance V8 engine, and this example is fitted with a period correct Paxton supercharger.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 9 MINUTES AGO