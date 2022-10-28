E. Palo Alto’s Measure L would boost taxes on rental properties to fund affordable housing

Read full article on original website
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
San Leandro Bayfair mall could become mixed-use retail, housing and office space
San Leandro’s Bayfair mall sold this past summer after retailers steadily closed up shop over the last two decades despite its central location and proximity to BART.
$136,912 in Santa Clara County Unclaimed Monies
The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) published a list of 222 individuals and businesses who are potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed general collections monies. Potential owners who qualify for these monies must file claims by December 9, 2022. The list of names and claim forms can be found on the county’s website. The list includes monies that have been on deposit with the County’s General Collections Trust Funds for longer than three years.
Sausalito considers lifting cannabis ban to establish city’s first retail pot dispensary
As California’s cities scrambled to open cannabis dispensaries and other operations after marijuana became legalized, one Marin ex-hippie enclave still bans pot businesses — Sausalito. Now Measure K is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election and residents will be able to weigh in on lifting the...
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco
San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
San Jose gun owners will be required to have insurance by next year under new ordinance
To ensure compliance with a new city law, gun owners in San Jose starting next year will be required to have an insurance policy for their firearms that includes losses or damages from accidental use. City officials recently released information about what San Jose’s first-in-the-nation gun harm reduction ordinance will...
‘It’s a green factory’: Port of Oakland agrees to continue buying EBMUD renewable energy
The Port of Oakland will continue to purchase renewable energy from the East Bay Municipal Utility District, the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners decided this month. For the past 10 years, the Port has been purchasing energy that comes from the utility district’s wastewater treatment plant power generation station. This latest decision ensures that the Port will keep using this energy for the next two and a half years.
Bay Area widow battles PayPal for $660 from late husband's account after unclaimed property letter
After submitting the requested paperwork, Vicki David tried to get a response from PayPal for six months. Here's how 7 On Your Side was able to help her claim her late husband's account.
San Carlos lowers the boom on Fourth of July booms, doubles penalties for fireworks use
The penalties for San Carlos residents who use or are in possession of fireworks will be doubled under an amendment to the city’s municipal code approved this week by the San Carlos City Council. Using, possessing or displaying fireworks, including so-called “safe and sane” fireworks, will be charged as...
San Jose beats out several larger U.S. cities as most expensive place for monthly bills
SAN JOSE RESIDENTS pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
Silicon Valley mental health workers rally for better wages
Low pay, heavy workloads and unprecedented worker shortages: that’s the reality facing mental health professionals at one of the largest behavioral health providers in Santa Clara County. Dressed in purple shirts and carrying signs, more than 50 members of SEIU Local 521 rallied Wednesday in front of Momentum for...
Roughly 20 percent of SF offices expected to remain vacant through 2026, per chief economist
One-fifth of offices in San Francisco are expected to remain vacant through at least 2026, but property tax revenue may not see a large reduction in the immediate future, according to a report issued this week by the city’s chief economist. In a response to a July letter of...
Union leaders call for ousting of Santa Clara mayor
A major union workers group is throwing its support behind a Santa Clara official running to replace current Mayor Lisa Gillmor—who advocated for prevailing wages not to be paid on a major development in the city. The Santa Clara and San Benito Counties Building and Construction Trades Council, a...
A ‘rare opportunity’: San Francisco prepares to build first new school campus in a decade
The San Francisco Unified School District is preparing to officially start construction on a new elementary school in the Mission Bay neighborhood. School officials, city leaders and community members gathered Thursday to celebrate the launch of development activities at Mission Bay Parcel 14, soon to be considered Mission Bay School when the campus opens in 2025.
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
Unhoused struggle for access to clean water despite state law that guarantees the right
As California faces an extreme drought emergency, day-to-day use of water is an issue for everyone. But even in times of surplus rains and full reservoirs, access to clean water is still a luxury for some residents. A recent study highlights the problem of access to clean water for people...
San Jose adds cameras to surveil illegal park work
San Jose has installed two surveillance cameras in Alviso to watch over a vacant plot of city land, following residents taking matters into their own hands for a long-planned park. The cameras mark an escalation in the city’s cold war with resident Mark Espinoza, who along with his son Marcos...
Hide Your Bread Trays: Two Bay Area Bakeries Are Going to Court Over Shipping Crates
In perhaps one of the most unexpected food-related lawsuits seen lately, it seems that two rival bread companies are embroiled in a lawsuit over…plastic bread trays. Yes, those stacking, plastic trays used to move and ship bread back and forth between bakeries and grocery stores is the center of a lawsuit Fresno-based Athens Baking Company filed against Pacific Coast Baking.
