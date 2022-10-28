Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
East Valley Tribune
Basha knocks off top-ranked Chandler in defensive battle
Basha’s defense had done its job limiting the Chandler offense all night. All it needed was an answer from the offense. Tied at 7 against No. 1 Chandler with about 2 minutes to play in regulation, the Bears got it. Junior quarterback Demond Williams fired a pass down field...
USC’s Lincoln Riley Discusses Officiating Mistake vs. Arizona
The coach explained what the officials told him about the play that ended the first half.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Threat cancels homecoming football game at Buckeye charter school
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say they are investigating a threat that was reportedly made against a charter school in the West Valley city. According to a statement by Buckeye Police Sergeant Zachary Astrup, they are aware that a threat has been made against the homecoming football game at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies. That game was supposed to take place on Oct. 28.
Eastern Progress
Red-hot Wildcats to wrap season against Oregon, ASU: 'I don’t think any of these teams stand a chance'
Following a 1-0 home loss to Cal on Oct. 2, the UA’s soccer team sat at 3-5-2. The Wildcats were dead last in the Pac-12 Conference standings, with all hopes of a postseason berth fading away. Coach Becca Moros didn’t panic. “We’ve got to keep pushing, and I...
Scottsdale, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Scottsdale. The Chaparral High School football team will have a game with Saguaro High School on October 28, 2022, 18:55:00. The Campo Verde High School football team will have a game with Horizon High School on October 28, 2022, 18:55:00.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa ghost hunters on spirited chases
If you hear or see something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?. Paranormal investigators Michelle Vincent and Heather Rhyneer founded East Valley Paranormal after a chance meeting at a local events committee. Despite a lifetime of occurrences with the occult, the ladies said even they don’t believe some of the menacing moments they’ve experienced.
azbigmedia.com
100,000-home Teravalis breaks ground in Northwest Buckeye
The Howard Hughes Corporation — in partnership with JDM Partners and El Dorado Holdings — broke ground Friday, Oct. 28, on Teravalis, formerly known as Douglas Ranch. The community is located in northwest Buckeye. The groundbreaking took place at 16912 Sun Valley Pkwy., Buckeye. Teravalis will become Arizona’s...
East Valley Tribune
Fundraising high in local board, LD12 races
As candidates enter the final stretch before the Nov. 8 General Election, some in races for school board and legislative seats impacting northern and western Chandler have been helped by thousands of dollars in campaign support. Voters in Legislative District 12 are picking the senator and two state House members...
East Valley Tribune
EV women probe region’s ghostly doings
If you hear or see something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?. Paranormal investigators Michelle Vincent and Heather Rhyneer founded East Valley Paranormal after a chance meeting at a local events committee. Despite a lifetime of occurrences with the occult, the ladies said even they don’t believe some of the menacing moments they’ve experienced.
KTAR.com
SRP to add 2 battery storage systems to the Valley in 2024
PHOENIX — Salt River Project announced Thursday it has entered into a contract that’ll bring online two grid-charged battery storage systems in the Phoenix area by summer 2024. The storage systems will have a combined output of 340 megawatts, equivalent to enough energy to power over 76,000 average...
SignalsAZ
The City of Surprise – Free Carnival for Kids!
The City of Surprise Human Service & Community Vitality Department is excited to host the Benevilla & Friends Wee Carnival at the Surprise Resource Center. This free event for children 0-5 and their families will have face painting, games, books to take home, dental kits, car seat safety checkups, and more. The City of Surprise Police and Fire-Medical departments are also participating!
azbigmedia.com
3 best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods to own a condo
Phoenix continues to be one of the most popular destinations in America to move to and more people migrating to the Valley means more people looking to buy a new home. The discussion of the Phoenix real estate market has mostly been focused on single-family homes, but as Phoenix joins the ranks of other major metropolitan areas condominiums are becoming a more prevalent option for home buyers, many of whom already live the Condo lifestyle in their present City. The best Condominiums are highly convenient places to live. Typically having secure parking, very well-equipped private gyms, pools, and even full sports courts. They are located in exciting neighborhoods where people are a short walk, from fine dining, shopping, entertainment, and the best public amenities. While single-family homes remain the most popular form of real estate in the Valley some residents have also embraced high-end condos as a compelling option to downsize and embrace an often energetic, fun, and highly convenient lock-and-leave lifestyle. Here are the best Metro Phoenix neighborhoods for prospective condo owners.
East Valley Tribune
Chickens could come to roost soon in Chandler
There were multiple warnings to residents attending the Oct. 19 Chandler Planning & Zoning Commission meeting: Yes, chickens were on the menu, um, agenda, but what commissioners could consider was very limited. “So before you start, Lauren, with your presentation, I just want to make a note to the audience,”...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Mesa, AZ
Mesa, Arizona is a gorgeous East Valley city in the Phoenix Metroplex that is known for its massive, signature mountains that resemble tabletops. Considered one of the best cities in the state in which to take up residency, Mesa has also amassed popularity as an outdoor tourist destination, with a steady flow of tourists every year for various cultural attractions.
AZFamily
Neighbors react to shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs. 1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found...
AZFamily
Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
The holidays are right around the corner, bringing in the familiar comfort of delicious desserts made from scratch. There aren't many desserts better than a nice warm pie straight out of the oven. Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state. The website...
azbigmedia.com
2 Metro Phoenix cities among Top 20 best cities for families
Not much has changed when it comes to what families see as essential to raising children: safe communities, good education, affordable housing and a thriving community. What has changed is the relationship between families and places. Freed from the tight-knit relationship between jobs and the location, many families have found that working from home has allowed them to view the two separately, widening the pool of choices in terms of places to live. Heading into 2023, what are the best cities for families?
1 dead after four-vehicle crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said. Fire crews arrived to find four vehicles involved in a crash near 75th Avenue & West Camelback Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. One man,...
kjzz.org
Chandler to officially allow fireworks on Diwali
The city of Chandler will now formally recognize Diwali, the five day Festival of Lights, as a time when people can sell and use permissible fireworks. The city will allow vendors to sell fireworks two days before the festival until the third day of the celebration. People will then be able to launch these fireworks on the second and third days of Diwali, which is celebrated sometime between mid-October and mid-November.
