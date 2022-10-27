Residents in Kansas City, Kansas are allowed to apply for a burn permit for the time period October 16 through November 15 at any of the Fire Stations currently staffed by the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department. Kansas City, Kansas residents are limited to one 3-day burn permit per burn period that allows for the combustion of one 10 foot by 10 foot or smaller pile of naturally occurring residential organic yard waste generated onsite. If you operate a business out of your home you are classified as a business and cannot participate. Applications must be received and approved at least 24 hours prior to the commencement of burning. Open burning with a permit is allowed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO