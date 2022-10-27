ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

kchi.com

Serious Injury Crash In Daviess County

A 19-year-old from Chillicothe had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Daviess County. Montana R Akers of Chillicothe was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following the crash on I-35, 5 miles south of Cameron. According to the report, Akers was northbound on I-35 and ran off the east side of the road and his truck overturned. Akers was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the truck, resulting in serious injuries.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46

A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

3 hospitalized after Nodaway County rear-end crash

NODAWAY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Avalon driven by Lareena L. Amlong, 58, Maryville, was eastbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Maryville. The car rear-ended a 2022 Honda Passport...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022

– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycameronnews.com

Edna F. Curtis 1925 – 2022

CAMERON - Edna Fern Curtis, 97, passed away October 25, 2022. Fern was born January 21, 1925, to Leo E. and Jesse E. (Spragg) Day in Cameron, MO. Fern was a graduate of Gower High School and attended Graceland College in Lamoni, IA. She had worked for Cameron Mutual Insurance as an underwriter. Fern was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Maysville Restoration Branch.
CAMERON, MO
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill

On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
kttn.com

17-year-old Laweson teenager demolishes SUV on Route D

A 17-year-old Lawson girl was hurt Sunday morning when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned and hit a fence east of Lawson. The teenager was treated at the scene and released. The accident happened on Route D at Blue Jay Trail Circle as the SUV was westbound on...
LAWSON, MO
KMBC.com

Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title

WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wycokck.org

Open Burn - Fall 2022

Residents in Kansas City, Kansas are allowed to apply for a burn permit for the time period October 16 through November 15 at any of the Fire Stations currently staffed by the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department. Kansas City, Kansas residents are limited to one 3-day burn permit per burn period that allows for the combustion of one 10 foot by 10 foot or smaller pile of naturally occurring residential organic yard waste generated onsite. If you operate a business out of your home you are classified as a business and cannot participate. Applications must be received and approved at least 24 hours prior to the commencement of burning. Open burning with a permit is allowed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

