Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Related
kshb.com
Under the Lights: District high school football highlights from across Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The regular season is now over in Kansas City and now it time for districts. Here are the highlights from the top district games in the Kansas City Metro-area. Check out the highlights in the video player above.
kchi.com
Serious Injury Crash In Daviess County
A 19-year-old from Chillicothe had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Daviess County. Montana R Akers of Chillicothe was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following the crash on I-35, 5 miles south of Cameron. According to the report, Akers was northbound on I-35 and ran off the east side of the road and his truck overturned. Akers was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the truck, resulting in serious injuries.
kttn.com
SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46
A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
3 hospitalized after Nodaway County rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Avalon driven by Lareena L. Amlong, 58, Maryville, was eastbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Maryville. The car rear-ended a 2022 Honda Passport...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022
– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. proclaims Oct. 29 KC Current Day
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced via social media Saturday that he has proclaimed Oct. 29 as Kansas City Current Day.
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
mycameronnews.com
Edna F. Curtis 1925 – 2022
CAMERON - Edna Fern Curtis, 97, passed away October 25, 2022. Fern was born January 21, 1925, to Leo E. and Jesse E. (Spragg) Day in Cameron, MO. Fern was a graduate of Gower High School and attended Graceland College in Lamoni, IA. She had worked for Cameron Mutual Insurance as an underwriter. Fern was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Maysville Restoration Branch.
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
kttn.com
17-year-old Laweson teenager demolishes SUV on Route D
A 17-year-old Lawson girl was hurt Sunday morning when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned and hit a fence east of Lawson. The teenager was treated at the scene and released. The accident happened on Route D at Blue Jay Trail Circle as the SUV was westbound on...
KMBC.com
Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title
WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
Mulch fire forces temporary closure of Kansas City brush drop-off site
Kansas City's Missouri Organic Recycling Center is temporarily closed to customers because a mulch fire there continues to smolder.
Southwest Airlines to add more nonstop flights from new KCI Airport
The Kansas City International Airport tweeted Friday that Southwest Airlines is planning to add nonstop services from the new airport which open in the spring of 2023.
Troopers suspect road rage behind I-35 shooting in Kansas City
Kansas City drivers may have witnessed a road rage shooting between two drivers on Interstate 35 and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway Friday.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating road rage incident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that took place on southbound Interstate 35 near North Brighton Avenue and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway.
Southwest Airlines to restore, add routes in spring at new KCI
Southwest Airlines opened its booking through July 10, 2023, on Thursday and the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport will have an immediate impact on the availability of flights.
wycokck.org
Open Burn - Fall 2022
Residents in Kansas City, Kansas are allowed to apply for a burn permit for the time period October 16 through November 15 at any of the Fire Stations currently staffed by the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department. Kansas City, Kansas residents are limited to one 3-day burn permit per burn period that allows for the combustion of one 10 foot by 10 foot or smaller pile of naturally occurring residential organic yard waste generated onsite. If you operate a business out of your home you are classified as a business and cannot participate. Applications must be received and approved at least 24 hours prior to the commencement of burning. Open burning with a permit is allowed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
Comments / 0