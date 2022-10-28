Clouds will still be in place across the Four States early in the day today, as an area of low pressure shifts slowly northeast into the Upper Midwest. A drier westerly flow will fill in behind the departing pressure system by the middle part of the day, and we may see some breaks in the clouds allowing for some rays of sunshine. By mid to late afternoon, the clouds will be steadily decreasing in coverage to where we have quite a bit of sunshine for the late afternoon hours on Halloween. Temperatures will be about ten degrees warmer than Sunday, with a milder westerly flow developing and increasing sunshine through the day. We should top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. The trick or treaters will enjoy a period of generally comfortable temperatures from around 5 pm to 8 pm. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s to start the festivities and then will drop into the upper 50s by 8 pm. Skies will be clear as we move through the overnight hours, and temperatures will end up in the lower and middle 40s by daybreak Tuesday. A warming trend continues through the middle part of the week with temperatures rising from the lower 70s on Tuesday into the middle and upper 70s by Thursday, as a strengthening southerly flow develops in advance of deepening western United States low pressure. The pressure system will drag a cold front slowly east into the area later Friday into early Saturday morning, and the front may stall out across the Four States during this part of the weekend, bringing us scattered showers for an extended period. The front will eventually be replaced by a slow moving upper level short wave trough that will emerge out of the Texas panhandle region and the northern part of the state, later Saturday into Sunday. Enough warm and moist air may be present to generate sufficient instability for the development of thunderstorms ahead of this feature Saturday afternoon and evening. The timing of the first part of the system, which features the cold front on Friday and the second part associated with the upper level low pressure system for Saturday, may need to be adjusted as changes develop in their strength; as well as their speed of forward movement. The unsettled weekend weather may end up being similar to our major rain producer that occurred on Monday and Tuesday of last week. Hopefully, both features will supply the region with some relatively significant rainfall, in order to help with the extreme drought we experienced this past Summer and early Fall.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO