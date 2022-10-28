Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 10-31-22
Clouds will still be in place across the Four States early in the day today, as an area of low pressure shifts slowly northeast into the Upper Midwest. A drier westerly flow will fill in behind the departing pressure system by the middle part of the day, and we may see some breaks in the clouds allowing for some rays of sunshine. By mid to late afternoon, the clouds will be steadily decreasing in coverage to where we have quite a bit of sunshine for the late afternoon hours on Halloween. Temperatures will be about ten degrees warmer than Sunday, with a milder westerly flow developing and increasing sunshine through the day. We should top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. The trick or treaters will enjoy a period of generally comfortable temperatures from around 5 pm to 8 pm. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s to start the festivities and then will drop into the upper 50s by 8 pm. Skies will be clear as we move through the overnight hours, and temperatures will end up in the lower and middle 40s by daybreak Tuesday. A warming trend continues through the middle part of the week with temperatures rising from the lower 70s on Tuesday into the middle and upper 70s by Thursday, as a strengthening southerly flow develops in advance of deepening western United States low pressure. The pressure system will drag a cold front slowly east into the area later Friday into early Saturday morning, and the front may stall out across the Four States during this part of the weekend, bringing us scattered showers for an extended period. The front will eventually be replaced by a slow moving upper level short wave trough that will emerge out of the Texas panhandle region and the northern part of the state, later Saturday into Sunday. Enough warm and moist air may be present to generate sufficient instability for the development of thunderstorms ahead of this feature Saturday afternoon and evening. The timing of the first part of the system, which features the cold front on Friday and the second part associated with the upper level low pressure system for Saturday, may need to be adjusted as changes develop in their strength; as well as their speed of forward movement. The unsettled weekend weather may end up being similar to our major rain producer that occurred on Monday and Tuesday of last week. Hopefully, both features will supply the region with some relatively significant rainfall, in order to help with the extreme drought we experienced this past Summer and early Fall.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 10-30-22
Rain is back in the Four States today as an area of low pressure continues to move very slowly northeast through Arkansas and Missouri, on its way into the Mid Mississippi Valley. Because the storm system is drifting farther east away from Southeast Kansas through time, this area will receive the least amount of rain; perhaps measuring only a tenth of an inch of rain. However, much of the remainder of the region may pick up around two tenths, to as much as half an inch of rain in a few spots. The area of rain will be far enough east by the afternoon, for a period of drying and possibly a glimpse or two of sunshine between breaks in the low overcast. As the low pressure system crawls east tonight, an area of deep moisture on the back side of the system may be lifted into a pattern of widely scattered light rain showers before all of the rain ends early Monday morning. High temperatures will be limited to the lower and middle 60s under the blanket of clouds today. Tonight’s lows will drop to the middle and upper 40s. A drier westerly flow on Monday will allow for some sunshine behind today’s storm system; especially during the afternoon. Halloween will end up a little warmer than today due to those golden rays, with most of the region topping out in the middle and upper 60s. Even warmer air and more sunshine is in store for the middle part of the week as highs push into the lower and middle 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Another, slow moving and rather strong storm system will take up residence in the Four States area over the weekend, resulting in another extended period of significant rainfall.
fourstateshomepage.com
Showers Possible Saturday, Warmer Next Week
Most of the Four States will be dry this weekend but a few isolated showers are possible tomorrow. This will mainly be south of Interstate 44. It will be cool for the weekend but warmer weather returns next week. There is a low that’s making its way across Texas right...
4Warn Storm Team attends National Weather Festival
A large storm of weather fans and Oklahomans curious about meteorology converged on the National Weather Center in Norman for the National Weather Festival.
tulsatoday.com
Oklahoma’s alarming academic results
Oklahoma’s 2022 National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) test results show Oklahoma’s academic outcomes have plummeted, have fallen far faster than most states, and are at levels below nearly all states. Oklahoma’s NAEP score for fourth-grade reading was on a strong upswing and above the national average in...
Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss
Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with hail, strong wind expected as more rain moves into Oklahoma
Western and southwestern Oklahoma could see severe storms Thursday night as another round of storms comes into the state. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says storms could produce quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds. The storm cells are expected to move into southwestern Oklahoma around 8:30 p.m....
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
KOCO
How much rain fell during the recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans saw a steady amount of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved through the state. The Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation shows that some areas received as much as 4 inches of rain, while the Oklahoma City metro saw around 2 inches. Below is a range of rainfall totals for various regions in Oklahoma.
Ponca City News
Crime doesn’t seem a priority issue in Oklahoma for 2022
Body Oct. 27—Oklahoma’s crime rate became a recent political story during a debate last week between Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister, who is running as a Democrat. Hofmeister made the claim that Oklahoma’s crime statistics are higher than New York and California under Stitt’s watch. The...
KOCO
Picher: The rise and fall of Oklahoma’s toxic ghost town
PICHER, Okla. — The small former mining community of Picher sits in the northeastern corner of Oklahoma, just a short distance from the Oklahoma-Kansas border. All that remains are the abandoned buildings standing among the overgrown grass and piles of toxic waste. It’s quiet now. The inhabitants left years ago, taking their belongings and their secrets with them.
Don’t Ignore the Oklahoma Governor’s Race
One of the most interesting and most competitive races in this year’s elections is the Governor’s race in Oklahoma. Joy Hofmiester is challenging current Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Surely Oklahoma residents are concerned about students’ knowledge gained at school. If you look, almost all of the academic measurements are pointing downward under Hofmiesters tenure.
KOCO
Four river otters back swimming in Canadian River after months of rehab with Oklahoma group
NOBLE, Okla. — After months of rehabilitation, four river otters are back on their feet and swimming in the Canadian River thanks to an Oklahoma wildlife group. WildCare Oklahoma works with all kinds of animals in need, most recently a group of otters whose mother died and another who needed a family.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Faces Huge Drop in AP Poll after Being Shut Out by Kansas State
Things went about as bad as they could have for the Cowboys on their trip to Manhattan on Saturday. And to add insult to injury they were met on Sunday with a huge, albeit expected, drop in the polls. OSU fell from No. 9 to No. 18 in this week’s...
kgou.org
USDA awards nearly $90 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award nearly $90 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents, farms and businesses across 14 counties. Counties will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program to help connect Oklahoma residents, farms, businesses and schools to...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
KOCO
Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
Oklahoma early voting to begin one day earlier
Early voting for the Oklahoma general election will begin one day earlier this year after an extra day was added from new legislation enacted in 2021.
Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster
Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
Comments / 0