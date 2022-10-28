ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 9

Week 9 of the high school football season in South Louisiana is crucial for plenty of teams, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Scotlandville-Catholic, Central-Woodlawn and Lafayette-Southside are among the important games...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg hosts ‘Static Monsters’ strongman competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen people from five states came to Hattiesburg Saturday for a global strongman competition. They took part in Static Monsters Worldwide at Revolution Fitness. The event is open to all athletes, including those with disabilities. Other similar competitions are taking place in Australia, Japan,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg mayor ‘pays up’ week ahead of Lil’ Brown Jug game

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Laurel employees got quite a shock Thursday. The surprise... Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker washing Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee’s vehicle?. This act of kindness, however, was actually the Hub City mayor’s way of paying up after losing a friendly wager with the mayor of The City Beautiful over last year’s “Battle of the Lil’ Brown Jug.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Declining enrollment at USM’s Coast campus causes concern

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For Long Beach Mayor George Bass, the frustration over declining student enrollment and programs at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus been growing for a while. “When you’re looking at the way the campus has been treated, the programs that have been...
LONG BEACH, MS
WDAM-TV

Last-minute shoppers flocking stores for Halloween

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Something spookier than Halloween is already here: Last-minute shoppers. Many people were flooding the local stores, trying to get their Halloween merchandise, resulting in long lines. “We were not expecting a line,” said costume hunter Cierra Bracey. “I am very upset that there is a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
bestofswla.com

They Needed A Bigger Net

A number of residents of the Lake Area and Cameron Parish marveled at recent photos released by the Coastal Conservation Association that showed an enormous untethered net that was packed full of fish and floating abandoned off the Cameron Coast. The photos were taken off Holly Beach. The CCA estimated...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
WDAM-TV

USM continued Sunday silent movie tradition in Marsh Auditorium

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - In what has quietly become a tradition of sorts, the University of Southern Mississippi offered the opportunity to frolic in the age of the silent movie. USM cued up its annual silent movie Sunday night in Marsh Auditorium, with guests arriving to watch the 1927 film,...
WDAM-TV

Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County

Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rawls Springs got a basketball court Saturday at its community center. A two-year process that included Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and a partnership with Forrest General Hospital paid dividends. The basketball court is a way to bring the community together while also focusing on health....
HATTIESBURG, MS
worldatlas.com

6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana

The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
WDAM-TV

Zoo Boo cancelled Saturday because of inclement weather

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - With the possibility of severe weather looming Saturday, the Hattiesburg Zoo will be closed during normal business operations. In addition to shutting down between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday’s Zoo Boo also will be cancelled. Guests who have purchased tickets for Saturday evening can...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after chase in Jones, Covington counties

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County. The chase ended […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Walthall Co. deputy injured in serious Saturday night accident

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Walthall County deputy was left with “extensive injuries” after a “serious” vehicle accident Saturday night while responding to a call. A Facebook post on the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office site said Sunday that Deputy Nickie Willoughby had been transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with “extensive” injuries.
WALTHALL COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy