WDAM-TV
JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not...
theadvocate.com
Cajuns forced to settle for consolation prizes after disappointing loss at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — No team wants to accept consolation prizes. As the reigning Sun Belt Conference champion and a program that finished the last two seasons ranked in the top 20 nationally, that’s an especially tough pill to swallow for the UL Ragin' Cajuns. But that's basically all...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 9
Week 9 of the high school football season in South Louisiana is crucial for plenty of teams, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Scotlandville-Catholic, Central-Woodlawn and Lafayette-Southside are among the important games...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg hosts ‘Static Monsters’ strongman competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen people from five states came to Hattiesburg Saturday for a global strongman competition. They took part in Static Monsters Worldwide at Revolution Fitness. The event is open to all athletes, including those with disabilities. Other similar competitions are taking place in Australia, Japan,...
Cowboys Night Club catches fire
Cowboys Night Club, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, caught on fire Saturday afternoon.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg mayor ‘pays up’ week ahead of Lil’ Brown Jug game
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Laurel employees got quite a shock Thursday. The surprise... Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker washing Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee’s vehicle?. This act of kindness, however, was actually the Hub City mayor’s way of paying up after losing a friendly wager with the mayor of The City Beautiful over last year’s “Battle of the Lil’ Brown Jug.”
WDAM-TV
Declining enrollment at USM’s Coast campus causes concern
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - For Long Beach Mayor George Bass, the frustration over declining student enrollment and programs at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus been growing for a while. “When you’re looking at the way the campus has been treated, the programs that have been...
WDAM-TV
Last-minute shoppers flocking stores for Halloween
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Something spookier than Halloween is already here: Last-minute shoppers. Many people were flooding the local stores, trying to get their Halloween merchandise, resulting in long lines. “We were not expecting a line,” said costume hunter Cierra Bracey. “I am very upset that there is a...
bestofswla.com
They Needed A Bigger Net
A number of residents of the Lake Area and Cameron Parish marveled at recent photos released by the Coastal Conservation Association that showed an enormous untethered net that was packed full of fish and floating abandoned off the Cameron Coast. The photos were taken off Holly Beach. The CCA estimated...
WDAM-TV
USM continued Sunday silent movie tradition in Marsh Auditorium
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - In what has quietly become a tradition of sorts, the University of Southern Mississippi offered the opportunity to frolic in the age of the silent movie. USM cued up its annual silent movie Sunday night in Marsh Auditorium, with guests arriving to watch the 1927 film,...
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
WDAM-TV
Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rawls Springs got a basketball court Saturday at its community center. A two-year process that included Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and a partnership with Forrest General Hospital paid dividends. The basketball court is a way to bring the community together while also focusing on health....
worldatlas.com
6 Most Beautiful Towns in Louisiana
The history, illustrious culinary traditions, and unique character of Louisiana are captured in its little communities — for a fraction of the cost and without the crowds. Visitors frequently picture New Orleans first when they think about Louisiana. Some urban areas in Louisiana have a multicultural, multilingual heritage and are regarded as exceptional in the United States because they have been so heavily influenced by a blend of 18th century French, Saint Dominican, Spanish, French Canadian, Acadian, Native American, and West African cultures. Towns and small cities, however, are where Louisiana's heart and soul are found.
Escaped Mississippi inmate found in Acadia Parish
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO) has arrested a Mississippi inmate who escaped and stole a police vehicle.
Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
WDAM-TV
Zoo Boo cancelled Saturday because of inclement weather
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - With the possibility of severe weather looming Saturday, the Hattiesburg Zoo will be closed during normal business operations. In addition to shutting down between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday’s Zoo Boo also will be cancelled. Guests who have purchased tickets for Saturday evening can...
Man arrested after chase in Jones, Covington counties
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County. The chase ended […]
WDAM-TV
Walthall Co. deputy injured in serious Saturday night accident
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Walthall County deputy was left with “extensive injuries” after a “serious” vehicle accident Saturday night while responding to a call. A Facebook post on the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office site said Sunday that Deputy Nickie Willoughby had been transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with “extensive” injuries.
WDAM-TV
Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
WDAM-TV
Man injured during afternoon shooting on Mable Street, according to HPD
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help as an investigation into a Friday afternoon shooting has begun. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Mable Street just after 2 p.m.
