Kansas State

Kansas Regional Weather for 10/28/22

By Ray Foreman, Chase Bullman
 3 days ago

Breezy but still close to average for late October weather is in store today. Highs will be in the upper 60s across Southeast Kansas today. A northeast wind could gust to about 20 miles an hour this afternoon.

We have a system coming together to our west which will slowly make its way across Texas tomorrow. This will send a few more clouds our way tonight into tomorrow however we are dry still. Futurecast shows the showers tapering off just as they start to get to the Four States tomorrow. We will have a northeast wind with plenty of sunshine though. Temperature should still make it back into the 60s. A few wind gusts could be around 20 miles an hour.

We will see the showers beginning to increase as that low makes its way across parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas Saturday. This will bring at least the chance for a few showers by about midday. Next week looks to see temperatures getting a little bit warmer. We should be back in the upper 60s by Halloween. And then low 70s to start next week.

KANSAS STATE
