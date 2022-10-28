Read full article on original website
New York Times reporter unveils Trump tape on Capitol riot
Former President Donald Trump claims he was "on the late side" of finding out about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, as heard in a new tape released Monday. Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who interviewed him for a new book, that he was in meetings with "Mark Meadows and others" and that it was not until later in the day that he turned on a television and found out what was happening at the Capitol. Mark Meadows was his chief of staff.
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
Former DOJ official says Trump's reaction to the January 6 panel is starting to look like the makings of an insanity defense
Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official, says former President Donald Trump's written response to the House Capitol-riot panel's intention to subpoena him looks like an insanity defense. Katyal — a law professor and an Obama-era acting solicitor general — made an appearance on NBC on Sunday, three days after...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
A Trump employee told the FBI that the former president ordered staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents the former president ordered boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to be moved before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people moving boxes...
After Attacking Kamala Harris Over North Korea, Turns Out Trump May Have Stolen Kim Jong Un Letters
Donald Trump‘s audacious attack on Vice President Kamala Harris‘ recent visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea has seemingly backfired in spectacular fashion after a new report suggested the former president still holds dear his relationship with North Korea’s controversial leader Kim Jong Un.
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier
The headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more people over a broad area, always at the mercy of wind currents.Now, however, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, proud though he is...
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Trump attorney calls decision to not indict Trump until after midterms a "political hack"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) Alina Habba, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, called the Justice Department's investigation "a political hack" because of a decision not to indict her client before the midterm elections.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
CNBC
Torn-up Trump papers, missing Obama and Kim Jong Un letters detailed in new release on White House documents
The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump's Bedminster-Bound Mystery Boxes Raise New Secret Document Suspicions
As many as nine boxes that Donald Trump’s aides hauled from his home in Florida this year to his New Jersey resort are raising new questions about the ex-president’s hoarding of secret government documents. Video published May 9 by the Trump-friendly Daily Mail with an article about Trump...
AOL Corp
Trump knew his letters to Kim Jong Un were classified and 'so top secret': Bob Woodward
Trump told journalist Bob Woodward in 2020 that the letters he wrote to Kim were "so top secret." In his upcoming audiobook, Woodward wrote that Trump was cagey about showing him the letters. The letters to Kim were among the classified files Trump brought to Florida, per The Washington Post.
We already knew Trump's Secret Service grift was bad. We just didn't know how bad.
Throughout his White House tenure, President Donald Trump and his family repeatedly directed taxpayer funds toward his hospitality business. But until now, we didn’t know just how bad it really was. By repeatedly charging the Secret Service as much as five times the allowable government rate to protect his family at Trump properties, Trump twisted the Secret Service’s protective mission into a personal cash cow — all while apparently lying about it to taxpayers.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
Hear Trump reveal classified information to Woodward in new tapes
In "The Trump Tapes" audiobook, which includes more than eight hours of Bob Woodward's raw interviews with Donald Trump, the former President reveals classified information about weapon systems, which Woodward was never able to verify. CNN's Jamie Gangel has the latest.
Why the midterms are going to be great for Donald Trump
With less than two weeks left before the November midterm elections, all signs are pointing to a strong Republican showing that would result in a switch of party control in the House and possibly the Senate.
Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, who told the embattled former president he lost the 2020 election, is testifying to the Jan. 6 select committee today: report
Former Trump White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks is testifying privately to the Jan. 6 committee. Hicks reportedly told Trump he'd lost the 2020 election and did not work on overturning the results. Hicks previously testified to Congress about the Mueller probe but invoked executive privilege. Hope Hicks, one of the...
