New York Times reporter unveils Trump tape on Capitol riot

Former President Donald Trump claims he was "on the late side" of finding out about the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, as heard in a new tape released Monday. Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who interviewed him for a new book, that he was in meetings with "Mark Meadows and others" and that it was not until later in the day that he turned on a television and found out what was happening at the Capitol. Mark Meadows was his chief of staff.
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
TheDailyBeast

Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier

The headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more people over a broad area, always at the mercy of wind currents.Now, however, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, proud though he is...
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
CNBC

Torn-up Trump papers, missing Obama and Kim Jong Un letters detailed in new release on White House documents

The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
NBC News

We already knew Trump's Secret Service grift was bad. We just didn't know how bad.

Throughout his White House tenure, President Donald Trump and his family repeatedly directed taxpayer funds toward his hospitality business. But until now, we didn’t know just how bad it really was. By repeatedly charging the Secret Service as much as five times the allowable government rate to protect his family at Trump properties, Trump twisted the Secret Service’s protective mission into a personal cash cow — all while apparently lying about it to taxpayers.
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
CNN

Hear Trump reveal classified information to Woodward in new tapes

In "The Trump Tapes" audiobook, which includes more than eight hours of Bob Woodward's raw interviews with Donald Trump, the former President reveals classified information about weapon systems, which Woodward was never able to verify. CNN's Jamie Gangel has the latest.
Business Insider

Longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks, who told the embattled former president he lost the 2020 election, is testifying to the Jan. 6 select committee today: report

Former Trump White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks is testifying privately to the Jan. 6 committee. Hicks reportedly told Trump he'd lost the 2020 election and did not work on overturning the results. Hicks previously testified to Congress about the Mueller probe but invoked executive privilege. Hope Hicks, one of the...

