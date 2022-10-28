Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy Halloween, rain chances remain low for Trick-or-Treating
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy Halloween! If you are planning on taking the family Trick-or-Treating, we have some good news for you. As you step out the door this morning, some areas of patchy fog will be possible but we don’t expect too many issues on the road this morning. Temperatures are mild for the morning with the 50s inland and some 60s mixed in along the beaches.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds sticking around for Sunday, with a chance for stray showers
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting a bit drier conditions for today but still cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle. For folks heading off to church, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances remain low but not zero throughout the day. There is enough moisture to produce a few sprinkles but besides that, it’s going to be a cloudy day. This will keep our temperatures at bay in the mid to upper 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy weekend ahead, showers possible into Halloween
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More clouds, cool weather, and rain chances return for the weekend. After a dreary Friday, we’re expecting more of the same for Saturday. Cloudy skies prevail from start to finish. Temperatures will have a tough time climbing as we turn breezy through the afternoon. Only expecting afternoon highs to hit 64°.
When to expect rain, storms in North Texas this weekend
Some more pleasant North Texas fall weather will be present throughout the region on Thursday before some unsettled weather will move in later in the night and into the weekend.
Timing Louisiana's Storm Threat Today and Tonight
Most of Louisiana is expecting rain and storms this weekend, here's when they're most likely to occur where you live.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA predicts ‘rare triple dip’ La Niña for this upcoming winter season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand and Pee Dee are in store for a warm and dry winter, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA. Last week, the agency released an annual winter outlook that spans the country. Meteorologist Matt Bullock explains how the...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Screech
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 29-30 is Screech, a 5-month-old kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society. Screech is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer. He lives in a home with 14 cats and gets along well with all of them. “He is a wonderful […]
Stuck 18-wheeler slows traffic in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Traffic was slowed and lanes were blocked along part of Highway 17 after an 18-wheeler was stuck in the road. Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were called to the area of Spa Drive at around 3:15 p.m. regarding the incident. No one was...
macaronikid.com
Family Fun In Myrtle Beach
Are you looking for fun things to do in Myrtle Beach this week? You’ve come to the right place because Macaroni Kid Myrtle Beach is here to help you find your family fun!. Big Air Trampoline Park has a special time for your toddlers to jump and play in a safe and comfortable way! The doors open at 10:00 am Monday through Friday for little ones to jump at their speed without the older kids around, and the toddlers feel right at home playing on all the attractions. Only $10!
The Grand Strand is jammed packed with events happening this Halloween weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s no shortage of things happening this weekend in the Grand Strand. Socastee High School’s Theater Department is current running their fall production of : ‘A Night of One Acts’. You can catch Mattie and John as leads in the production Tonight at 7:30pm and Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3:00 pm.
Myrtle Beach State Park fishing pier reopens
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach State Park reopened most of its fishing pier on Friday, according to an announcement. “Our staff has been working extremely hard the last few weeks and we are excited to tell you that the majority of the fishing pier was reopened,” the announcement reads. The pier is open […]
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
Check out these Halloween events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year for some spooky fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween and the fall season coming up across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Here are some of the activities and events scheduled across the region: CONWAY 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Coastal […]
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake in South Carolina on Sunday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was detected 9 miles south southeast of Elgin with 2.5 magnitude at 9:33 p.m.
Annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam set to take over the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Buckle up! More than 30,000 Jeep enthusiasts from all over the country are expected to be at the annual Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam this weekend. The three-day festival kicks off each morning with 300 Jeeps parading down the beach much like they did early Friday.
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
Contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree, officials warn
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have issued a recall on kerosene sold at a convenience store in Kingstree. Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department report that kerosene sold since October 24 at Tanners Money Saver is contaminated. Tanners Money Saver is located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree. Officials urge customers […]
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
32 Things to Do in Myrtle Beach (SC) With Kids
Myrtle Beach is a city in South Carolina. A vacation resort hub on the Atlantic Coast, Myrtle Beach is a fantastic spot for family getaways, romantic excursions, and trips with friends. Wondering what Myrtle Beach is known for?. Amusement parks, world-class golf courses, and 60 miles worth of beaches attract...
SC gas prices drop 5 cents over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 5.4 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $3.21, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.49 on Sunday while the...
30,000+ people vote early in Grand Strand, Pee Dee through Thursday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 30,000 people have voted early in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee through Thursday, according to the South Carolina Election Commission. Statewide, 173,107 people have voted early, according to the election commission. Breakdown by local county (overall turnout percentage): Horry County — 19,230 (7.3%) Darlington — 1,895 (4.6%) […]
