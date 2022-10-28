Former LCSC standout Brogdon to play role in Phils’ title bid

Connor Brogdon is about to do something no Lewis-Clark State baseball player has done.

When the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros take the field at Minute Maid Park at 5 p.m. Pacific today, the reliever will be the first Warrior to play in the NAIA and Major League Baseball’s World Series.

In 2017, Brogdon worked 15 innings in the NAIA World Series, picking up two wins en route to helping the Warriors to their most recent championship.