Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]
78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Childhood Santa Monica Home Lists for $17.5 Million
In 1976, when Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow was just four years old, her parents, Hollywood royalty Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, bought a home in tony Gillette Regent Square in Santa Monica, California. That home is now listed with Robert Edie of Compass, for $17.5 million. The stunning two-story mansion...
foxla.com
Dead Kennedys drummer DH Peligro dead at 63: Report
LOS ANGELES - Darren Henley, also known as D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for California punk rock band Dead Kennedys, died Friday in his Los Angeles home, according to a statement from the band. He was 63 years old. "Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los...
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery's Día de los Muertos celebration kicks off with rich culture and spirit
Saturday kicked off a full day of events and festivities that brought out dozens of guests.
KTLA.com
Jessica tries pan de muerto at La Monarca Bakery in Hollywood
Jessica recently visited a La Monarca Bakery and Cafe and got to try some of their seasonal treats. The Hollywood location has a beautiful ofrenda set up in time for Día de los Muertos. Jessica also got to see how the bakery makes a traditional pan de muerto. For...
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
Spooky Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
SFGate
Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory
I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Tim McGraw shows Ventura, CA a good time
On October 14th, Boots and Brews in Ventura was proud to host country legend Tim McGraw with special guest Michael Ray. Michael Ray started the evening off serenading the crowd with hit after hit; he’s one of the next big stars, so keep an eye out for him. After his set, I was very fortunate to meet him and talk about his show and music. He’s such a nice and humble guy.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California
Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
archeroracle.org
‘I feel jaded at this point’: Archer students respond to antisemitism in Los Angeles
White posters hung on an overpass above the 405 freeway Saturday, displayed to Angelenos driving south. “Honk if you know” was spray painted on the first banner, followed by “Kanye is right about the Jews.” A group of demonstrators rallied behind the signs, saluting in a Nazi style. A third banner depicted a URL for an antisemitic website.
beachcomber.news
Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter
On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
signalscv.com
Saugus singer to share intimate evening of music at The Main
She released her fourth full-length album on Friday, has performed on Broadway and at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, and also at the Grand Ole Opry American country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee, but the 30-year-old Saugus resident has never performed in the Santa Clarita Valley — until now.
beverlypress.com
It’s spiny lobster season at Water Grill
Not only is there an enticing Dine LA menu at Water Grill in downtown Los Angeles right now, it is also spiny lobster season. The leather-bound menu has so many seafood-centric options, it was difficult to decide what to choose. If you haven’t dined at Water Grill, which is located off the lobby of an exquisite historic building, the three-course Dine LA menu is offered through Oct. 28.
splashmags.com
Vienna Pastry – Grand Re-Opening of a Beloved Bakery in Los Angeles – Cakes, Cookies, and Pastries Galore
The holidays are almost here, and that means friends, family, and parties. Whether you’re cooking at home or visiting others – something to make the gathering extra special is a box of luscious pastries or delicious cookies and cakes from Vienna Pastry. But it doesn’t have to be a holiday to enjoy their delectable baked goods.
NBC Los Angeles
Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92
Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Community Rattled by Another Antisemitic Flyer Incident
The Beverly Hills Jewish community is reeling after dozens of antisemitic flyers were distributed in Westside neighborhoods last weekend. Beverly Hills, Westwood, and Beverly Grove residents woke up on Oct. 23 to see pieces of paper, weighed down by plastic bags with dry rice, touting COVID-19 conspiracy theories and hateful antisemitic rhetoric.
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
