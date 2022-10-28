ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Dead Kennedys drummer DH Peligro dead at 63: Report

LOS ANGELES - Darren Henley, also known as D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for California punk rock band Dead Kennedys, died Friday in his Los Angeles home, according to a statement from the band. He was 63 years old. "Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Why the leaked LA City Council tapes unearthed a painful childhood memory

I took the bus almost every day as a freshman in high school. That bus was usually packed with 40 Mexican kids and myself. These rides were some of the worst days of my life. Every day someone would yell out “pinche negro” or hit me in the back of the head with textbooks. Eventually I learned to sit in the very back so I could see attacks coming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
LONG BEACH, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Tim McGraw shows Ventura, CA a good time

On October 14th, Boots and Brews in Ventura was proud to host country legend Tim McGraw with special guest Michael Ray. Michael Ray started the evening off serenading the crowd with hit after hit; he’s one of the next big stars, so keep an eye out for him. After his set, I was very fortunate to meet him and talk about his show and music. He’s such a nice and humble guy.
VENTURA, CA
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California

Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
LANCASTER, CA
beachcomber.news

Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter

On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Saugus singer to share intimate evening of music at The Main

She released her fourth full-length album on Friday, has performed on Broadway and at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, and also at the Grand Ole Opry American country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee, but the 30-year-old Saugus resident has never performed in the Santa Clarita Valley — until now.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
beverlypress.com

It’s spiny lobster season at Water Grill

Not only is there an enticing Dine LA menu at Water Grill in downtown Los Angeles right now, it is also spiny lobster season. The leather-bound menu has so many seafood-centric options, it was difficult to decide what to choose. If you haven’t dined at Water Grill, which is located off the lobby of an exquisite historic building, the three-course Dine LA menu is offered through Oct. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roz Wyman, History-Making LA City Councilwoman, Dies at 92

Rosalind "Roz" Wyman, the youngest person and second-ever woman to be elected to Los Angeles City Council in 1953, has died at age 92, her family said in a statement to the LA Times on Thursday morning. Wyman made history as an enterprising civic leader, in her presence on City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Community Rattled by Another Antisemitic Flyer Incident

The Beverly Hills Jewish community is reeling after dozens of antisemitic flyers were distributed in Westside neighborhoods last weekend. Beverly Hills, Westwood, and Beverly Grove residents woke up on Oct. 23 to see pieces of paper, weighed down by plastic bags with dry rice, touting COVID-19 conspiracy theories and hateful antisemitic rhetoric.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

