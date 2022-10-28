Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Watch Tyler, the Creator Voice Jesus in Netflix's 'Big Mouth'
Tyler, the Creator recently voiced the character of Jesus Christ in season six of Netflix‘s Big Mouth. The latest season of the popular animated series saw the Grammy-award-winning rapper make a special guest appearance. Tyler, the Creator was first announced earlier this month, but the characters was revealed prior to the release of the episode in a TikTok from Nick Kroll. Tyler’s Jesus episode was the premiere episode for the newest season.
hypebeast.com
Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' for Season 4
Some big Witcher news has just been revealed by none other than Henry Cavill on the future of the Netflix show. The Geralt of Rivia actor has just announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing his role for Season 4. While many fans have voiced their loyalty to Cavill’s portrayal...
hypebeast.com
Montell Fish Follows Debut Album 'JAMIE' With Eerie 7-Track EP ‘Her Love Still Haunts Me Like a Ghost’
Ahead of Halloween weekend, Brooklyn-based artist Montell Fish has shared his new EP, Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost. The project chases up on Fish’s critically-acclaimed debut album, JAMIE, which debuted just this July. Building on the distinct lo-fi production style Fish gave listeners in JAMIE, Her...
hypebeast.com
HBO Will Develop More 'Game of Thrones' Spinoffs Following Success of 'House of the Dragon'
HBO is looking forward to working on more Game of Thrones spinoff following the success of House of the Dragon. Speaking to Vulture, Casey Bloys of HBO and HBO Max shared that although their next project will most likely be the second season of the show, they will be developing more spinoffs with George R. R. Martin when he finds a story he “is happy with.” He continued, ”I try not to comment too much [on] development, so there’s not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George is happy with and we’re happy with, we’ll move forward.”
hypebeast.com
MARKET and My Chemical Romance Reunite for Punk-Filled Collab
This past July, Los Angeles-based brand MARKET teamed up with rock band My Chemical Romance for a 2000s emo/pop-punk collaboration. As a tribute to the band’s history, the offering centered on MCR’s black and red color scheme alongside its signature side hairstyle. Now, MARKET has reunited with the rock band for its second collaboration.
hypebeast.com
MADE IN PARADISE Delivers "DROPOUT" Collection
Returning with its latest release, MADE IN PARADISE has put together a new collection, dubbed “DROPOUT.” The 2022 “DROPOUT” collection sees the rambunctious streetwear imprint offer a selection of T-shirts centered around its outlook on the cycle of life. Comprised of 11 T-shirt styles, the range...
hypebeast.com
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Will Be Excluded From James Gunn’s New DC Extended Universe
In recent news, James Gunn, director, and screenwriter of Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad, along with his producer Peter Safran were named as co-chairmen for DC studios. According to Collider, Gunn and Safran have plans to create a more coherent universe for DC, which will apply to future productions. As indicated, movies that have already begun production will most likely be excluded from the new DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
hypebeast.com
London’s PICANTE Presents Its Nostalgic Logo Collection for FW22
London-based imprint PICANTE has just presented its latest collection of winter-ready hoodies, matching jogging bottoms, and shorts and they encapsulate an assemblage of reimagined designs from the brand’s previous T-shirt releases. Earlier this year, the brand released a collection of oversized tees that were based on individual campaigns that...
hypebeast.com
Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Poster Book and New ‘Sphere’ Collection Pieces
Frank Ocean’s jewelry brand Homer just keeps on growing. Now, the energetic brand has launched a new poster book alongside three new jewelry pieces from its ‘Sphere’ collection. The XXXL: When A Dog Comes To Stay book features 14 13.5 x 19.5-inch posters and one 27 x...
hypebeast.com
Eminem Celebrates 20 Years of ‘8 Mile’ With Deluxe Edition Album
Eminem has unveiled a deluxe edition of his influential studio album 8 Mile to commemorate 20 years since its release. The record doubled as the soundtrack to the 2002 drama film of the same name, which starred Eminem and was loosely based on his life. The rapper executive produced the...
hypebeast.com
OVO Sound's R&B Duo dvsn Releases New LP 'Working On My Karma'
Canadian R&B duo dvsn has returned a little over a year after their last full-length LP with a new album. Working On My Karma is out for streaming today, featuring guest appearances from BLEU and Atlanta R&B group Jagged Edge. Composed of singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, dvsn broke...
hypebeast.com
Esteban Diácono Presents New NFT Artworks in Conjunction with ASUS
Argentinian motion graphics designer Esteban Diácono presents two new NFT artworks created in conjunction with ASUS. The self-taught visual artist has over 20 years of experience in the industry, and is often known for merging the realms of technology, experimentation and humor. His first piece here is titled “Hyperlaxity”, featuring a pair of ballet dancers in wildly absurd body bends.
hypebeast.com
Frank Ocean Announces ‘Homer Radio’ With Apple Music 1
Frank Ocean is heading into radio with the launch of his new Apple Music 1 show, Homer Radio. The new radio show opens up the office space and is set to feature weekly episodes with a run-time of one hour each. The first episode is out now on the platform and features Ivorian/Guadeloupean producer and DJ CRYSTALLMESS.
hypebeast.com
10 Years After ‘Lonerism,’ Tame Impala Reflects on the Making and Legacy of the Psychedelic Record
For Kevin Parker — the man behind musical project Tame Impala — revisiting his second studio album Lonerism has been, “for lack of a better word, cringe.” Following his debut Inner Speaker, Parker’s ambient and exploratory follow-up LP was released in 2012 to industry-wide acclaim. For all the splash it made with critics and fans alike, listening to the LP a decade later, the artist can’t help but consider the changes he might make to some songs if given the chance. As the headlining act at California’s Desert Days music festival earlier this month, Parker celebrated the decennial of Lonerism with a live rendition of the entire album, where, despite artistic impulse, he remained faithful to its primordial version.
hypebeast.com
LANY and BoTT Come Together for a Limited Capsule Collection
Embarking on its first Asia tour since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, LANY has come together with BoTT (Birth Of The Teenager) for a limited-edition capsule collection. The latest set of cohesive collaborative range serves to mark the band’s recent Tokyo stop of its a november to remember tour.
hypebeast.com
Shelley Duvall To Make First Film Appearance in 20 Years
Shelley Duvall is set to make her first film appearance in 20 years in Scott Goldberg’s The Forest Hills. The 73-year-old actress, who played Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, will portray the mother and inner voice of Chiko Mendez’s Rico, a mentally and emotionally disturbed man. The Forest Hills is billed as an indie horror-thriller that follows Rico, who is “tormented by nightmarish visions” after he suffered a head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains.
hypebeast.com
Wizkid Announces New Album ‘More Love, Less Ego’
Lagos-born singer Wizkid has announced his next album More Love, Less Ego. The forthcoming album from the Afrobreats specialist marks his fifth studio album. Alongside the album announcement, Wizkid has also released a new single “Money & Love” with an accompanying music video. The short visual for the smooth yet energetic track shows the singer drinking tea beside two women who are chatting and reading beside a newsstand.
hypebeast.com
Juice WRLD Posthumously Releases "In My Head"
Juice WRLD has posthumously released a brand new single entitled “In My Head.”. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the cut is produced by Tre Pounds, Max Lord and Sheldon Ferguson, and follows the previous single “Bye Bye” with Marshmello. “In My Head” also arrives with an accompanying music video directed and shot by Steve Cannon and Chris Long that remembers the artist for his dedication to his craft, the fun he had and just how much the world truly loved him.
Comments / 0