WSU announces $5M gift for engineering hub

Elizabeth Chilton, (from left), WSU provost; Kirk Schulz, WSU president; Bill McSherry, Boeing vice president of State and Local Government Operations; Craig Bomben, Boeing Vice president of Flight Operations and Chief Test Pilot; and Mary Rezac, WSU dean of Voiland College of Engineering and architecture are pictured during an announcement of a donation to Washington State University from The Boeing Company in Pullman on Thursday. Emily Pearce/Daily News

It’s a day of Cougar pride — more than 100 voices echoed in the CUB building as they chanted “Go Cougs!” this Thursday after a major gift to Washington State University was announced, with the WSU Cougar Marching Band kicked off the celebration by playing the University’s fight song, proudly showing school spirit.

WSU President Kirk Schulz announced a $5 million investment from The Boeing Company to fund the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture program. The gift will be used to create a new student success center, benefiting the college’s 4,600 students, according to a news release. The established Boeing Center for Student Success will take up an entire floor on the college’s Schweitzer Engineering Hall, and will provide resources including mentoring, tutoring, advising and career services.

“Through this latest gift we are thrilled to be able to contribute to the education of incoming engineers,” said Bill McSherry, Boeing vice president of state and local government operations. “We know the engineering facility will ensure they have the tools they need to be successful in whatever endeavor they choose.”