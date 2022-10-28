ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU announces $5M gift for engineering hub

By Emily Pearce, Daily News staff writer
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXsCp_0ipmVOLr00
Elizabeth Chilton, (from left), WSU provost; Kirk Schulz, WSU president; Bill McSherry, Boeing vice president of State and Local Government Operations; Craig Bomben, Boeing Vice president of Flight Operations and Chief Test Pilot; and Mary Rezac, WSU dean of Voiland College of Engineering and architecture are pictured during an announcement of a donation to Washington State University from The Boeing Company in Pullman on Thursday. Emily Pearce/Daily News

It’s a day of Cougar pride — more than 100 voices echoed in the CUB building as they chanted “Go Cougs!” this Thursday after a major gift to Washington State University was announced, with the WSU Cougar Marching Band kicked off the celebration by playing the University’s fight song, proudly showing school spirit.

WSU President Kirk Schulz announced a $5 million investment from The Boeing Company to fund the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture program. The gift will be used to create a new student success center, benefiting the college’s 4,600 students, according to a news release. The established Boeing Center for Student Success will take up an entire floor on the college’s Schweitzer Engineering Hall, and will provide resources including mentoring, tutoring, advising and career services.

“Through this latest gift we are thrilled to be able to contribute to the education of incoming engineers,” said Bill McSherry, Boeing vice president of state and local government operations. “We know the engineering facility will ensure they have the tools they need to be successful in whatever endeavor they choose.”

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Boeing invests $5M to build new student center in WSU’s Voiland College

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Boeing Company is investing $5 million to establish a new student center in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture at Washington State University’s Pullman campus.  The Boeing Center for Student Success will occupy an entire floor within the college’s Schweitzer Engineer Hall. It will provide students access to mentoring, tutoring, advising and career services.  “The...
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Paul Sorensen: What I saw in another maddening WSU football game

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES in Pullman in October aren’t exactly conducive to booming attendance, but as a guy whose Saturdays are taken up by broadcast duties with EWU football I can tell you I appreciated the Pac-12 scheduling gods’ work this week for one reason: it allowed me to watch the Cougars in person for the second time this season.
PULLMAN, WA
KLEWTV

City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern

The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

Lewiston man arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine

LEWISTON, Wash. — A 46-year-old man from Lewiston was arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Oliver Taylor was arrested by the Lewiston Police Department on October 20 for a warrant. Police say they found a zip-lock bag on Taylor with six grams of methamphetamine inside.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty

The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
PULLMAN, WA
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
133
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy