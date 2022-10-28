Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Moving Company” Covers Itself In Cardboard Tan
Going somewhere? Nike’s ready for hire for all your moving services. The next seasonal collection from Nike Sportswear is simply dubbed the “Moving Co.” based on a custom tongue label that appears on the Air Force 1, which thus far his been revealed in low-top and high-top form. This newly revealed colorway sees a tan exterior, perhaps mimicking the moving boxes frequently used during relocations, with yellow bungee-cord laces held down by a lace-lock.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Vapormax Plus Takes On A Bamboo-Inspired Outfit
As one of the best selling silhouettes for the Beaverton-based brand, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to indulge in casts ideal for the ensuing season. Next up is a fall-friendly bamboo-inspired look. Establishing a dominant shading of muted lime green across its neoprene upper, seldom crisp white hues paint the...
sneakernews.com
Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo
As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
Louis Vuitton Is Re-Releasing Archival Menswear Designed by the Late Virgil Abloh
Louis Vuitton is making iconic designs by the late, groundbreaking designer Virgil Abloh available once more. The famous French fashion label has partnered with Dover Street Market Ginza to exhibit and sell some of the most striking pieces Abloh created during his four-year tenure as its artistic director of menswear. Though neither Louis Vuitton or DSM Ginza have confirmed which looks will be on display, it is reported that eight full looks from Abloh’s catalog with the brand will be displayed. You’ll also be able to view and shop a selection of other custom, archival designs, according to Hypebeast. Taking a look...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Fresh Resurfaces In “Triple Black”
After The Swooshes “Color of the Month” series returned the Air Force 1 to its original 1984 construction featuring buttery tumbled leathers and a more streamlined, thinner forefoot construction, the brand’s sportswear division is continuing to retool the leather textiles employed across its hallmark silhouette. Expanding on the meme’d folklore surrounding its black-on-black build, the 40th anniversary silhouette is introducing a new collection for the model to experiment with.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s
Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
sneakernews.com
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Penny 2 Gets Into The Holiday Spirit
Following its collaborative efforts with Social Status, the Nike Air Max Penny 2 has been in the midst of a relatively quick revitalization just in time for the ensuing holiday season. Anticipating a a full slate of GR colorways for the new year, the latest proposition opts for a darkened, winterized aesthetic.
Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today. The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session. The young model...
thesource.com
PUMA and Dapper Dan Unveil New Streetwear Collection
The newest collaboration between Dapper Dan, a fashion legend from Harlem, and the global sportswear company PUMA honor their shared history and creative fusion. The PUMA x DAPPER DAN collection’s initial drop will be available exclusively on Kith.com and in Kith stores in the US, Paris, and Tokyo starting today.
sneakernews.com
Semi-Pro And FILA Craft The Flint Tropics Their Own Signature Footwear And Apparel
From sport to film, FILA has had a hand in some of the most culturally pivotal moments of the last half-century. And throughout 2022, the global sports brand has continued to align with iconic franchises, such as Sonic the Hedgehog. Their latest collaborative effort celebrates a cult classic film: Semi-Pro.
Hypebae
Daniëlle Cathari Releases Next Instalment of 'The Woolrich Woman'
Daniëlle Cathari just released the latest instalment of her collaboration with Woolrich, dubbed The Woolrich Woman and inspired by the cozy and festive months ahead. For Fall/Winter 2022, Cathari and Woolrich explore the concept of “the event and getting there,” offering a fusion of statement pieces and effortless basics that provide the necessary duality to take you from one moment to the next. Merging practicality and function with femininity, the collection combines wearability with delicate details, offering strong outerwear and cozy silhouettes.
Hypebae
Resale Platforms Like Rebag and The RealReal Are Not Accepting Ye-Related Products
Bad news for those who have been trying to sell off their YEEZY and Ye-related products — major resale platforms like Rebag and The RealReal are no longer accepting any items tied to the rapper. The RealReal took to Instagram to announce its latest update. “Since our founding, we’ve...
sneakernews.com
Grind Soles Add A Sustainable Touch To This Kids Air Jordan 1 Low
While its mid-top construction has taken on a brunt of its grade school propositions, the Air Jordan 1 Low is looking to outfit the youth throughout the fall season with its latest construction featuring a medley of textiles. Exploring canvas overlays dipped in navy and faded yellows, the latter construction...
sneakernews.com
Neon Greens Illuminate The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
For the past decade Nike’s ISPA division has explored some of the brand’s most boisterous and inventive silhouette’s to date with it’s latest silhouette blending the lines between sport and lifestyle wear while further expanding its sustainability-driven ensembles. Proffering just its fourth iteration since the ISPA...
Hypebae
Acne Studios Launches Sustainable "Repurposed 8" Collection
Inimitable brand Acne Studios has revealed its latest drop in its sustainable line, presenting “Repurposed 8.”. Created using excess fabric, Repurposed offers an assortment of innovative garments, teeming with patchwork and exciting texture combinations. Baby pink denim jeans are covered in child-like illustrations, bring us back to the days where we’d carve our names into desks and doodle on the edges of notebook paper. Following suit, the collection’s patchwork jeans deliver an abundance of texture, while pinstripe pants provide a visual spark.
Hypebae
New Balance Announces 990v6 Release Date
Following last year’s sneak peek from Teddy Santis, New Balance has finally unveiled an official look at the 990v6 sneaker along with its release date. Offered in both men’s and women’s sizes, the silhouette — as previewed earlier — comes in a minimalist gray palette. The shoe features the iconic “N” branding on each side while “990” is found on the laterals. The mesh base is accompanied by suede overlays, while 990v6 branding appears on the tongue. The design is complete with “MADE IN U.S.A.” text on the rear, while the shoe sits on an ENCAP sole.
Hypebae
Rick Owens Unveils "BABYGEO" Collection
Rick Owens has unveiled a new line called “BABYGEO,” dedicated to the brand’s little ones. Following the many recent births by his relatives and OWENSCORP employees around him, the collection comprises children’s sized takes on the eponymous label’s most distinctive shapes from the Fall/Winter 2022 “STROBE” collection.
