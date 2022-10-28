Louis Vuitton is making iconic designs by the late, groundbreaking designer Virgil Abloh available once more. The famous French fashion label has partnered with Dover Street Market Ginza to exhibit and sell some of the most striking pieces Abloh created during his four-year tenure as its artistic director of menswear. Though neither Louis Vuitton or DSM Ginza have confirmed which looks will be on display, it is reported that eight full looks from Abloh’s catalog with the brand will be displayed. You’ll also be able to view and shop a selection of other custom, archival designs, according to Hypebeast. Taking a look...

4 DAYS AGO