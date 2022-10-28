ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

McMorris Rodgers touches on election fraud, fentanyl

By Kali Nelson, Daily News staff writer
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQvw4_0ipmV8JU00

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers spoke with Washington State University students about current events and gave them an inside look at her work in the U.S. Congress on the Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.

McMorris Rodgers, who was first elected for Washington’s 5th Congressional District in 2005 and is seeking a 10th term, appeared for a talk at the Foley Institute in Pullman. The Republican is being challenged by Democratic candidate Natasha Hill in the Nov. 8 general election.

While at WSU, McMorris Rodgers answered questions about accusations of the “stolen” 2020 presidential election, fentanyl and the claim President Joe Biden’s administration will hire 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'

Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day

Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
The Hill

Paul Pelosi violently assaulted at Speaker’s home

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was violently assaulted at their residence in San Francisco early Friday morning after an intruder broke in, according to a statement from the Speaker’s office. Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time, according to her spokesman Drew...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Cheney supports Slotkin GOP rep's first endorsement of Democrat

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has endorsed Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Slotkin's reelection campaign in Michigan's 7th District. Cheney has been at odds with a significant portion of her own party as a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and a member of the Democrat-led January 6 committee, but this is the first time she has crossed the aisle and thrown her support behind a Democrat in the midterm elections. In a statement posted on Slotkin's campaign website, Cheney praised Slotkin's character while noting their political differences.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

RNC Chief Ronna McDaniel Blames Democrats While Wishing Paul Pelosi Well

It was Democratic policies that led a Republican conspiracy-minded suspect to attack the Democratic Speaker of the House’s husband in a quest for the Speaker herself, according to the Republican Party chairwoman. Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream asked Ronna McDaniel to respond to a Washington Post story that detailed the GOP’s decade-long efforts to “demonize” Nancy Pelosi, asking what McDaniel made of the accusation that the party’s “increasingly violent and threatening rhetoric toward their political opponents” led to the attack.McDaniel, characteristically, blamed Democrats and a lack of repudiation against those who wished violence against Republicans. “You can’t say people saying...
WASHINGTON STATE
102.5 The Bone

Threats to Pelosi, other lawmakers have surged exponentially, police say

WASHINGTON — An attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has left Washington rattled amid an overall rise in threats against members of Congress. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after being "violently assaulted" by an intruder who broke into the couple's residence in San Francisco early Friday morning, a spokesman for Pelosi said. Sources told ABC News the attack is suspected to be targeted, and the suspect was apparently looking for Pelosi herself.
WASHINGTON, DC
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
133
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy