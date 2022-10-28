Idaho goes in search of respect this weekend

Seemingly every website, source or Twitter feed that’s given a Football Championship Subdivision playoff prediction has Sacramento State earning the automatic bid out of the Big Sky Conference.

It could be because “the experts” are going off the information they currently have or just playing it safe. But it seems like no one is giving Idaho (5-2, 4-0) a chance against the Hornets (7-0, 4-0) when they play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento.

Let’s take the dismissal of the Vandals a step further by looking at the FCS coaches and media polls. Montana State and Sacramento State, who like the Vandals are unbeaten in the conference, are ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in both polls.