Salt Lake City, UT

Utes make Pac-12 lemonade

By Stephan Wiebe Sports staff
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago
“Pac-12 after dark” often is full of surprises, but nobody expected the one the Utes unveiled Thursday at Gesa Field.

With star quarterback Cameron Rising on the sideline in a yellow pinny and headset, No. 14 Utah rode a backup quarterback and hard-nosed rushing attack to a 21-17 football victory against Washington State.

The Cougars (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) couldn’t capitalize on the absence of Utah’s best player and dropped their third straight game. The Utes improved to 6-2 and 4-1.

