Manila braces for Tropical Storm Nalgae that has hit the Philippines, killing dozens and causing devastation
A tropical storm has hit the Philippines, causing havoc across the country. Winds have reached highs of 59 mph since the storm hit on Thursday.
Philippine mudslide victims ran towards mountain ‘to get away from tsunami’, officials say
Many of the deaths during Tropical Storm Nalgae in the Philippines happened because people had run towards a mountain to save themselves from an expected tsunami, but instead got buried alive by a boulder-laden mudslide, an official has revealed. Rescuers dug out 18 bodies of victims from underneath the rubble in the vast muddy mound that now covers much of Kusiong village in southern Maguindanao province, in what was one of the deadliest incidents caused by Nalgae. Now officials have revealed the incident occurred because of a false alarm of a tsunami, after which villagers decided to run towards...
'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast
Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
Hurricane Orlene strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward western Mexico
Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Over 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines
Philippine officials say more than 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year
Tropical Storm “Nalgae” (Paeng) strengthening ahead of landfall in northern Philippines
Tropical Storm “Nalgae” — known as Paeng in the Philippines — formed on October 27, 2022, in the Philippine Sea as the 22nd named storm of the 2022 Pacific typhoon season. The storm is already blamed for the deaths of at least 13 people in the Philippines.
At least 31 people killed as heavy rains from tropical storm Nalgae hit the Philippines
At least 31 people have been killed in flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Philippines, officials said on Friday.The torrential rains were caused by tropical storm Nalgae that hit the Philippine archipelago in the country’s south.Disaster officials said thousands of people have been evacuated from the path of the storm, which could possibly make landfall on Friday night in Samar province in central Philippines.The storm included winds of 75 km/hr (47 mph), which forced authorities to cancel flights just as thousands of people were planning to travel to their home towns to observe All Souls...
Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama
A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken western Panama, though there were no initial reports of damage
Typhoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in Philippines
A heartbroken family recorded the moment their home was swept away by Typhoon Nalgae in the Philippines.Mother-of-two Love Sanchez filmed the entire structure being swept away by strong flood waters in Aklan province on October 27.The Typhoon Nalgae death toll had risen to 72 by Saturday morning following severe floods and landslides in southern provinces. Tens of thousands more have been evacuated or fled their homes.Tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, strengthened into a typhoon as it made landfall.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of UKStudents in Philippines wear bizarre ‘anti-cheating’ hats to block peripheral visionKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
A new tropical depression threatens Philippines
Tropical Depression 26 has formed and poses a threat to the Philippines. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Tropical storm batters Philippines capital before exit
Emergency workers scrambled to rescue residents trapped by floods in and around the Philippine capital on Sunday as Tropical Storm Nalgae swept out of the country after killing at least 48 people. An average of 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines annually, killing hundreds each year and leaving vast areas of the country in perpetual poverty. rbl/cgm/mtp
Death toll rises in Philippines after tropical storm Nalgae
The death toll from a storm that battered the Philippines in recent days has risen to 98, the national disaster agency said Monday, as more bodies are retrieved. Just over half of the fatalities were from a series of flash floods and landslides that destroyed villages on the southern island of Mindanao on Friday.
Storm Nalgae kills 80 in the Philippines, with 31 missing
MANILA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Philippines has recorded 80 deaths from flooding and rain-induced landslides after tropical storm Nalgae barrelled across the country over the weekend, with 31 people reported missing, the nation's disaster agency said on Monday.
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan Sunday morning, then declined to tropical storm force and quickly moved inland. By Sunday night, Roslyn had winds of 30 mph (45 kph), down from its peak of 130 mph. The […]
Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India
MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
Multiple Groundings, Capsizings in Tropical Storm in the Philippines
The Philippine Coast Guard has responded to multiple marine casualties in the wake of Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae), which arrived in the archipelago Friday with winds of 45 miles an hour. On Friday, the Panama-flagged fishing vessel Kunimatsu 3 capsized off Manila Bay, prompting a swift rescue effort. The Philippine...
In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions
SAINTES-MARIE DE LA MER, France (AP) — In a makeshift arena in the French coastal village Aigues-Mortes, young men in dazzling collared shirts come face-to-face with a raging bull. Surrounded by the city's medieval walls, the men dodge and duck the animal’s charges while spectators let out collective gasps. Part ritual and part spectacle, the tradition is deeply woven into the culture of the country's southern wetlands, known as the Camargue.
Tropical Storm Lisa could form soon in Caribbean
The National Hurricane Center was tracking a new storm in the Caribbean on Sunday: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15. The disturbance isn’t quite organized enough to be a tropical storm just yet, but it is expected to strengthen and be named Tropical Storm Lisa by Monday. The hurricane center’s forecast...
Renewed activity at Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia
Eruptive activity at Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia increased again over the past two days, with several low-level eruptions. A total of 7 eruptions were recorded from 10:57 UTC on October 24 to 02:49 UTC today, bringing the total number of eruptions since the start of the year to 78. The...
Budding tropical threat expected to become typhoon, take aim at Philippines
A new tropical depression formed on Wednesday to the east of the Philippines, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it will threaten to bring the islands another round of strong winds and flooding downpours into the weekend. The depression, known as Paeng in the Philippines, was located several hundred miles east-southeast of...
