Ohio State

joe economy sucks
3d ago

members of the GOP said this is a way to prevent a future secretary of state from allowing non-citizens to vote. Bartsche added that the ballot amendment said this can prevent undocumented people from cheating the system...

Cleveland.com

As you mark your ballot this November, consider Ohio’s children, the key to Ohio’s future: Lisa Gray

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a lot that children can do that many of us cannot, starting with finding the joy and humor in the simplest of things, to contorting their bodies into ridiculously small spaces and then falling down without needing an ice pack and two Advil. What they can’t always do is stick up for themselves. And I don’t mean on the playground, I mean in a much tougher place — at the ballot box.
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Here's what you need to know about Ohio Issue 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Nov. 8, Ohioans will vote on a constitutional amendment that targets bail reform. Issue 1 would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Additionally, it would require courts to consider public safety and other factors when setting them. Those...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Cleveland.com

Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial

In a year when former President Donald Trump still stokes the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- endorsing state-level candidates he apparently thinks will be able and willing to help him if he runs again in 2024 -- the race for Ohio’s secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, takes on special importance.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Ohio minimum wage effort passes key hurdle

The Ohio Attorney General's Office on Friday accepted a petition seeking to increase the state's minimum wage, a key step before the question can be put before voters. The petition, put forward by the group "Raise the Wage Ohio" calls for the state's minimum wage to be raised to $10.50 an hour beginning January 2025.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

On Issue 1, don’t let politics cancel out important bail reforms: Jocelyn Rosnick

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The air is crisp, the leaves are changing, and some Ohioans are already casting ballots during Early Voting. Every election is important, but this election cycle there are charades to stoke fear and win votes. Ohioans should know that some measures put politics over policy on this year’s ballot. One key example – the intertwined Supreme Court of Ohio candidate races and State Issue 1.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Eye on Utilities: Will HB 6 impact the 2022 election?

This update on Ohio’s ongoing utility corruption scandal and is a joint project of Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism, and the nonprofit Energy News Network. It was originally published by Energy News Network. Concerns about corruption factor into multiple races as early voting is underway in Ohio. Other developments in the […] The post Eye on Utilities: Will HB 6 impact the 2022 election? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Who's funding Ohio's US Senate race between Tim Ryan, JD Vance?

CLEVELAND — Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

