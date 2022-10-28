Read full article on original website
joe economy sucks
3d ago
members of the GOP said this is a way to prevent a future secretary of state from allowing non-citizens to vote. Bartsche added that the ballot amendment said this can prevent undocumented people from cheating the system...
Lima News
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday he thinks the state legislature should consider raising the bar for future state constitutional amendments ahead of potential future ballot measures ensuring legal protections for abortion and other high-profile issue campaigns. The topic came up as LaRose and his...
wvxu.org
Where Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley stand on the issues facing Ohio's next governor
The race for Ohio governor, between Democratic candidate Nan Whaley and Republican incumbent Mike DeWine, has seen the candidates carry out two different strategies. Ohio could make history by electing a woman governor for the first time if Whaley, and her running mate Cheryl Stephens, were to win. DeWine —...
As you mark your ballot this November, consider Ohio’s children, the key to Ohio’s future: Lisa Gray
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is a lot that children can do that many of us cannot, starting with finding the joy and humor in the simplest of things, to contorting their bodies into ridiculously small spaces and then falling down without needing an ice pack and two Advil. What they can’t always do is stick up for themselves. And I don’t mean on the playground, I mean in a much tougher place — at the ballot box.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Here's what you need to know about Ohio Issue 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Nov. 8, Ohioans will vote on a constitutional amendment that targets bail reform. Issue 1 would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Additionally, it would require courts to consider public safety and other factors when setting them. Those...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost clears $15 minimum wage proposal for next steps to get on ballot as constitutional amendment
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday OK’d a petition seeking to amend Article II of the Ohio Constitution and set the state’s minimum wage at $15 an hour in 2028, clearing an early hurdle in proponents efforts to put the amendment on the ballot.
Early Vote Figures in Ohio Paint a Muddled Picture
In-person voting is way up compared to 2018, but the decline in absentee ballot requests means only a modest increase overall
wvxu.org
Ohio Election 2022: Voters will see two ballot issues on bail and non-citizen voting
Voters will see two statewide issues in the November election which were placed on the Ohio ballot by state legislators through two joint resolutions, passed by a Republican-majority and with support from some Democratic lawmakers. Issue 1 would allow judges to consider public safety when setting the amount for cash...
Watch Mike DeWin and Nan Whaley debate the corrupt HB6 that DeWine signed, wiping out green energy requirements
Any discussion about green energy in Ohio has to include talk of HB6, the corrupt bill at the center of Ohio’s biggest bribery scandal in history, and it was a topic of contention when Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley appeared before the Editorial Board of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Oc. 27.
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
Ohio Attorney General’s office accepts ‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ petition
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted the “Raise the Wage Ohio” petition today. On Oct. 20, the Attorney General’s office received a written petition seeking to amend Article ll, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate, according to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokesperson.
Ohio Issue 1 on the November ballot: What to know about the constitutional amendment
CLEVELAND — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election on November 8. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. Sounds pretty simple -- after all, who could argue against public...
Chelsea Clark for Ohio secretary of state: endorsement editorial
In a year when former President Donald Trump still stokes the dangerous lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen -- endorsing state-level candidates he apparently thinks will be able and willing to help him if he runs again in 2024 -- the race for Ohio’s secretary of state, the state’s chief elections officer, takes on special importance.
wosu.org
Ohio minimum wage effort passes key hurdle
The Ohio Attorney General's Office on Friday accepted a petition seeking to increase the state's minimum wage, a key step before the question can be put before voters. The petition, put forward by the group "Raise the Wage Ohio" calls for the state's minimum wage to be raised to $10.50 an hour beginning January 2025.
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to "clear the way for new economic development," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state would be tearing down 825 "blighted and vacant" buildings across 30 counties. The funding for the demolitions comes from the governor's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
On Issue 1, don’t let politics cancel out important bail reforms: Jocelyn Rosnick
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The air is crisp, the leaves are changing, and some Ohioans are already casting ballots during Early Voting. Every election is important, but this election cycle there are charades to stoke fear and win votes. Ohioans should know that some measures put politics over policy on this year’s ballot. One key example – the intertwined Supreme Court of Ohio candidate races and State Issue 1.
Northeast Ohio doctor who claimed COVID vaccine makes you magnetic under Ohio Medical Board investigation
CLEVELAND — The Middleburg Heights doctor who gained national attention by telling Ohio lawmakers that COVID-19 vaccines magnetize their recipients and “interface” with 5G towers is facing the possibility of losing her license to practice medicine. In a letter written last month, the State Medical Board of...
Eye on Utilities: Will HB 6 impact the 2022 election?
This update on Ohio’s ongoing utility corruption scandal and is a joint project of Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism, and the nonprofit Energy News Network. It was originally published by Energy News Network. Concerns about corruption factor into multiple races as early voting is underway in Ohio. Other developments in the […] The post Eye on Utilities: Will HB 6 impact the 2022 election? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties remain yellow for medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Oct. 27
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among the other yellow-classified Northeast Ohio counties were Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Lorain. Three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — improved to green, for low...
Who's funding Ohio's US Senate race between Tim Ryan, JD Vance?
CLEVELAND — Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups.
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
