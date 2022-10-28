ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rsvplive.ie

Vicky Phelan says she is 'not well' as she pays tribute to late Lynsey Bennett

Vicky Phelan has given her followers a health update as she took to Instagram to pay tribute to Lynsey Bennett. Vicky has been quiet on social media for sometime over the last few months. News broke today that fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett had sadly passed away following her own...
rsvplive.ie

DirtBirds star Sinead Culbert shares her favourite family memories

Comedy duo The DirtBirds — made up of Sinead Culbert and Sue Collins — bring their hilarious show #NOFILTERS to the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on January 10, 11 and 12, 2023 following sell-out shows last April. Born online, the duo also just launched their new podcast and...
rsvplive.ie

Country singer Barry Kirwan marries fiance Michelle in gorgeous Tyrone wedding

Country music star Barry Kirwan and his wife Michelle Carville got married in style this weekend. The couple tied the knot surrounded by their close friends and family in a Tyrone wedding. A guest list of 150 people cheered on the bride and groom as they walked down the aisle...
rsvplive.ie

RTE’s Ryan Tubridy left begging for mercy after terrifying scare at work

Ryan Tubridy was left begging for mercy after a terrifying scare at work. The radio presenter arrived for his late night show and was asked to give a tour of their studios. However, the staff at The Late Late Show had prepared something very special to help him get into the festive mood.
rsvplive.ie

See inside Tommy and Yvonne Tiernan's cosy Galway home

Comedian Tommy Tiernan and his wife, singer and psychotherapist Yvonne Tiernan, share two gorgeous homes - their main residence in the coastal village of Barna in Galway, and a holiday cottage on the island of Inis Oirr. Yvonne is passionate about interiors and regularly shares photos from their stunning "mainland...
rsvplive.ie

Fair City's Adam Weafer lands exciting new panto role after being killed off soap

Fair City star Adam Weafer has landed an exciting new role in panto following his departure from the soap earlier this month. The actor exited Carrigstown after two years as his character, resident villain Cian Howley, was brutally murdered on the development site. He now turns attention to panto, as...
rsvplive.ie

Paul Costelloe reveals the biggest mistakes women make when it comes to fashion

Fashion designer Paul Costelloe has shared the biggest mistakes he sees women making when it comes to fashion. The Dublin native said fashion has changed so much since he started his career that it's almost a case of "anything goes", but it's still possible to get it wrong - for example, by wearing something that's too daring and doesn't suit you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy