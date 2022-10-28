Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Related
islandernews.com
Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting
Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
WSVN-TV
Protesters disrupt commission meeting following ouster of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust members; future of Black history museum at issue
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters disrupted a Miami Commission hearing to express their disapproval over what is happening to historic Virginia Key Beach. The group interrupted Thursday’s commission, even though their issue they wanted to address wasn’t even on the agenda. At issue is commissioners’ decision earlier...
tamaractalk.com
Law Enforcement Union Turns Out at Polls to Urge Tamarac Mayor’s Re-election
Mayor Michelle J. Gomez with IUPA President Matt Cowart at the Tamarac Library. Members of the International Union of Police Associations local stationed themselves at Tamarac Library’s early voting site Friday and urged residents to re-elect Mayor Michelle Gomez, union officials said. A statement issued by I.U.P.A. Local 6020...
floridapolitics.com
Daniella Levine Cava to back Democratic Miami-Dade candidates at early voting sites Saturday
She’s also advocating for a Miami Beach referendum allowing a larger Miami Beach hotel to replace the renowned Deauville Hotel, which is being torn down. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is campaigning with three Democratic candidates and in support of a city referendum Saturday at early voting sites around the county.
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Honoring First Responders, Healthcare Workers With ‘Hometown Heroes Parade'
Members of the healthcare community, first responders, and law enforcement who risked their lives to serve and protect during the COVID-19 pandemic are being honored Sunday in Miami-Dade County. The county held a Hometown Heroes Parade and Family Fun Fest starting at 11 a.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel and ending...
State Democratic chair endorses Fausto Gomez for mayor, but Key Biscayne party members say they were blindsided
Fausto Gomez picked up the endorsement of Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz on Wednesday, but his recommendation in the nonpartisan mayor’s race left some prominent island Democrats blindsided. Diaz’s endorsement is personal — it isn’t an official stance of the state or local parties, but he put it on his Twitter feed along with […]
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.2 Million, This Magnificent Custom Home in Parkland Comes with Gorgeous Landscape and Stunning Pool Area
The Home in Parkland, a magnificent mini mansion with a beautiful backyard overlooking rolling fairways, tranquil water and stunning pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 7235 Lemon Grass Dr, Parkland, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Mintz (Phone: 954-616-7770) at RE/MAX Advisors for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Parkland.
NBC Miami
North Bay Village Commissioner Convicted After Lying to See Lover in Detention Center
A North Bay Village commissioner who lied to get her way into a federal detention center so she could see her lover has been convicted, prosecutors said Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pled guilty to a federal information charging her with attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Miami Beach passes ordinance banning hair discrimination
Miami Beach has passed an ordinance that will ban race-based hair discrimination in housing, employment, and access to public services and facilities, per NBC News. On Wednesday (October 26), officials announced that the Miami Beach City Commission voted unanimously to prohibit discrimination “based on the texture or style of a person’s hair.”
Miami Beach orders immediate evacuation of condo tower
MIAMI BEACH -- CBS4 is learning new information after tenants at the Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach had to evacuate. CBS4 spoke with unit owner Marash Markaj who has owned a unit at the location for seven years. He said he has been a contractor for 20 years and while doing renovations on his unit he started to see red flags."I see some parts of the slab falling apart. I see inside and I was very concerned. I see some cracks and then I drive into the parking spot and water came inside the building and it stayed there for...
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
Click10.com
Polls close in polarizing Brazilian presidential election
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Polls have closed in Brazil in one of the nation’s most divisive elections in recent history. Over 156 million Brazilians were eligible to vote. With just over 50 percent of votes counted so far, right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has a slim lead of less than one percentage point.
NBC Miami
Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray Painted on Signs on Weston Neighborhood
Residents in a Weston neighborhood are seeking answers after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted in the area for the second time in less than a month. State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat whose district includes the Weston Hills neighborhood where the graffiti was found, posted pictures on social media showing the disturbing writings.
WPTV
Suspect accused of threatening to kill election workers, blow up voting site in Broward County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice and FBI said Thursday they are working closely to investigate and prosecute violations of federal election laws in connection with the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Two weeks ago the FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz and charged him with threatening election...
cbs12.com
Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
speedonthewater.com
‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day
With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
NBC Miami
Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building
The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Public Schools celebrates reading experience in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools celebrated Jumpstart’s Read for the Record. The annual event brought more than two million readers and thousands of public school systems from all over the country to come together online to celebrate early childhood literature. 7News’ Joe Roetz joined in on...
Comments / 0