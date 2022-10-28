ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
islandernews.com

Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting

Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Protesters disrupt commission meeting following ouster of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust members; future of Black history museum at issue

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters disrupted a Miami Commission hearing to express their disapproval over what is happening to historic Virginia Key Beach. The group interrupted Thursday’s commission, even though their issue they wanted to address wasn’t even on the agenda. At issue is commissioners’ decision earlier...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Law Enforcement Union Turns Out at Polls to Urge Tamarac Mayor’s Re-election

Mayor Michelle J. Gomez with IUPA President Matt Cowart at the Tamarac Library. Members of the International Union of Police Associations local stationed themselves at Tamarac Library’s early voting site Friday and urged residents to re-elect Mayor Michelle Gomez, union officials said. A statement issued by I.U.P.A. Local 6020...
TAMARAC, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

State Democratic chair endorses Fausto Gomez for mayor, but Key Biscayne party members say they were blindsided

Fausto Gomez picked up the endorsement of Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz on Wednesday, but his recommendation in the nonpartisan mayor’s race left some prominent island Democrats blindsided.  Diaz’s endorsement is personal — it isn’t an official stance of the state or local parties, but he put it on his Twitter feed along with […]
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $3.2 Million, This Magnificent Custom Home in Parkland Comes with Gorgeous Landscape and Stunning Pool Area

The Home in Parkland, a magnificent mini mansion with a beautiful backyard overlooking rolling fairways, tranquil water and stunning pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 7235 Lemon Grass Dr, Parkland, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Mintz (Phone: 954-616-7770) at RE/MAX Advisors for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Parkland.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

North Bay Village Commissioner Convicted After Lying to See Lover in Detention Center

A North Bay Village commissioner who lied to get her way into a federal detention center so she could see her lover has been convicted, prosecutors said Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pled guilty to a federal information charging her with attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
New Pittsburgh Courier

Miami Beach passes ordinance banning hair discrimination

Miami Beach has passed an ordinance that will ban race-based hair discrimination in housing, employment, and access to public services and facilities, per NBC News. On Wednesday (October 26), officials announced that the Miami Beach City Commission voted unanimously to prohibit discrimination “based on the texture or style of a person’s hair.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach orders immediate evacuation of condo tower

MIAMI BEACH -- CBS4 is learning new information after tenants at the  Port Royale Condominium in Miami Beach had to evacuate. CBS4 spoke with unit owner Marash Markaj who has owned a unit at the location for seven years. He said he has been a contractor for 20 years and while doing renovations on his unit he started to see red flags."I see some parts of the slab falling apart. I see inside and I was very concerned. I see some cracks and then I drive into the parking spot and water came inside the building and it stayed there for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?

Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest:   Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Polls close in polarizing Brazilian presidential election

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Polls have closed in Brazil in one of the nation’s most divisive elections in recent history. Over 156 million Brazilians were eligible to vote. With just over 50 percent of votes counted so far, right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has a slim lead of less than one percentage point.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray Painted on Signs on Weston Neighborhood

Residents in a Weston neighborhood are seeking answers after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted in the area for the second time in less than a month. State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat whose district includes the Weston Hills neighborhood where the graffiti was found, posted pictures on social media showing the disturbing writings.
WESTON, FL
cbs12.com

Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park

WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
WESTON, FL
floridapolitics.com

Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
speedonthewater.com

‘Crazy’ Fort Lauderdale Show Heads Into Final Day

With four days of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in the books, the Southwest Florida event closes today at 6 p.m. Show breakdown and move out begins tomorrow in earnest. But go-fast powerboat exhibitors including Adrenaline Powerboats, Cigarette Racing Team, Donzi Marine, Fountain Powerboats, Midnight Express Boats, Mystic Powerboats, MTI, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats and Sunsation Powerboats, as well as noteworthy Lake of the Ozarks area-headquartered Big Thunder Marine and Performance Boat Center, will return home pleased with the results of their efforts.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building

The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
MIAMI, FL

