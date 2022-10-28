Read full article on original website
Russian missiles bombard cities across Ukraine, hitting power and water infrastructure
Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Monday as it ramped up its attacks on infrastructure facilities across the country. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early on Monday and 80% of residents were left without water — with many losing electricity, too — following power outages caused by Russian strikes, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.
Russia suspends ‘partial mobilization’ of citizens for Ukraine war
Russia has now announced a stop to its “partial mobilization” of citizens to fight in the country’s war on Ukraine. The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Monday that all partial mobilization activities, including summons deliveries, have been suspended. The ministry added that “all activities...
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
HONG KONG (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s new iPhone have walked out of their factory to avoid COVID-19 curbs after some coworkers were quarantined following a virus outbreak. Many were traveling by foot days after an unknown number of workers at Foxconn’s huge factory in the northern Chinese city of Zhengzhou were quarantined in their factory dormitories. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed people said to be Foxconn workers climbing over fences and walking down a road laden with their belongings. The Foxconn plant assembles products for Apple Inc., including its latest iPhone 14 devices.
Ukraine hit by water, power cuts after Russian missile strikes
Ukraine suffered sweeping blackouts and water supplies were cut to large parts of Kyiv on Monday after another wave of Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure. The Russian army confirmed it had carried out cruise missile strikes and said they had all reached their intended targets.
