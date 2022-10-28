Read full article on original website
Oliver Stone Named Jury President of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, Lineup Unveiled
The Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia has named Oliver Stone its jury president and unveiled the program for its second edition, which will run Dec. 1-10 in Jeddah. “Legendary filmmaker Oliver Stone has been chosen to lead the jury of the Red Sea: Features Competition jury,” organizers said. “The three-time Academy Award winner is behind some of the all-time masterpieces of cinema, including Scarface, The Doors, Wall Street, JFK, Midnight Express, Platoon, Born on the Fourth of July, Nixon and Natural Born Killers.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver Takes Aim at U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Tom Brady, Kristen Stewart and Elon MuskLeonardo DiCaprio Hails Lula da Silva's Brazil Election Win: "An Opportunity to...
‘Horrorscope’: ‘Pennyworth’s Harriet Slater Latest To Join Horror Pic From Screen Gems, Alloy Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Slater (Pennyworth) has signed on for a role in the horror feature Horrorscope, which Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen are directing for Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment, in their feature debut. The actress joins an ensemble that also includes the previously announced Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González, Wolfgang Novogratz, Larsen Thompson and Olwen Fouéré. Based on Alloy’s same-name novel written by Nicholas Adams, Horrorscope follows a group of college friends who get their horoscopes read and then begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal, or can they change what’s written in...
Horse Racing Drama ‘Ride Above’ Starring Carmen Kassovitz, Melanie Laurent & Pio Marmaï Heads To Key Territories For Newen Connect – AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Newen Connect has unveiled a raft of deals on Canadian director Christian Duguay’s new feature Ride Above, starring Carmen Kassovitz as a teenager raised in a horse racing milieu who rises above the challenges of a tragic, life-changing accident. The film has sold to Germany (DCM Film Distribution), Austria (Polyfilm), Spain (Deaplaneta), Portugal (Lusomundo), Italy (Eagle Pictures), Switzerland (Pathé) Belgium (Vertigo) Poland (Best Film), Czech & Slovak Rep. (AQS), Bulgaria (Beta Film), Canada (Films Opale) Australia (Madman), Singapore (Shaw Renters), Latin America (CDC United Networks) and Skeye (Airlines). Pathé is gearing up to give the film a wide in France on...
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘NAR’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce NAR, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME Independent is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual .U.S Defense Department program. Written by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar (Jockey), producers are David Thwaites and John...
Netflix Shows To Be Preserved In BFI Archive; Lucy Holden Memoir Adapted As Drama; Africa In Motion Film Festival; Canal+ Docs Deal — Global Briefs
Netflix Shows To Be Preserved In BFI Archive Netflix has become the first streamer to have its TV shows and films preserved in the BFI national archive collection. The likes of Bridgerton, Heartstopper an The Dig will be digitally preserved and shown to people for generations to come. A number of broadcasters and studios already have their projects preserved in the archive. The move comes as Netflix celebrates its 10th anniversary in the UK. Creative Industries Minister Julia Lopez visited the archive lsat week and praised how Netflix is “beginning to work with the BFI to protect content being made for digital channels.” Anna Mallett,...
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Charlamagne Tha God Boards Doc Short ‘In The Bubble With Jaime’ As EP; Danny Trejo Joins ‘Pug’; Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Sets Ken Jacobson As Executive Director; More – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey has boarded the documentary short In the Bubble with Jaime as an executive producer, ahead of its weekend premiere at the Montclair Film Festival. In the Bubble examines Jaime Harrison’s 2020 Senate run against Lindsey Graham. Harrison, an African American Democrat from Orangeburg, South Carolina, raised more money during his campaign than any Senate candidate ever has. And in doing so, he has attracted a nationwide audience to the South Carolina race. Pic features never-before-seen footage of Harrison and his campaign team during the crux of the race and explores the challenges that...
What links The White Lotus to Tom Wolfe and the Sicilian good life?
Really rich people are terrible. That’s the quasi comforting lesson of many TV shows. So it is with The White Lotus, last year’s hit comedy-drama about wealthy wrong ’uns at a plush resort in Hawaii. Jennifer Coolidge’s zonked Tanya survives into the second round of the anthology series (Sky Atlantic/Now), with new guests including Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli and Meghann Fahy holidaying at a resort in Sicily. Which brings our second lesson …
Netflix cancels new animation show midway through production
The streamer has decided not to go forward with the FBI-centered dark comedy series Bad Crimes
Aunjanue L. Ellis to Star in ‘The Nickel Boys’ Adaptation; RaMell Ross to Direct for MGM, Plan B
Oscar nominee Aunjanue L. Ellis (King Richard) is set to star in The Nickel Boys, an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name, to be directed by RaMell Ross. The Nickel Boys is set in Jim Crow-era Florida and focuses on two boys unjustly sentenced to a brutal reform school. MGM’s Orion Pictures, Plan B Entertainment and Anonymous Content will produce the movie adaptation, which will also star Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger. More from The Hollywood ReporterWill Oscar Voters Even Consider Voting for Will Smith for 'Emancipation'? "We Have to Allow People to Grow," "No...
Valerie Buhagiar Commences Wild Media Entertainment’s Adaptation of Bestseller ‘The Dogs’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Award-winning filmmaker Valerie Buhagiar has commenced principal photography on “The Dogs,” an adaptation of Allan Stratton’s bestselling novel. “The Dogs” revolves around a 13-year-old boy named Cameron and his mother, who have spent years escaping Cameron’s mentally ill father. Although sometimes, Cameron suspects his mother may have kidnapped him. Eventually the pair settle into a dilapidated farmhouse near Wolf Hollow, a property whose previous owner, Frank McTavish, was killed by his guard dogs after his wife ran off with their son, Jacky, and her lover. The film is currently shooting in Northern Ontario. It is produced by Wild Media Entertainment in...
Cette Maison review – fragile murder tale weaves a dreamscape around grief
Writer-director Miryam Charles’s fragile experimental film hovers on the cusp of making coherent sense throughout – and then skittishly retreats from the brink every time, like a ghost with commitment issues. It’s maddening and mesmerising in near equal measure. There’s a profound sense of loss at the...
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Receives Enthusiastic Standing Ovation at Close of Animation Is Film Festival
Guillermo del Toro received an enthusiastic standing ovation following the screening of his upcoming stop-motion adaptation of Pinocchio on Saturday at the close of the Animation is Film Festival. In a packed Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, del Toro was on hand for a conversation about the moviemaking with Oscar-winning VFX veteran Phil Tippett (Jurassic Park) following the screening. “It’s just a whole different way of creatively thinking, doing something like this,” said Tippett. “You get totally lost in the world-building.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOliver Stone Named Jury President of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival, Lineup UnveiledJohn Oliver Takes...
Top Gun: Maverick soars in 4K and Pearl mesmerizes Martin Scorsese: November's best Blu-ray and 4K UHD releases
While streaming services continue to remove titles from their libraries and generally devalue legacy content (read: any movie released before 2000), physical media increasingly becomes a reliable source for people to watch what they want, when they want. As collectors ourselves, The A.V. Club is committed to providing a monthly look at the best new home video releases—from the biggest blockbusters to must-see obscurities—as companies from Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures to Vinegar Syndrome and Criterion Collection keep cinephiles’ shelves full of DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD discs.
Emilia Clarke to Play Oscar Wilde’s Wife and Irish Author, Constance Lloyd, in Sophie Hyde’s ‘An Ideal Wife’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Emilia Clarke is set to star as Constance Lloyd, an Irish author who was married to Oscar Wilde, in “An Ideal Wife,” directed by “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” helmer Sophie Hyde. The project, for which plot details are still being kept under wraps, is...
Kaleidoscope Hires Veteran Acquisitions Executive Josh Thomashow Ahead of AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Veteran acquisitions executive Josh Thomashow has joined the team of international sales outfit Kaleidoscope ahead of the American Film Market (AFM). Thomashow, who previously had stints as VP of acquisitions at Cinedigm Entertainment and as executive director of acquisitions at Starz Entertainment/Anchor Bay, serve as head of acquisitions, on an exclusive basis at Kaleidoscope. He will be on the ground at AFM as part of the wider Kaleidoscope team. Kaleidoscope has a range of titles it is representing at AFM including upcoming action-adventure, “Warchief” (pictured); WWII aerial thriller “Battle Over Britain”; “Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary”; the feature adaptation of hit West End...
Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years with indie horror film The Forest Hills
Welcome back, Shelley Duvall. The award-winning actress known for her roles in The Shining, Annie Hall, Brewster McCloud, Popeye, and many more is returning to the big screen for the first time in 20 years with the horror-thriller The Forest Hills from writer-director Scott Goldberg. Deadline Hollywood was first to report Duvall's casting.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
