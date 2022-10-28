ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal Player Pablo Mari Stabbed In Italian Supermarket Attack

By Robert Summerscales
Mari was one of at least six victims after a man is said to have taken a knife from the shelves before attacking shoppers unprovoked. The attack left one man dead.

Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari was stabbed in the back during a terrifying incident in a supermarket in Italy on Thursday.

Mari was one of at least six victims after a man is said to have taken a knife from the shelves before attacking shoppers unprovoked.

The attacks left one man dead.

Police cars pictured outside of a supermarket in Milan following an incident that saw multiple people stabbed, including one fatally

IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency/Massimo Alberico

Mari, 29, is currently on loan from Arsenal at Italian club Monza.

According to Monza CEO Adriano Galliani, Mari was shopping with his partner Veronica Chacon and their young son when the violent attacks occurred.

Galliani told Sky Sports : "He had his son in a trolley and his wife next to him. He didn't notice anything. He then felt something painful in his back, which was the criminal's knife.

"Unfortunately, he also saw the criminal stab someone in the throat. He saw everything that happened and it was deeply disturbing."

Galliani added that Mari had suffered a "fairly deep wound on his back" but said that his injuries were not life-threatening and that he "should recover quickly".

Arsenal published a statement on Thursday evening.

It read: "We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan center-back Pablo Mari.

"We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

"Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

Pablo Mari pictured playing for Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in July

IMAGO/Zink

Mari joined Arsenal from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2020.

He has made 22 first-team appearances for the Gunners.

Mari has started eight Serie A games for Monza since arriving on loan in August.

