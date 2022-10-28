ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ash Barty deliriously breaks the silence over her sudden retirement decision, says she didn’t know what she was ‘playing for anymore’

By Lakshya Chopra
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Related
Yardbarker

Book about Roger Federer to be published on Monday with first extract released already

Roger Federer paid an emotional farewell to tennis at the Laver Cup in September as the curtain came down on an illustrious career. There are moments in this sport where fans recall exactly where they were when they witness monumental events - their JFK moments - and the sight of Federer and long-term rival Rafael Nadal in sheds of tears whilst embracing as the Swiss player said goodbye is sure to become one of the iconic images of our time.
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios urges Australian officials to allow Novak Djokovic to play

Nick Kyrgios has urged Australian government officials to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the 2023 Australian Open. The native Australian supported Djokovic throughout his controversy last year, stating how he wasn't treated fairly in light of the fact that he is one of the best players ever. Djokovic was deported as a result of his visa being revoked last year.
FanSided

We will ever see Nadal lift the season-ending championship ATP Finals trophy?

The ATP Finals are almost the pinnacle of the tennis. Besides winning majors, it is the best athlete defeating the best athletes that year. The trophy is one of the grandest you will ever see in professional sport. It is a shiny and tall behemoth. Most have to hold the base while holding the neck of the trophy with the other hand. However, surprisingly, Rafael Nadal has never seemed to win the season ending championship. What is is also surprising is that none of the big 3 have won the trophy in almost 7 years. You will have to go all the way back to 2015 to see a member of the big 3 win the Tour Finals. In that edition. Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in straight sets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy