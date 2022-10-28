Ash Barty deliriously breaks the silence over her sudden retirement decision, says she didn’t know what she was ‘playing for anymore’

Read full article on original website
"I'm in love already" - Serena Williams has heartfelt reaction to Caroline Wozniacki's new baby boy
Former World No.1 Serena Williams reacted to Caroline Wozniacki's happy news, saying she is "already in love" with her newborn son. On Thursday, 2018 Australian Open champion Wozniacki announced that she and her husband David Lee welcomed a baby boy named James. Last year, Wozniacki and Lee became parents for the first time, when Olivia was born.
Young & Restless’ Swerve in Chelsea’s Story Left Us Heartbroken… and Disappointed — Plus, a Couples Shake-Up and Victoria’s Surprising Misstep
Back from vacation, I found Young & Restless a little less compelling this week than it had been previously. There was a lot going on but nothing I felt super-invested in, and some plots had lost a little steam. We’ll see if the soap can gain momentum again going into November Sweeps.
Book about Roger Federer to be published on Monday with first extract released already
Roger Federer paid an emotional farewell to tennis at the Laver Cup in September as the curtain came down on an illustrious career. There are moments in this sport where fans recall exactly where they were when they witness monumental events - their JFK moments - and the sight of Federer and long-term rival Rafael Nadal in sheds of tears whilst embracing as the Swiss player said goodbye is sure to become one of the iconic images of our time.
Nick Kyrgios urges Australian officials to allow Novak Djokovic to play
Nick Kyrgios has urged Australian government officials to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the 2023 Australian Open. The native Australian supported Djokovic throughout his controversy last year, stating how he wasn't treated fairly in light of the fact that he is one of the best players ever. Djokovic was deported as a result of his visa being revoked last year.
We will ever see Nadal lift the season-ending championship ATP Finals trophy?
The ATP Finals are almost the pinnacle of the tennis. Besides winning majors, it is the best athlete defeating the best athletes that year. The trophy is one of the grandest you will ever see in professional sport. It is a shiny and tall behemoth. Most have to hold the base while holding the neck of the trophy with the other hand. However, surprisingly, Rafael Nadal has never seemed to win the season ending championship. What is is also surprising is that none of the big 3 have won the trophy in almost 7 years. You will have to go all the way back to 2015 to see a member of the big 3 win the Tour Finals. In that edition. Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in straight sets.
