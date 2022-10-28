Ash Barty deliriously breaks the silence over her sudden retirement decision, says she didn’t know what she was ‘playing for anymore’

The ATP Finals are almost the pinnacle of the tennis. Besides winning majors, it is the best athlete defeating the best athletes that year. The trophy is one of the grandest you will ever see in professional sport. It is a shiny and tall behemoth. Most have to hold the base while holding the neck of the trophy with the other hand. However, surprisingly, Rafael Nadal has never seemed to win the season ending championship. What is is also surprising is that none of the big 3 have won the trophy in almost 7 years. You will have to go all the way back to 2015 to see a member of the big 3 win the Tour Finals. In that edition. Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in straight sets.

1 DAY AGO